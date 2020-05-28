Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  Ronson Development SE    RON   NL0006106007

RONSON DEVELOPMENT SE

(RON)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ronson Development : Report No 15 Execution of the loan agreements

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/28/2020 | 11:21am EDT

Current Report No. 15 / 2020

Report Date: 28 May 2020

Abbreviated name of the issuer: Ronson Development SE

Subject: Execution of the loan agreements

The management board of Ronson Development SE (the "Issuer") informs that today (i.e. on 28 May 2020) the Issuer's subsidiary, where the Issuer indirectly holds 50% of shares - "Coralchief Sp. z o.o. - Projekt 1" Sp. komandytowa involved in development of the project named Wilanów Tulip in Warsaw ("Project") and Alior Bank Spółka Akcyjna (the "Bank") executed two loan agreements under which the Bank is to provide financing and re-financing to cover the net costs of construction and development of the Project up to the amount of PLN 49,300,000 and financing of VAT tax payment to be incurred on costs connected with the construction up to the amount of PLN 2,000,000 (the "Loan Agreements"). In accordance with the Loan Agreements the final date of repayment is established for 15 December 2021 and an interest rate of the loans equals to WIBOR 3M base rate increased by the margin of the Bank.

Moreover, the Loan Agreements also contain the conditions that will enable loans to be launched.

The other terms of the Loan Agreements do not differ from those commonly used in this type of contracts, including collaterals securing the Banks liabilities.

Legal basis: Article 17 section 1 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC.

Disclaimer

Ronson Development SE published this content on 28 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2020 15:20:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on RONSON DEVELOPMENT SE
11:21aRONSON DEVELOPMENT : Report No 15 Execution of the loan agreements
PU
05/14RONSON DEVELOPMENT : Audit Report (to interim condensed financial statements)
PU
05/14RONSON DEVELOPMENT : Quarterly Financial Report for Q1/2020
PU
04/28RONSON DEVELOPMENT : Report No 28 Conclusion of significant final purchase agree..
PU
04/09RONSON DEVELOPMENT : Report No 10 Exercise of the third call option and executio..
PU
03/11RONSON DEVELOPMENT : Statement of the Supervisory Board concerning the operation..
PU
03/11RONSON DEVELOPMENT : Annual Report for the year 2019
PU
03/11RONSON DEVELOPMENT : Management Board Report on the Activity of the Company and ..
PU
01/27RONSON DEVELOPMENT : Report No 7 Purchase of own shares
PU
01/20RONSON DEVELOPMENT : Report No 5 Purchase of own shares
PU
More news
Financials (PLN)
Sales 2020 332 M
EBIT 2020 36,8 M
Net income 2020 25,6 M
Debt 2020 129 M
Yield 2020 6,38%
P/E ratio 2020 5,88x
P/E ratio 2021 6,71x
EV / Sales2020 0,85x
EV / Sales2021 0,96x
Capitalization 153 M
Chart RONSON DEVELOPMENT SE
Duration : Period :
Ronson Development SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,90 PLN
Last Close Price 0,94 PLN
Spread / Highest target -2,13%
Spread / Average Target -4,26%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,38%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Boaz Haim Chief Executive Officer
Amos Luzon Chairman-Supervisory Board
Yaron Shama Chief Financial Officer & VP-Management Board
Przemyslaw Kowalczyk Member-Supervisory Board
Alon Kadouri Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RONSON DEVELOPMENT SE15.34%38
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-19.52%40 243
VONOVIA SE4.42%29 847
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-23.33%28 086
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU INDUSTRIAL ZONE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-18.87%17 401
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE8.59%15 181
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group