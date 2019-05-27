Log in
RONSON DEVELOPMENT SE

(RONO)
End-of-day quote Warsaw Stock Exchange - 05/24
0.87 PLN   0.00%
09:59aRONSON DEVELOPMENT : Report No 28 Purchase of own shares
PU
05/20RONSON DEVELOPMENT : Report No 26 Purchase of own shares
PU
05/06RONSON DEVELOPMENT : Report No 22 Purchase of own shares
PU
Ronson Development : Report No 28 Purchase of own shares

05/27/2019 | 09:59am EDT

Current Report No. 28 / 2019

Report Date: 27 May 2019

Abbreviated name of the issuer: Ronson Development SE

Subject: Purchase of own shares

The Management Board of Ronson Development SE (the " Issuer") hereby announces that within the implementation of the share buyback program approved by the Resolution No. 3 of the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Issuer dated 24 January 2019 (current report No. 2/2019 dated 24 January 2019), the brokerage house, acting on the Issuer's account:

  • on 20 May 2019 purchased 4,182 Issuer's treasury shares for an average price of PLN 0.885 per share. The total value of shares purchased amounted to PLN 3,701.07. The purchased shares constitute 0.00255% of the share capital of the Issuer and votes at the General Meeting of the Issuer,
  • on 21 May 2019 purchased 4,174 Issuer's treasury shares for an average price of PLN 0.874 per share. The total value of shares purchased amounted to PLN 3,648.99. The purchased shares constitute 0.00254% of the share capital of the Issuer and votes at the General Meeting of the Issuer,
  • on 22 May 2019 purchased 2,155 Issuer's treasury shares for an average price of PLN 0.877 per share. The total value of shares purchased amounted to PLN 1,890.18. The purchased shares constitute 0.00131% of the share capital of the Issuer and votes at the General Meeting of the Issuer,
  • on 23 May 2019 purchased 2,283 Issuer's treasury shares for an average price of PLN 0.869 per share. The total value of shares purchased amounted to PLN 1,983.04. The purchased shares constitute 0.00139% of the share capital of the Issuer and votes at the General Meeting of the Issuer,
  • on 24 May 2019 purchased 1,714 Issuer's treasury shares for an average price of PLN 0.87 per share. The total value of shares purchased amounted to PLN 1,491.18. The purchased shares constitute 0.00105% of the share capital of the Issuer and votes at the General Meeting of the Issuer,

The total number of own shares held by the Issuer after considering the above transactions is 315,965 shares, which constitute 0.19265% of the share capital of the Issuer and votes at the General Meeting of the Issuer.

Attached the Issuer submits a list with detailed information on transactions of purchase of own shares effected between 20 - 24 May 2019.

Legal basis: Article 2 para. 3 Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards regarding the conditions applicable to buy-back programs and stabilization measures in connection with article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6 / EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directive 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC.

Attachment to the current report no. 28 / 2019 dated 27 May 2019

DATE OF THE

HOUR OF THE

QUANTITY

PRICE (PLN)

VALUE (PLN)

TRANSACTION

TRANSACTION

20 May 2019

09:47:07.360818

500

0.885

442.50

20 May 2019

11:55:10.781716

1,000

0.885

885.00

20 May 2019

13:02:47.869032

262

0.885

231.87

20 May 2019

13:02:47.869038

738

0.885

653.13

20 May 2019

13:54:22.468555

682

0.885

603.57

20 May 2019

13:54:39.444391

580

0.885

513.30

20 May 2019

13:54:39.444406

420

0.885

371.70

Sum 20 May 2019

4,182

3,701.07

21 May 2019

09:38:03.104985

674

0.885

596.49

21 May 2019

11:04:29.015667

500

0.885

442.50

21 May 2019

11:56:07.449031

500

0.87

435.00

21 May 2019

12:00:50.867483

300

0.87

261.00

21 May 2019

12:10:24.679071

700

0.87

609.00

21 May 2019

13:17:35.417172

295

0.87

256.65

21 May 2019

13:28:47.615877

205

0.87

178.35

21 May 2019

15:14:32.251131

500

0.87

435.00

21 May 2019

16:17:40.151652

500

0.87

435.00

Sum 21 May 2019

4,174

3,648.99

22 May 2019

09:02:13.926759

155

0.885

137.18

22 May 2019

09:28:49.109275

300

0.885

265.50

22 May 2019

11:43:16.652489

300

0.885

265.50

22 May 2019

12:30:54.899048

400

0.88

352.00

22 May 2019

13:13:50.336992

300

0.87

261.00

22 May 2019

15:27:38.412765

300

0.87

261.00

22 May 2019

15:28:06.900218

400

0.87

348.00

Sum 22 May 2019

2,155

1,890.18

23 May 2019

09:28:19.745790

283

0.88

249.04

23 May 2019

11:23:14.716543

300

0.87

261.00

23 May 2019

11:40:28.031199

300

0.87

261.00

23 May 2019

12:57:49.578388

300

0.86

258.00

23 May 2019

13:17:55.542873

300

0.86

258.00

23 May 2019

14:55:34.517330

200

0.87

174.00

23 May 2019

16:22:53.751384

200

0.87

174.00

23 May 2019

16:23:51.127790

400

0.87

348.00

Sum 23 May 2019

2,283

1,983.04

24 May 2019

09:31:19.024000

108

0.87

93.96

24 May 2019

10:35:24.144045

106

0.87

92.22

24 May 2019

11:02:20.847936

464

0.87

403.68

24 May 2019

11:41:28.373848

36

0.87

31.32

24 May 2019

11:45:40.547814

200

0.87

174.00

DATE OF THE

HOUR OF THE

QUANTITY

PRICE (PLN)

VALUE (PLN)

TRANSACTION

TRANSACTION

24 May 2019

11:46:04.366294

200

0.87

174.00

24 May 2019

14:30:59.111848

200

0.87

174.00

24 May 2019

15:49:48.367448

200

0.87

174.00

24 May 2019

15:51:50.559468

200

0.87

174.00

Sum 24 May 2019

1,714

1,491,18

Disclaimer

Ronson Europe NV published this content on 27 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2019 13:58:05 UTC
