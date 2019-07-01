Log in
Ronson Development : Report No 42 Purchase of own shares

07/01/2019 | 06:08am EDT

Current Report No. 42 / 2019

Report Date: 1 July 2019

Abbreviated name of the issuer: Ronson Development SE

Subject: Purchase of own shares

The Management Board of Ronson Development SE (the " Issuer") hereby announces that within the implementation of the share buyback program approved by the Resolution No. 3 of the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Issuer dated 24 January 2019 (current report No. 2/2019 dated 24 January 2019), the brokerage house, acting on the Issuer's account:

  • on 24 June 2019 purchased 563 Issuer's treasury shares for an average price of PLN 0.83 per share. The total value of shares purchased amounted to PLN 467.29. The purchased shares constitute 0.00034% of the share capital of the Issuer and votes at the General Meeting of the Issuer,
  • on 26 June 2019 purchased 2,949 Issuer's treasury shares for an average price of PLN 0.859 per share. The total value of shares purchased amounted to PLN 2,533.89. The purchased shares constitute 0.00180% of the share capital of the Issuer and votes at the General Meeting of the Issuer,
  • on 27 June 2019 purchased 3,189 Issuer's treasury shares for an average price of PLN 0.862 per share. The total value of shares purchased amounted to PLN 2,747.50. The purchased shares constitute 0.00194% of the share capital of the Issuer and votes at the General Meeting of the Issuer,
  • on 28 June 2019 purchased 2,837 Issuer's treasury shares for an average price of PLN 0.862 per share. The total value of shares purchased amounted to PLN 2,444.42. The purchased shares constitute 0.00173% of the share capital of the Issuer and votes at the General Meeting of the Issuer,

The total number of own shares held by the Issuer after considering the above transactions is 353,018 shares, which constitute 0.21524% of the share capital of the Issuer and votes at the General Meeting of the Issuer.

Attached the Issuer submits a list with detailed information on transactions of purchase of own shares effected between 24 - 28 June 2019.

Legal basis: Article 2 para. 3 Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards regarding the conditions applicable to buy-back programs and stabilization measures in connection with article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6 / EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directive 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC.

Attachment to the current report no. 42 / 2019 dated 1 July 2019

DATE OF THE

HOUR OF THE

QUANTITY

PRICE (PLN)

VALUE (PLN)

TRANSACTION

TRANSACTION

24 June 2019

10:04:09.149543

263

0.830 zł

218.29

24 June 2019

10:04:09.149558

300

0.830 zł

249.00

Sum 24 June 2019

563

467.29

26 June 2019

09:25:59.171081

500

0.845 zł

422.50

26 June 2019

09:26:17.517953

350

0.845 zł

295.75

26 June 2019

11:58:41.041432

1,000

0.865 zł

865.00

26 June 2019

11:59:39.241645

200

0.865 zł

173.00

26 June 2019

14:49:14.522300

300

0.865 zł

259.50

26 June 2019

16:19:04.944872

599

0.865 zł

518.14

Sum 26 June 2019

2,949

2,533.89

27 June 2019

09:49:29.733392

689

0.865 zł

595.99

27 June 2019

09:51:11.555010

25

0.865 zł

21.63

27 June 2019

09:51:11.555015

275

0.865 zł

237.88

27 June 2019

16:32:40.871810

1,028

0.860 zł

884.08

27 June 2019

16:32:40.871817

672

0.860 zł

577.92

27 June 2019

16:32:59.973311

500

0.860 zł

430.00

Sum 27 June 2019

3,189

2,747.50

28 June 2019

09:26:11.560432

500

0.860 zł

430.00

28 June 2019

09:26:59.712402

317

0.860 zł

272.62

28 June 2019

09:26:59.712408

20

0.860 zł

17.20

28 June 2019

11:31:40.175012

500

0.860 zł

430.00

28 June 2019

11:32:19.509636

580

0.860 zł

498.80

28 June 2019

13:24:04.412140

920

0.865 zł

795.80

Sum 28 June 2019

2,837

2,444.42

Disclaimer

Ronson Europe NV published this content on 01 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2019 10:07:06 UTC
