Ronson Development : Report No 43 Preliminary information about number of units sold and delivered by the Ronson group companies in the second quarter of the year 2019

Current Report No. 43 / 2019
Report Date: 5 July 2019
Abbreviated name of the issuer: Ronson Development SE
Subject: Preliminary information about number of units sold and delivered by the Ronson group companies in the second quarter of the year 2019
The Management Board of Ronson Development SE (the " Issuer") announces the preliminary information about number of units sold and delivered by Ronson group companies in the second quarter of the year 2019:
The number of units, for which the preliminary sale agreement or the developer contract was signed with customers during the second quarter of year 2019: 172 units
The number of units delivered to customers during the second quarter of year 2019: 289 units
The Issuer explains that the final operational data on the sale and delivery of units will be published in the appropriate periodic reports.
Legal basis: Article 17 section 1 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC.
Disclaimer
Ronson Europe NV published this content on 05 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2019 08:57:10 UTC