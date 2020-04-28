Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  Ronson Development SE    RON   NL0006106007

RONSON DEVELOPMENT SE

(RON)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ronson Development : Report No 28 Conclusion of significant final purchase agreement relating to plot

04/28/2020 | 10:33am EDT

Current Report No. 11/ 2020

Report Date: 28 April 2020

Abbreviated name of the issuer: Ronson Development SE

Subject: Conclusion of significant final purchase agreement relating to plot

With reference to current reports no. 8/2020 dated 1 April 2020, the Management Board of Ronson Development SE (the "Issuer") hereby announces that the Issuer's subsidiary, Ronson Development spółka z o.o. - Projekt 2 sp. komandytowa (the "Company") executed a final agreement, based on which it purchased the ownership right of an undeveloped property located in Poznań, Grunwald district, with an area of c.a. 1,750 m2 (the "Property"). The price of the Property has been fixed at PLN 3 million and paid.

Lands, mentioned in those current reports, are covered by a local zoning plan (Polish: miejscowy plan zagospodarowania przestrzennego) which allows for the development of multi-family housing projects. The Company intends to build c.a. 80 apartments on the Property with an area of c.a. 3,400 m2.

Information about the execution of the above mentioned agreement is considered by the Issuer to constitute inside information due to the importance of the investment in light of the potential development of a new housing project of significant value.

Legal basis: Article 17 section 1 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC.

Disclaimer

Ronson Development SE published this content on 28 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2020 14:32:16 UTC
Financials (PLN)
Sales 2020 332 M
EBIT 2020 36,8 M
Net income 2020 25,6 M
Debt 2020 129 M
Yield 2020 7,52%
P/E ratio 2020 4,99x
P/E ratio 2021 5,70x
EV / Sales2020 0,78x
EV / Sales2021 0,89x
Capitalization 130 M
Chart RONSON DEVELOPMENT SE
Duration : Period :
Ronson Development SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,90  PLN
Last Close Price 0,80  PLN
Spread / Highest target 15,3%
Spread / Average Target 12,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Boaz Haim Chief Executive Officer
Amos Luzon Chairman-Supervisory Board
Yaron Shama Chief Financial Officer & VP-Management Board
Przemyslaw Kowalczyk Member-Supervisory Board
Alon Kadouri Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RONSON DEVELOPMENT SE0.00%31
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.0.66%40 570
VONOVIA SE-7.31%26 141
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP0.76%22 522
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU INDUSTRIAL ZONE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-1.63%18 498
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE0.71%13 955
