Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  RomReal Limited    ROM   BMG763301022

ROMREAL LIMITED

(ROM)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

RomReal : Zhang to Co-Chair CGF's New China Board

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/31/2019 | 12:47am EDT

The Consumer Goods Forum, an industry group that works to improve business practices in the sector, has established a new China board of directors, which will be co-chaired by Alibaba Group Executive Chairman and CEO Daniel Zhang.

Zhang, who joined the CGF global board in 2017 and was named its vice co-chair earlier this summer, will share responsibility with New Hope Liuhe Chairwoman Angela Liu, CGF said during its China Day event in Hangzhou on Tuesday. The China board is CGF's only regional board apart from its Latin America board, set up in 2015.

'The launch of the new CGF China Board highlights the importance of Chinese companies in helping to tackle global challenges around plastic waste, consumer health, product data and food safety,' said Zhang. 'By working together with regional experts, we can develop innovative solutions to address these issues collectively as an industry and deliver new value to consumers.'

The Consumer Goods Forum's worldwide network of retailers, manufacturers and other stakeholders includes chief executives and senior executives from some of the world's best-known companies in the sector, including brands such as L'Oréal, PepsiCo and Unilever to retailers such as Auchan, Tesco, Target and Walgreens Boots Alliance. They work on initiatives that range from environmental sustainability and improving food safety to the end-to-end digitization of value chains.

WATCH: Daniel Zhang on New Role at the CGF

Consumers are at the heart of their efforts, Zhang added.

'It always goes back to the consumer. The first letter in CGF says it all,' said Zhang. 'For every one of us, belonging to different sectors and different steps along the value chain, we all face consumers. Our ultimate aim to make consumers satisfied and happy and exceed their expectations.'

The Forum's Managing Director Peter Freedman said the new China board will help them 'engage companies at the local level and provide them with the key platform to address local challenges, one that also comes with the full support of a global board and expert teams around the world.'

Emmanuel Faber, chairman and CEO of French food company Danone and co-chair of the CGF global board of directors, said the Chinese members of CGF are 'a key piece in the puzzle to tackle today's global industry challenges. They bring a unique perspective that is vital to the ongoing conversations, and we need to engage and support those companies looking to lead from the front.'

Zhang said that, through the new role, he hopes to bring to light some best practices in China that can be applied around the world. He also expects Alibaba to offer fresh perspectives and new solutions to the CGF, leveraging its technological capabilities and ecosystem reach.

According to figures released at the company's Investor Day event last month, Alibaba aims to serve over 1 billion annual active consumers - up from 730 million consumers as of June - and surpass RMB 10 trillion ($1.41 trillion) in annual gross merchandise volume through its China consumer business by the end of fiscal 2024.

'A key feature of ours is we are an important interface between [businesses] and consumers,' Zhang said. 'Digitization has provided us with brand-new opportunities and new ways to reach large numbers of consumers that would've been hard to imagine in the traditional retail world.'

Disclaimer

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. published this content on 31 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2019 04:46:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ROMREAL LIMITED
12:47aROMREAL : Zhang to Co-Chair CGF's New China Board
PU
09/20ROMREAL : Complementary Statement to Half Year Report 2019
AQ
05/23ROMREAL : First Quarter (Q1) 2019 Financial Results and Investor Presentation
AQ
04/17ROMREAL : 2019 Annual General Meeting Minutes and Annual Overview
AQ
04/10ROMREAL : Annual Report, Audited Financial Statements, and Auditors Report for t..
AQ
03/26ROMREAL : 2019 Annual General Meeting Notice and Proxy to Shareholders
AQ
02/22ROMREAL : Fourth Quarter (Q4) 2018 Financial Results and Investor Presentation
AQ
2018ROMREAL : Mandatory Notification of Trade - Kjetil Grønskag Chairman and CEO of ..
AQ
2018ROMREAL : Third Quarter (Q3) 2018 Financial Results and Investor Presentation
AQ
2017ROMREAL : First Quarter 2017 Results and Investor Presentation
PU
More news
Chart ROMREAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
RomReal Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Kjetil Grønskag Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Arve Nilsson Director
Ileana Lacramioara Isarescu Director
Bendt Thorkildsen Director
Heidi Sørensen Austbø Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROMREAL LIMITED-5.71%9
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED5.04%42 800
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-7.28%35 355
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED9.78%29 747
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED12.38%29 597
MITSUBISHI ESTATE CO., LTD.22.35%26 191
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group