Ronson Development : Raport nr 37 Załącznik nr 1 do Raportu nr 37

From:

I.T.R. Dori B.V.

Weena 210

(3012 NJ) Rotterdam, the Netherlands

To:

Komisja Nadzoru Finansowego

Plac Powstańców Warszawy 1

00-950 Warsaw, Poland

and

Ronson Development SE

Aleja Komisji Edukacji Narodowej 57 02-797 Warsaw, Poland

(the "Company")

19 June 2019

NOTIFICATION PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 69a OF THE ACT ON PUBLIC OFFERING

I.T.R. Dori B.V., a company incorporated and existing under the laws of the Netherlands, with its corporate seat in Rotterdam (the Netherlands) and its principal place of business at Weena 210 (3012 NJ) Rotterdam, the Netherlands, entered in the Dutch Trade Register of the Chamber of Commerce under number 24310225 ("I.T.R. Dori"),

on the basis of Article 69a sec. 1 item 3 in conjunction with Article 69 of the Polish Act of 29 July 2005 on Public Offering, the Conditions Governing the Introduction of Financial Instruments to Organised Trading, and on Public Companies (the "Act on Public Offering"),

hereby announces that as a result of the In-kind Contribution (as defined below), I.T.R. Dori has acquired indirectly (through RN Development and RN Residential, as per the below definitions) 20,900,000 (twenty million, nine hundred thousand) dematerialised bearer shares in the share capital of the Company constituting approximately 12.74% of the share capital of the Company and approximately 12.74% of the votes at the general meeting of the Company.

The facts and circumstances that led to the above-mentioned acquisition are provided in detail below. We would like to emphasise that the number of shares in the share capital of the Company held by Amos Luzon Development (as defined below), ITR Dori's parent company, did not change as a result of such (indirect) acquisition (i.e. prior to such acquisition, it indirectly held 108,349,187 shares in the Company constituting approximately 66.06% of the share capital of the Company and approximately 66.06% of the votes at the general meeting of the Company and after such acquisition, it indirectly holds the same number of shares).

I.T.R. Dori would also like to draw your attention to the fact that the above-mentioned acquisition occurred as a result of a multi-jurisdictionalintra-group restructuring process (the aim of which was to simplify the current complex multi-jurisdiction structure by means of which Amos Luzon Development holds its interest in the Company). I.T.R. Dori was unaware of triggering any reporting obligations that may arise out of an intra-group restructuring that does not affect the percentage (indirect) interest of Amos Luzon Development in the Company. For the avoidance of doubt, Amos Luzon Development