RomReal : FULL EXERCISE OF THE OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION

Pursuant to the Stock Borrowing Agreement entered into between Credit Suisse and PCIP I, Credit Suisse has borrowed 75,000,000 Shares from PCIP I to cover over-allocations in the International Offering. The Over-allotment Shares will be used to facilitate the return in full to PCIP I of the 75,000,000 borrowed Shares.
We will allot and issue the Over-allotment Shares at HK$176.00 per Share (exclusive of brokerage of 1.0%, SFC transaction levy of 0.0027% and Hong Kong Stock Exchange trading fee of 0.005%), being the International Offer Price.
Approval of Listing
The Listing Committee of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange has granted the approval for the listing of and permission to deal in the Over-allotment Shares. Listing of and dealings in the Over- allotment Shares are expected to commence on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange at 9:00 a.m. on December 6, 2019.
Our Total Number of Issued Shares upon the Full Exercise of the Over-Allotment Option
Our total number of issued Shares immediately before and immediately after the completion of the full exercise of the Over-allotment Option (assuming the total number of issued Shares remains unchanged since the Latest Practicable Date, except for the Shares issued following the completion of the Global Offering) is 21,386,784,264 Shares and 21,461,784,264 Shares, respectively.
Use of Proceeds
We will receive additional net proceeds of approximately HK$13,166 million for the issue of the Over-allotment Shares, after deducting the commissions and other offering expenses payable by us in relation to the exercise of the Over-allotment Option. We intend to apply the additional net proceeds for the same purposes as set out in the section headed "Use of Proceeds" in the Prospectus.
We will make a further announcement after the end of the stabilization period in connection with the Global Offering pursuant to section 9(2) of the Securities and Futures (Price Stabilizing) Rules (Chapter 571W of the Laws of Hong Kong).
By order of the Board
Alibaba Group Holding Limited
Timothy A. STEINERT
Secretary
Hong Kong, December 3, 2019
As at the date of this announcement, our board of directors comprises Mr. Daniel Yong ZHANG as the chairman, Mr. Jack Yun MA, Mr. Joseph C. TSAI, Mr. J. Michael EVANS, Mr. Eric Xiandong JING and Mr. Masayoshi SON as the directors, and Mr. Chee Hwa TUNG, Mr. Walter Teh Ming KWAUK, Mr. Jerry YANG, Mr. E. Börje EKHOLM and Ms. Wan Ling MARTELLO as the independent directors.