Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  Ronson Development SE    RONO   NL0006106007

RONSON DEVELOPMENT SE

(RONO)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ronson Development : Report No 44 Purchase of own shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/08/2019 | 11:58am EDT

Current Report No. 44 / 2019

Report Date: 8 July 2019

Abbreviated name of the issuer: Ronson Development SE

Subject: Purchase of own shares

The Management Board of Ronson Development SE (the " Issuer") hereby announces that within the implementation of the share buyback program approved by the Resolution No. 3 of the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Issuer dated 24 January 2019 (current report No. 2/2019 dated 24 January 2019), the brokerage house, acting on the Issuer's account:

  • on 1 July 2019 purchased 2,952 Issuer's treasury shares for an average price of PLN 0.865 per share. The total value of shares purchased amounted to PLN 2,553.48. The purchased shares constitute 0.00180% of the share capital of the Issuer and votes at the General Meeting of the Issuer,
  • on 2 July 2019 purchased 2,060 Issuer's treasury shares for an average price of PLN 0.885 per share. The total value of shares purchased amounted to PLN 1,823.40. The purchased shares constitute 0.00126% of the share capital of the Issuer and votes at the General Meeting of the Issuer,
  • on 3 July 2019 purchased 1,729 Issuer's treasury shares for an average price of PLN 0.900 per share. The total value of shares purchased amounted to PLN 1,556.10. The purchased shares constitute 0.00105% of the share capital of the Issuer and votes at the General Meeting of the Issuer,
  • on 4 July 2019 purchased 3,917 Issuer's treasury shares for an average price of PLN 0.900 per share. The total value of shares purchased amounted to PLN 3,525.30. The purchased shares constitute 0.00239% of the share capital of the Issuer and votes at the General Meeting of the Issuer,
  • on 5 July 2019 purchased 2,540 Issuer's treasury shares for an average price of PLN 0.896 per share. The total value of shares purchased amounted to PLN 2,275.60. The purchased shares constitute 0,00155% of the share capital of the Issuer and votes at the General Meeting of the Issuer.

The total number of own shares held by the Issuer after considering the above transactions is 366,216 shares, which constitute 0.22329% of the share capital of the Issuer and votes at the General Meeting of the Issuer.

Attached the Issuer submits a list with detailed information on transactions of purchase of own shares effected between 1 - 5 July 2019.

Legal basis: Article 2 para. 3 Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards regarding the conditions applicable to buy-back programs and stabilization measures in connection with article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6 / EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directive 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC.

Attachment to the current report no. 44 / 2019 dated 8 July 2019

DATE OF THE

HOUR OF THE

QUANTITY

PRICE (PLN)

VALUE (PLN)

TRANSACTION

TRANSACTION

1 July 2019

14:30:55.900981

2,000

0.865 zł

1,730.00 zł

1 July 2019

14:47:18.166725

952

0.865 zł

823.48 zł

Sum 1 July 2019

2,952

2,553.48 zł

2 July 2019

11:17:11.794666

560

0.890 zł

498.40 zł

2 July 2019

11:17:26.520342

500

0.890 zł

445.00 zł

2 July 2019

12:37:24.763482

1,000

0.880 zł

880.00 zł

Sum 2 July 2019

2,060

1,823.40 zł

3 July 2019

09:26:48.310608

729

0.900 zł

656.10 zł

3 July 2019

13:50:54.791826

1,000

0.900 zł

900.00 zł

Sum 3 July 2019

1,729

1,556.10 zł

4 July 2019

11:11:09.086105

917

0.900 zł

825.30 zł

4 July 2019

11:23:27.816950

500

0.900 zł

450.00 zł

4 July 2019

11:24:01.405567

500

0.900 zł

450.00 zł

4 July 2019

14:27:57.076601

500

0.900 zł

450.00 zł

4 July 2019

16:10:48.178925

1,000

0.900 zł

900.00 zł

4 July 2019

16:11:00.949321

500

0.900 zł

450.00 zł

Sum 4 July 2019

3,917

3,525.30 zł

5 July 2019

09:32:54.701359

40

0.890 zł

35.60 zł

5 July 2019

09:32:54.701366

500

0.890 zł

445.00 zł

5 July 2019

10:44:33.030872

500

0.900 zł

450.00 zł

5 July 2019

10:45:08.715036

500

0.900 zł

450.00 zł

5 July 2019

11:44:16.442685

468

0.900 zł

421.20 zł

5 July 2019

11:44:16.442701

32

0.900 zł

28.80 zł

5 July 2019

13:39:39.651464

500

0.890 zł

445.00 zł

Sum 5 July 2019

2,540

2,275.60 zł

Disclaimer

Ronson Europe NV published this content on 08 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2019 15:57:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RONSON DEVELOPMENT SE
11:58aRONSON DEVELOPMENT : Report No 44 Purchase of own shares
PU
07/05RONSON DEVELOPMENT : Report No 43 Preliminary information about number of units ..
PU
07/01RONSON DEVELOPMENT : Report No 42 Purchase of own shares
PU
06/28RONSON DEVELOPMENT : Report No 41 Attachment No 1 to Report No 41
PU
06/28RONSON DEVELOPMENT : Report No 41 Notification from a person closely associated ..
PU
06/28RONSON DEVELOPMENT : Report No 40 Notification of a change of the direct ownersh..
PU
06/25RONSON DEVELOPMENT : Report No 39 Distribution of dividend for the year 2018
PU
06/24RONSON DEVELOPMENT : Report No 38 Purchase of own shares
PU
06/19RONSON DEVELOPMENT : Raport nr 37 Załącznik nr 1 do Raportu nr 37
PU
06/19RONSON DEVELOPMENT : Report No 37 Attachment No 1 to Report No 37
PU
More news
Financials (PLN)
Sales 2019 264 M
EBIT 2019 27,0 M
Net income 2019 22,1 M
Debt 2019 139 M
Yield 2019 6,67%
P/E ratio 2019 6,92x
P/E ratio 2020 7,50x
EV / Sales2019 1,08x
EV / Sales2020 1,24x
Capitalization 147 M
Chart RONSON DEVELOPMENT SE
Duration : Period :
Ronson Development SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,89  PLN
Last Close Price 0,90  PLN
Spread / Highest target 5,56%
Spread / Average Target -1,11%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,78%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nir Netzer Chief Executive Officer
Amos Luzon Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rami Geris Chief Financial Officer
Przemyslaw Kowalczyk Member-Supervisory Board
Alon Kadouri Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RONSON DEVELOPMENT SE8.43%39
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.--.--%47 889
VONOVIA SE11.52%26 843
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU IND ZN HLDG COLTD--.--%24 927
VINGROUP JSC--.--%15 622
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-17.70%13 178
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About