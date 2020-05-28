Ronson Development : Report No 15 Execution of the loan agreements

Current Report No. 15 / 2020

Report Date: 28 May 2020

Abbreviated name of the issuer: Ronson Development SE

Subject: Execution of the loan agreements

The management board of Ronson Development SE (the "Issuer") informs that today (i.e. on 28 May 2020) the Issuer's subsidiary, where the Issuer indirectly holds 50% of shares - "Coralchief Sp. z o.o. - Projekt 1" Sp. komandytowa involved in development of the project named Wilanów Tulip in Warsaw ("Project") and Alior Bank Spółka Akcyjna (the "Bank") executed two loan agreements under which the Bank is to provide financing and re-financing to cover the net costs of construction and development of the Project up to the amount of PLN 49,300,000 and financing of VAT tax payment to be incurred on costs connected with the construction up to the amount of PLN 2,000,000 (the "Loan Agreements"). In accordance with the Loan Agreements the final date of repayment is established for 15 December 2021 and an interest rate of the loans equals to WIBOR 3M base rate increased by the margin of the Bank.

Moreover, the Loan Agreements also contain the conditions that will enable loans to be launched.

The other terms of the Loan Agreements do not differ from those commonly used in this type of contracts, including collaterals securing the Banks liabilities.

Legal basis: Article 17 section 1 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC.