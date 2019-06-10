Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  Ronson Development SE    RONO   NL0006106007

RONSON DEVELOPMENT SE

(RONO)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ronson Development : Report No 31 Purchase of own shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/10/2019 | 11:23am EDT

Current Report No. 31 / 2019

Report Date: 10 June 2019

Abbreviated name of the issuer: Ronson Development SE

Subject: Purchase of own shares

The Management Board of Ronson Development SE (the " Issuer") hereby announces that within the implementation of the share buyback program approved by the Resolution No. 3 of the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Issuer dated 24 January 2019 (current report No. 2/2019 dated 24 January 2019), the brokerage house, acting on the Issuer's account:

  • on 4 June 2019 purchased 2,355 Issuer's treasury shares for an average price of PLN 0.867 per share. The total value of shares purchased amounted to PLN 2,042.84. The purchased shares constitute 0.00144% of the share capital of the Issuer and votes at the General Meeting of the Issuer,
  • on 5 June 2019 purchased 2,364 Issuer's treasury shares for an average price of PLN 0.873 per share. The total value of shares purchased amounted to PLN 2,064.43. The purchased shares constitute 0.00144% of the share capital of the Issuer and votes at the General Meeting of the Issuer,
  • on 6 June 2019 purchased 2,349 Issuer's treasury shares for an average price of PLN 0.878 per share. The total value of shares purchased amounted to PLN 2,061.38. The purchased shares constitute 0.00143% of the share capital of the Issuer and votes at the General Meeting of the Issuer,
  • on 7 June 2019 purchased 1,351 Issuer's treasury shares for an average price of PLN 0.88 per share. The total value of shares purchased amounted to PLN 1,188.88. The purchased shares constitute 0.00082% of the share capital of the Issuer and votes at the General Meeting of the Issuer.

The total number of own shares held by the Issuer after considering the above transactions is 335,413 shares, which constitute 0.20451% of the share capital of the Issuer and votes at the General Meeting of the Issuer.

Attached the Issuer submits a list with detailed information on transactions of purchase of own shares effected between 3 - 7 June 2019.

Legal basis: Article 2 para. 3 Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards regarding the conditions applicable to buy-back programs and stabilization measures in connection with article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6 / EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directive 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC.

Attachment to the current report no. 31 / 2019 dated 10 June 2019

DATE OF THE

HOUR OF THE

QUANTITY

PRICE (PLN)

VALUE (PLN)

TRANSACTION

TRANSACTION

4 June 2019

09:48:05.552487

49

0.865 zł

42.39 zł

4 June 2019

10:02:07.374665

151

0.865 zł

130.62 zł

4 June 2019

10:57:51.146278

555

0.865 zł

480.08 zł

4 June 2019

11:54:59.633478

200

0.865 zł

173.00 zł

4 June 2019

11:57:53.828892

200

0.865 zł

173.00 zł

4 June 2019

12:00:52.035766

51

0.865 zł

44.12 zł

4 June 2019

13:50:17.685047

149

0.870 zł

129.63 zł

4 June 2019

13:50:39.461432

200

0.870 zł

174.00 zł

4 June 2019

14:22:54.851878

200

0.870 zł

174.00 zł

4 June 2019

15:00:56.227578

200

0.870 zł

174.00 zł

4 June 2019

15:28:11.799698

200

0.870 zł

174.00 zł

4 June 2019

15:28:38.168842

200

0.870 zł

174.00 zł

Sum 4 June 2019

2,355

2,042.84

5 June 2019

09:22:09.292638

200

0.870 zł

174.00 zł

5 June 2019

10:02:53.054749

200

0.870 zł

174.00 zł

5 June 2019

11:05:36.872726

200

0.870 zł

174.00 zł

5 June 2019

12:57:19.771317

215

0.870 zł

187.05 zł

5 June 2019

16:38:59.100974

149

0.875 zł

130.38 zł

5 June 2019

16:39:17.691128

1,000

0.875 zł

875.00 zł

5 June 2019

16:39:27.133362

200

0.875 zł

175.00 zł

5 June 2019

16:40:12.947354

200

0.875 zł

175.00 zł

Sum 5 June 2019

2,364

2,064.43 zł

6 June 2019

09:27:46.614228

349

0.875 zł

305.38 zł

6 June 2019

10:19:13.527962

200

0.875 zł

175.00 zł

6 June 2019

10:43:08.353182

400

0.875 zł

350.00 zł

6 June 2019

10:43:43.913632

200

0.875 zł

175.00 zł

6 June 2019

14:56:33.050447

200

0.880 zł

176.00 zł

6 June 2019

14:56:33.050454

200

0.880 zł

176.00 zł

6 June 2019

14:56:33.050457

200

0.880 zł

176.00 zł

6 June 2019

14:56:33.050460

600

0.880 zł

528.00 zł

Sum 6 June 2019

2,349

2,061.38 zł

7 June 2019

09:10:17.469178

1,139

0.880 zł

1,002.32 zł

7 June 2019

09:34:36.220036

212

0.880 zł

186.56 zł

Sum 7 June 2019

1,351

1,188.88 zł

Disclaimer

Ronson Europe NV published this content on 10 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2019 15:22:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RONSON DEVELOPMENT SE
11:23aRONSON DEVELOPMENT : Report No 31 Purchase of own shares
PU
06/04RONSON DEVELOPMENT : Report No 30 Conclusion of a material agreement for general..
PU
05/27RONSON DEVELOPMENT : Report No 28 Purchase of own shares
PU
05/20RONSON DEVELOPMENT : Report No 26 Purchase of own shares
PU
05/06RONSON DEVELOPMENT : Report No 22 Purchase of own shares
PU
04/29RONSON DEVELOPMENT : Report No 21 Purchase of own shares
PU
04/23RONSON DEVELOPMENT : Report No 20 Purchase of own shares
PU
04/15RONSON DEVELOPMENT : Report No 19 Purchase of own shares
PU
04/04RONSON DEVELOPMENT : Report No 16 Preliminary information about number of units ..
PU
04/01RONSON DEVELOPMENT : Report No 15 Purchase of own shares
PU
More news
Financials (PLN)
Sales 2019 277 M
EBIT 2019 30,3 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 145 M
Yield 2019 9,14%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 1,04x
EV / Sales 2020 0,96x
Capitalization 144 M
Chart RONSON DEVELOPMENT SE
Duration : Period :
Ronson Development SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,89  PLN
Spread / Average Target 1,7%
Managers
NameTitle
Nir Netzer Chief Executive Officer
Amos Luzon Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rami Geris Chief Financial Officer
Przemyslaw Kowalczyk Member-Supervisory Board
Alon Kadouri Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RONSON DEVELOPMENT SE6.02%37
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.--.--%42 700
VONOVIA12.96%28 603
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU IND ZN HLDG COLTD--.--%24 583
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-10.48%16 990
VINGROUP JSC--.--%16 474
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About