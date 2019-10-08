Log in
RONGSHENG PETROCHEMICAL CO LTD

(002493)
Rongsheng Petrochemical : China grants rare crude import licenses to Glencore's JV, local firm

10/08/2019 | 04:46am EDT

BEIJING/SINGAPORE (Reuters) - China's commerce ministry granted crude oil import licences to two Zhejiang-based petroleum companies in eastern China, including a trading joint venture partly held by commodities trader Glencore.

Zhejiang Petroleum Trading Co and Zhejiang Petroleum & Chemical Co will receive the so-called "non-state" crude oil import licenses on Oct. 14 if there are no objections from the public, the ministry said on its website on Tuesday.

Zhejiang Petroleum Trading Co is a joint venture formed by Zhejiang Petroleum, a Zhejiang government-backed firm. The latter holds the majority stake of 71% while Glencore has 29%, according to provincial state media.

Zhejiang Petroleum & Chemical Co is a joint venture led by privately-owned Rongsheng Petrochemical Co.

The rare crude oil licenses are part of an experiment initiated by the local authorities in Zhoushan, a coastal city picked by Beijing as a pilot zone to build a northeast Asian marine fuel centre as well as a physical trading hub for oil and gas that rivals Singapore.

Under that scheme, Zhejiang Wuchan Zhongda Petroleum, a private trading firm based in the Zhoushan free trade zone, was the first private trader to win a similar crude import license.

Each license will be attached to an unspecified volume of crude oil import quotas, a local government official has said.

Tuesday's Ministry of Commerce note did not give any indication on quotas.

China, the world’s largest crude oil buyer, has since 2015 partially opened its state-oil-dominated crude import market by allowing nearly 40 independent refineries to process foreign oil for the first time, managed under an import quota system.

(Reporting by Muyu Xu in Beijing and Chen Aizhu in Singapore, Editing by Louise Heavens & Kim Coghill)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GLENCORE -0.29% 224.35 Delayed Quote.-22.77%
RONGSHENG PETROCHEMICAL CO LTD End-of-day quote.
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 115 B
EBIT 2019 4 895 M
Net income 2019 3 118 M
Debt 2019 76 389 M
Yield 2019 1,10%
P/E ratio 2019 22,2x
P/E ratio 2020 11,2x
EV / Sales2019 1,27x
EV / Sales2020 0,73x
Capitalization 68 888 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 10,95  CNY
Last Close Price 10,95  CNY
Spread / Highest target 23,3%
Spread / Average Target 0,02%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Cheng Yue Guo General Manager
Shui Rong Li Chairman
Ju Xing Li Chairman-Supervisory Board
Cai E Li Chief Financial Officer & Director
Feng Di Yu Director & Deputy General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RONGSHENG PETROCHEMICAL CO LTD9 637
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION SJSC--.--%73 576
AIR LIQUIDE18.67%60 813
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD.36.17%44 458
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.1.20%29 994
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP57.73%19 393
