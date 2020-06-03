Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  Ronson Development SE    RON   NL0006106007

RONSON DEVELOPMENT SE

(RON)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ronson Development : Report No 17 The Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Ronson Development SE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/03/2020 | 12:41pm EDT

Current Report No. 17 / 2020

Date: 3 June 2019

Shortened name of the Issuer: Ronson Development SE

Subject: The Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Ronson Development SE

The Management Board of Ronson Development SE with its seat in Warsaw (the "Company") hereby informs about the convocation of the Ordinary General Meeting of the Company to be held on 30 June 2020 (15:00 CET) at Company's registered office (address: Al. Komisji Edukacji Narodowej 57, 02- 797 Warszawa).

The Management Board of the Company hereby discloses to the public: the Announcement of the Management Board of Ronson Development SE on convening the Ordinary General Meeting and the Draft resolutions to be matters for consideration at the Ordinary General Meeting.

In addition, in connection with the COVID-19 epidemic, the Company's Management Board informs that it has decided to enable shareholders to participate and vote at the Annual General Meeting via a proxy, being a legal attorney or certified legal advisor, the costs of which will be borne by the Company. Details on this method of to participation and voting are provided in item 5.12 of the Announcement of the Management Board of Ronson Development SE on convening the Ordinary General Meeting.

Legal grounds: §19.1 point 1 and point 2 of the Ministry of Finance Regulation of 29 March 2018 on ongoing and periodic information to be published by issuer of securities (Journal of Laws of 2018 item 757).

Disclaimer

Ronson Development SE published this content on 03 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2020 16:40:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on RONSON DEVELOPMENT SE
12:41pRONSON DEVELOPMENT : Report No 17 Attachment No 1 to Report No 17
PU
12:41pRONSON DEVELOPMENT : Report No 17 The Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders o..
PU
07:06aRONSON DEVELOPMENT : Report No 16 Recommendation of the Management Board regardi..
PU
05/28RONSON DEVELOPMENT : Report No 15 Execution of the loan agreements
PU
05/14RONSON DEVELOPMENT : Audit Report (to interim condensed financial statements)
PU
05/14RONSON DEVELOPMENT : Quarterly Financial Report for Q1/2020
PU
04/28RONSON DEVELOPMENT : Report No 28 Conclusion of significant final purchase agree..
PU
04/09RONSON DEVELOPMENT : Report No 10 Exercise of the third call option and executio..
PU
03/11RONSON DEVELOPMENT : Statement of the Supervisory Board concerning the operation..
PU
03/11RONSON DEVELOPMENT : Annual Report for the year 2019
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 332 M 84,2 M 84,2 M
Net income 2020 25,6 M 6,49 M 6,49 M
Net Debt 2020 129 M 32,6 M 32,6 M
P/E ratio 2020 5,95x
Yield 2020 6,30%
Capitalization 155 M 39,6 M 39,5 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 73
Free-Float 33,5%
Chart RONSON DEVELOPMENT SE
Duration : Period :
Ronson Development SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,90 PLN
Last Close Price 0,95 PLN
Spread / Highest target -3,36%
Spread / Average Target -5,46%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,56%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Boaz Haim Chief Executive Officer
Amos Luzon Chairman-Supervisory Board
Yaron Shama Chief Financial Officer & VP-Management Board
Przemyslaw Kowalczyk Member-Supervisory Board
Alon Kadouri Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RONSON DEVELOPMENT SE16.81%40
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-15.35%42 666
VONOVIA SE9.79%31 966
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-19.07%29 589
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU INDUSTRIAL ZONE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-19.33%17 468
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE13.10%16 103
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group