Ronson Development : Report No 37 Notification of a change of the indirect ownership interest in the shares in Ronson Development SE

Current report No. 37/2019

Date of report: 19 June 2019

Issuer's name: Ronson Development SE

Subject: Notification of a change of the indirect ownership interest in the shares in Ronson Development SE

The management board of Ronson Development SE (the " Issuer") hereby announces that on 19 June 2019, it received from I.T.R. Dori B.V., with its registered seat in Rotterdam, (" I.T.R. Dori"), a subsidiary entity of Amos Luzon Development a nd Energy Group Ltd., a notification of a change of the indirect ownership interest in the shares in the Issuer.

The text of the notification constitutes an attachment to this report.

The Issuer informs that, according to the notification, the above change of the indirect ownership interest in the shares in the Issuer of I.T.R Dori is a result of an internal reorganisation within the group of Amos Luzon Development and Energy Group Ltd., namely the in-kind contribution into I.T.R Dori of RN Development Holding B.V. with its registered seat in Amsterdam (" RN Development") and indirectly RN Residential B.V. with its registered seat in Amsterdam (" RN Residential"). The number of the shares held indirectly in the share capital of the Issuer by Amos Luzon Development and Energy Group Ltd. and Mr Amos Luzon himself has not changed.

Legal basis: Art. 70 item 1 of the Act on Public Offering, the Conditions Governing the Introduction of Financial Instruments to Organised Trading, and on Public Companies (the " Act") in conjunction with Art. 70a of the Act.