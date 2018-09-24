Log in
ROMIOS GOLD RESOURCES INC (RG)

ROMIOS GOLD RESOURCES INC (RG)
IIROC Trade Resumption - Romios Gold Resources Inc.

09/24/2018 | 05:10pm CEST

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2018) - Trading resumes in:

Company:

Romios Gold Resources Inc.

TSX-V Symbol:

RG

Resumption Time (ET):

11:30
 

 

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension of trading in a security of a publicly listed company, usually in anticipation of a material news announcement by the company. Trading halts are issued based on the principle that all investors should have the same timely access to important company information. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

- 30 -

For further information: IIROC Inquiries 1-877-442-4322 (Option 3) - Please note that IIROC is not able to provide any additional information regarding a specific trading halt. Information is limited to general enquiries only.


© Newsfilecorp 2018
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.