Romios Gold: Election of Directors

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2020) - Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG) (OTC Pink: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R) ("Romios" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that at the Company's Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held today, the following Directors were re-elected; Tom Drivas, William R. Johnstone, Garth Kirkham, Brian Robertson, Thomas Skimming, Frank van de Water.

Mr. Lawrence Roulston did not stand for re-election. Mr. Drivas expressed the Company's appreciation for Mr. Roulston's service as a Director over the past two years.

About Romios Gold Resources Inc.

Romios Gold Resources Inc., a progressive Canadian mineral exploration company established in 1995, is engaged in precious and base metal exploration primarily focused on gold, silver and copper. It has extensive claim holdings covering porphyry copper-gold prospects in the "Golden Triangle" of British Columbia as well as a 100% interest in the Lundmark-Akow Lake property in Ontario, the La Corne molybdenum property in Quebec and the Scossa gold property in Nevada. The company also retains a 2% NSR on the Hislop gold property in Ontario.

