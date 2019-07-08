Ronson Development : Report No 44 Purchase of own shares

Current Report No. 44 / 2019

Report Date: 8 July 2019

Abbreviated name of the issuer: Ronson Development SE

Subject: Purchase of own shares

The Management Board of Ronson Development SE (the " Issuer") hereby announces that within the implementation of the share buyback program approved by the Resolution No. 3 of the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Issuer dated 24 January 2019 (current report No. 2/2019 dated 24 January 2019), the brokerage house, acting on the Issuer's account:

on 1 July 2019 purchased 2,952 Issuer's treasury shares for an average price of PLN 0.865 per share. The total value of shares purchased amounted to PLN 2,553.48. The purchased shares constitute 0.00180% of the share capital of the Issuer and votes at the General Meeting of the Issuer,

on 2 July 2019 purchased 2,060 Issuer's treasury shares for an average price of PLN 0.885 per share. The total value of shares purchased amounted to PLN 1,823.40. The purchased shares constitute 0.00126% of the share capital of the Issuer and votes at the General Meeting of the Issuer,

on 3 July 2019 purchased 1,729 Issuer's treasury shares for an average price of PLN 0.900 per share. The total value of shares purchased amounted to PLN 1,556.10. The purchased shares constitute 0.00105% of the share capital of the Issuer and votes at the General Meeting of the Issuer,

on 4 July 2019 purchased 3,917 Issuer's treasury shares for an average price of PLN 0.900 per share. The total value of shares purchased amounted to PLN 3,525.30. The purchased shares constitute 0.00239% of the share capital of the Issuer and votes at the General Meeting of the Issuer,

on 5 July 2019 purchased 2,540 Issuer's treasury shares for an average price of PLN 0.896 per share. The total value of shares purchased amounted to PLN 2,275.60. The purchased shares constitute 0,00155% of the share capital of the Issuer and votes at the General Meeting of the Issuer.

The total number of own shares held by the Issuer after considering the above transactions is 366,216 shares, which constitute 0.22329% of the share capital of the Issuer and votes at the General Meeting of the Issuer.

Attached the Issuer submits a list with detailed information on transactions of purchase of own shares effected between 1 - 5 July 2019.

Legal basis: Article 2 para. 3 Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards regarding the conditions applicable to buy-back programs and stabilization measures in connection with article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6 / EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directive 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC.