Ronson Development : Report No 17 The Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Ronson Development SE

Current Report No. 17 / 2020

Date: 3 June 2019

Shortened name of the Issuer: Ronson Development SE

Subject: The Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Ronson Development SE

The Management Board of Ronson Development SE with its seat in Warsaw (the "Company") hereby informs about the convocation of the Ordinary General Meeting of the Company to be held on 30 June 2020 (15:00 CET) at Company's registered office (address: Al. Komisji Edukacji Narodowej 57, 02- 797 Warszawa).

The Management Board of the Company hereby discloses to the public: the Announcement of the Management Board of Ronson Development SE on convening the Ordinary General Meeting and the Draft resolutions to be matters for consideration at the Ordinary General Meeting.

In addition, in connection with the COVID-19 epidemic, the Company's Management Board informs that it has decided to enable shareholders to participate and vote at the Annual General Meeting via a proxy, being a legal attorney or certified legal advisor, the costs of which will be borne by the Company. Details on this method of to participation and voting are provided in item 5.12 of the Announcement of the Management Board of Ronson Development SE on convening the Ordinary General Meeting.

Legal grounds: §19.1 point 1 and point 2 of the Ministry of Finance Regulation of 29 March 2018 on ongoing and periodic information to be published by issuer of securities (Journal of Laws of 2018 item 757).