Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  Ronson Development SE    RONO   NL0006106007

RONSON DEVELOPMENT SE

(RONO)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ronson Development : Report No 37 Notification of a change of the indirect ownership interest in the shares in Ronson Development SE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/19/2019 | 04:04pm EDT

Current report No. 37/2019

Date of report: 19 June 2019

Issuer's name: Ronson Development SE

Subject: Notification of a change of the indirect ownership interest in the shares in Ronson Development SE

The management board of Ronson Development SE (the " Issuer") hereby announces that on 19 June 2019, it received from I.T.R. Dori B.V., with its registered seat in Rotterdam, (" I.T.R. Dori"), a subsidiary entity of Amos Luzon Development a nd Energy Group Ltd., a notification of a change of the indirect ownership interest in the shares in the Issuer.

The text of the notification constitutes an attachment to this report.

The Issuer informs that, according to the notification, the above change of the indirect ownership interest in the shares in the Issuer of I.T.R Dori is a result of an internal reorganisation within the group of Amos Luzon Development and Energy Group Ltd., namely the in-kind contribution into I.T.R Dori of RN Development Holding B.V. with its registered seat in Amsterdam (" RN Development") and indirectly RN Residential B.V. with its registered seat in Amsterdam (" RN Residential"). The number of the shares held indirectly in the share capital of the Issuer by Amos Luzon Development and Energy Group Ltd. and Mr Amos Luzon himself has not changed.

Legal basis: Art. 70 item 1 of the Act on Public Offering, the Conditions Governing the Introduction of Financial Instruments to Organised Trading, and on Public Companies (the " Act") in conjunction with Art. 70a of the Act.

Disclaimer

Ronson Europe NV published this content on 19 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2019 20:03:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RONSON DEVELOPMENT SE
04:04pRONSON DEVELOPMENT : Raport nr 37 Załącznik nr 1 do Raportu nr 37
PU
04:04pRONSON DEVELOPMENT : Report No 37 Attachment No 1 to Report No 37
PU
04:04pRONSON DEVELOPMENT : Report No 37 Notification of a change of the indirect owner..
PU
06/17RONSON DEVELOPMENT : Report No 36 Purchase of own shares
PU
06/11RONSON DEVELOPMENT : Report No 35 The commencement of a subsequent joint five-ye..
PU
06/11RONSON DEVELOPMENT : Report No 34 Distribution of dividend for the year 2018
PU
06/11RONSON DEVELOPMENT : Report No 35 Attachment No 1 to Report No 35
PU
06/11RONSON DEVELOPMENT : Report No 32 Attachment No 1 to Report No 32
PU
06/11RONSON DEVELOPMENT : Report No 32 Resolutions adopted at the Ordinary General Me..
PU
06/11RONSON DEVELOPMENT : Report No 33 Shareholders holding at least 5 percent of the..
PU
More news
Financials (PLN)
Sales 2019 277 M
EBIT 2019 30,3 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 145 M
Yield 2019 9,14%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 1,04x
EV / Sales 2020 0,96x
Capitalization 144 M
Chart RONSON DEVELOPMENT SE
Duration : Period :
Ronson Development SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,89  PLN
Spread / Average Target 1,7%
Managers
NameTitle
Nir Netzer Chief Executive Officer
Amos Luzon Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rami Geris Chief Financial Officer
Przemyslaw Kowalczyk Member-Supervisory Board
Alon Kadouri Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RONSON DEVELOPMENT SE0.00%37
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.--.--%42 700
VONOVIA16.32%28 603
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU IND ZN HLDG COLTD--.--%24 583
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-8.78%16 990
VINGROUP JSC--.--%16 474
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About