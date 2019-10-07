Ronson Development : Report No 62 Execution of Annex No. 2 to the call option agreement and exercise of the second call option

Current report No. 62/2019 Date of report: 7 October 2019 Issuer abbreviated name: Ronson Development SE

Subject: Execution of Annex No. 2 to the call option agreement and exercise of the second call option

With reference to the information disclosed in current reports No. 5/2018, No. 9/2018 and No. 17/2019, the management board of Ronson Development SE (the "Issuer") hereby announces that on 7 October 2019, the Issuer concluded with Global City Holdings B.V. ("GCH") and two subsidiary entities of the Issuer - Nova Krolikarnia B.V. ("NK") and Tras 2016 sp. z o.o. ("Tras"), a subsidiary of the Issuer, Annex No. 2 to the call option agreement dated 10 April 2018 (the "Call Option Agreement") referenced in current reports No. 9/2018 and No. 17/2019 ("Annex No. 2").

Annex No. 2 revises the terms and conditions of the second call option payment in that such payment is to be made in three instalments payable in 2019 and 2020, with the aggregate call option price remaining unchanged at PLN 35.1 mln.

On 7 October 2019, Tras exercised the second call option under the Call Option Agreement, as a result of which Tras acquired shares in three project companies holding certain real properties comprising the Nova Królikarnia project. In accordance with the Call Option Agreement, security interests were established for the benefit of GCH over the shares in, and over the real properties held by, three project companies to secure the obligations of the Issuer, NK and Tras arising under the Call Option Agreement. Pursuant to the Call Option Agreement: (i) the second instalment of the first call option in the amount of PLN 16.9 mln; and (ii) the first instalment of the second call option in the amount of PLN 8.1 mln have been paid.

