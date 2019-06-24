Log in
Ronson Development : Report No 38 Purchase of own shares

06/24/2019 | 08:35am EDT

Current Report No. 38 / 2019

Report Date: 24 June 2019

Abbreviated name of the issuer: Ronson Development SE

Subject: Purchase of own shares

The Management Board of Ronson Development SE (the " Issuer") hereby announces that within the implementation of the share buyback program approved by the Resolution No. 3 of the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Issuer dated 24 January 2019 (current report No. 2/2019 dated 24 January 2019), the brokerage house, acting on the Issuer's account:

  • on 19 June 2019 purchased 2,200 Issuer's treasury shares for an average price of PLN 0.845 per share. The total value of shares purchased amounted to PLN 1,860.00. The purchased shares constitute 0.00134% of the share capital of the Issuer and votes at the General Meeting of the Issuer,
  • on 21 June 2019 purchased 2,811 Issuer's treasury shares for an average price of PLN 0.85 per share. The total value of shares purchased amounted to PLN 2,389.35. The purchased shares constitute 0.00171% of the share capital of the Issuer and votes at the General Meeting of the Issuer.

The total number of own shares held by the Issuer after considering the above transactions is 343,480 shares, which constitute 0.20943% of the share capital of the Issuer and votes at the General Meeting of the Issuer.

Attached the Issuer submits a list with detailed information on transactions of purchase of own shares effected between 17 - 21 June 2019.

Legal basis: Article 2 para. 3 Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards regarding the conditions applicable to buy-back programs and stabilization measures in connection with article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6 / EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directive 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC.

Attachment to the current report no. 38 / 2019 dated 24 June 2019

DATE OF THE

HOUR OF THE

QUANTITY

PRICE (PLN)

VALUE (PLN)

TRANSACTION

TRANSACTION

19 June 2019

09:06:18.947982

200

0.850 zł

170.00 zł

19 June 2019

10:53:15.767174

300

0.845 zł

253.50 zł

19 June 2019

14:08:46.326822

500

0.845 zł

422.50 zł

19 June 2019

16:02:17.866320

1,200

0.845 zł

1,014.00 zł

Sum 19 June 2019

2,200

1,860.00 zł

21 June 2019

09:03:41.268646

311

0.850 zł

264.35 zł

21 June 2019

10:45:56.875582

250

0.850 zł

212.50 zł

21 June 2019

13:05:26.825969

300

0.850 zł

255.00 zł

21 June 2019

14:29:17.981974

300

0.850 zł

255.00 zł

21 June 2019

15:52:07.578358

250

0.850 zł

212.50 zł

21 June 2019

15:52:26.992727

300

0.850 zł

255.00 zł

21 June 2019

15:52:42.716101

250

0.850 zł

212.50 zł

21 June 2019

15:53:02.953189

300

0.850 zł

255.00 zł

21 June 2019

15:53:15.391417

250

0.850 zł

212.50 zł

21 June 2019

15:53:37.120892

300

0.850 zł

255.00 zł

Sum 21 June 2019

2,811

2,389.35 zł

Ronson Europe NV published this content on 24 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2019 12:34:01 UTC
