Ronson Development : Report No 23 Execution of the loan agreements

Current report no. 23 / 2018

Date: 16 of August 2018

Issuer name: Ronson Development SE

Legal grounds: Article 17 section 1 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation)

Subject: Execution of the loan agreements

The management board of Ronson Development SE with its seat in Rotterdam, the Netherlands (the "Issuer") informs that today (i.e. on 16 of August 2018) the Issuer's subsidiary - "Ronson Development Partner 4 spółka z ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością - Ronson Development Partner 4 spółka z ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością - Panoramika" spółka komandytowa involved in development of the project named Panoramika in Szczecin and PKO Bank Polski S.A. (the "Bank") executed two loan agreements (the "Loan Agreements") under which the Bank is to provide financing and re-financing to cover the net costs of construction and development of the project up to the amount of PLN 21,950 thousand and financing of VAT tax payment to be incurred on costs connected with the construction up to the amount of PLN 3,000 thousand (the "Loan Agreements"). In accordance with the Loan Agreements the final date of repayment is established for December 31, 2020 and an interest rate of the loans equals to WIBOR 3M base rate increased by the margin of the Bank.

Moreover, the Loan Agreements also contain the conditions that will enable loans to be launched. The other terms of the Loan Agreements do not differ from those commonly used in this type of contracts, including collaterals securing the Banks liabilities.