Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  Ronson Development SE    RONO   NL0006106007

RONSON DEVELOPMENT SE (RONO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Ronson Development : Report No 23 Execution of the loan agreements

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2018 | 07:16pm CEST

Current report no. 23 / 2018

Date: 16 of August 2018

Issuer name: Ronson Development SE

Legal grounds: Article 17 section 1 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation)

Subject: Execution of the loan agreements

The management board of Ronson Development SE with its seat in Rotterdam, the Netherlands (the "Issuer") informs that today (i.e. on 16 of August 2018) the Issuer's subsidiary - "Ronson Development Partner 4 spółka z ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością - Ronson Development Partner 4 spółka z ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością - Panoramika" spółka komandytowa involved in development of the project named Panoramika in Szczecin and PKO Bank Polski S.A. (the "Bank") executed two loan agreements (the "Loan Agreements") under which the Bank is to provide financing and re-financing to cover the net costs of construction and development of the project up to the amount of PLN 21,950 thousand and financing of VAT tax payment to be incurred on costs connected with the construction up to the amount of PLN 3,000 thousand (the "Loan Agreements"). In accordance with the Loan Agreements the final date of repayment is established for December 31, 2020 and an interest rate of the loans equals to WIBOR 3M base rate increased by the margin of the Bank.

Moreover, the Loan Agreements also contain the conditions that will enable loans to be launched. The other terms of the Loan Agreements do not differ from those commonly used in this type of contracts, including collaterals securing the Banks liabilities.

Disclaimer

Ronson Europe NV published this content on 16 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2018 17:15:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RONSON DEVELOPMENT SE
07:16pRONSON DEVELOPMENT : Report No 23 Execution of the loan agreements
PU
08/10RONSON DEVELOPMENT : Report No 22 Article 19 section 3 of the Regulation (EU) No..
PU
08/09RONSON DEVELOPMENT : Report No 21 Notification from person discharging manageria..
PU
07/20RONSON DEVELOPMENT : Report No 20 General Meeting of Shareholders of Ronson Deve..
PU
07/20RONSON DEVELOPMENT : Attachment to Report No 20 Convocation
PU
07/20RONSON DEVELOPMENT : Shareholders circular - Annex II - Directors' Report
PU
07/18RONSON DEVELOPMENT : Report No 19 Supervisory Board’s approval of the prop..
PU
07/11RONSON DEVELOPMENT : Report No 18 Update of the dividend policy of the Managemen..
PU
07/11RONSON DEVELOPMENT : Report No 17 Proposal of the Management Board regarding dis..
PU
07/02RONSON DEVELOPMENT : Report No 16 Signing of the documentation necessary for tra..
PU
More news
Financials (PLN)
Sales 2018 304 M
EBIT 2018 28,0 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 131 M
Yield 2018 7,39%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 1,04x
EV / Sales 2019 1,17x
Capitalization 184 M
Chart RONSON DEVELOPMENT SE
Duration : Period :
Ronson Development SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1,38  PLN
Spread / Average Target 20%
Managers
NameTitle
Nir Netzer Chief Executive Officer
Amos Luzon Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rami Geris Chief Financial Officer
Przemyslaw Kowalczyk Member-Supervisory Board
Alon Kadouri Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RONSON DEVELOPMENT SE-19.01%49
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO LTD-22.22%20 548
D.R. HORTON-14.18%16 587
LENNAR CORPORATION-19.37%16 466
SEKISUI HOUSE LTD-11.08%11 423
NVR, INC.-23.89%9 780
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.