Ronson Development : Report No 28 Conclusion of significant final purchase agreement relating to plot

Current Report No. 11/ 2020

Report Date: 28 April 2020

Abbreviated name of the issuer: Ronson Development SE

Subject: Conclusion of significant final purchase agreement relating to plot

With reference to current reports no. 8/2020 dated 1 April 2020, the Management Board of Ronson Development SE (the "Issuer") hereby announces that the Issuer's subsidiary, Ronson Development spółka z o.o. - Projekt 2 sp. komandytowa (the "Company") executed a final agreement, based on which it purchased the ownership right of an undeveloped property located in Poznań, Grunwald district, with an area of c.a. 1,750 m2 (the "Property"). The price of the Property has been fixed at PLN 3 million and paid.

Lands, mentioned in those current reports, are covered by a local zoning plan (Polish: miejscowy plan zagospodarowania przestrzennego) which allows for the development of multi-family housing projects. The Company intends to build c.a. 80 apartments on the Property with an area of c.a. 3,400 m2.

Information about the execution of the above mentioned agreement is considered by the Issuer to constitute inside information due to the importance of the investment in light of the potential development of a new housing project of significant value.

Legal basis: Article 17 section 1 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC.