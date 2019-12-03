RomReal : FULL EXERCISE OF THE OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange") and Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Unless otherwise defined in this announcement, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Hong Kong prospectus dated November 15, 2019 (the "Prospectus") issued by Alibaba Group Holding Limited.

We have one class of Shares, and each holder of our Shares is entitled to one vote per Share. As the Alibaba Partnership's director nomination rights are categorized as a weighted voting rights structure, (the "WVR structure"), under the Hong Kong Listing Rules, we are deemed as a company with a WVR structure. Prospective investors should be aware of the potential risks of investing in a company with a WVR structure. For further information about the risks associated with our WVR structure, see the section headed "Risk Factors - Risks Related to Our Corporate Structure" in the Prospectus. Prospective investors should make the decision to invest in us only after due and careful consideration.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited

阿里巴巴集團控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 9988)

FULL EXERCISE OF THE OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION

We refer to the Prospectus and the allotment results announcement dated November 25, 2019. The Joint Representatives, on behalf of the International Underwriters, on December 3, 2019 have fully exercised the Over-allotment Option, in respect of an aggregate of 75,000,000 Shares (the "Over-allotmentShares"), representing 15% of the Offer Shares initially available under the Global Offering before any exercise of the Over-allotment Option.