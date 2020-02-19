Log in
ROMIOS GOLD RESOURCES INC.

(RG)
Romios Gold: Election of Directors

02/19/2020

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2020) - Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG) (OTC Pink: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R) ("Romios" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that at the Company's Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held today, the following Directors were re-elected; Tom Drivas, William R. Johnstone, Garth Kirkham, Brian Robertson, Thomas Skimming, Frank van de Water.

Mr. Lawrence Roulston did not stand for re-election. Mr. Drivas expressed the Company's appreciation for Mr. Roulston's service as a Director over the past two years.

About Romios Gold Resources Inc.

Romios Gold Resources Inc., a progressive Canadian mineral exploration company established in 1995, is engaged in precious and base metal exploration primarily focused on gold, silver and copper. It has extensive claim holdings covering porphyry copper-gold prospects in the "Golden Triangle" of British Columbia as well as a 100% interest in the Lundmark-Akow Lake property in Ontario, the La Corne molybdenum property in Quebec and the Scossa gold property in Nevada. The company also retains a 2% NSR on the Hislop gold property in Ontario.

For further information, please contact:

Tom Drivas, President and Director, (tel) 416-221-4124, (fax) 416-218-9772 or (email) romios@romios.com.

Frank van de Water, Chief Financial Officer and Director, (tel) 416-221-4124 or (email) fvandewater@rogers.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/52588


© Newsfilecorp 2020
Managers
NameTitle
Anastasios Drivas President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frank van de Water CFO, COO, Secretary & Director
Thomas Skimming Independent Director
Garth David Kirkham Independent Director
William Roy Johnstone Director, Legal Counsel & Assistant Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROMIOS GOLD RESOURCES INC.16.67%5
BHP GROUP-0.69%122 289
RIO TINTO PLC-7.35%91 984
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-5.45%32 875
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.0.52%21 927
SOUTH32-3.33%8 451
