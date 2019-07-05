Ronson Development : Report No 43 Preliminary information about number of units sold and delivered by the Ronson group companies in the second quarter of the year 2019

Current Report No. 43 / 2019

Report Date: 5 July 2019

Abbreviated name of the issuer: Ronson Development SE

Subject: Preliminary information about number of units sold and delivered by the Ronson group companies in the second quarter of the year 2019

The Management Board of Ronson Development SE (the " Issuer") announces the preliminary information about number of units sold and delivered by Ronson group companies in the second quarter of the year 2019:

The number of units, for which the preliminary sale agreement or the developer contract was signed with customers during the second quarter of year 2019: 172 units The number of units delivered to customers during the second quarter of year 2019: 289 units

The Issuer explains that the final operational data on the sale and delivery of units will be published in the appropriate periodic reports.

Legal basis: Article 17 section 1 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC.