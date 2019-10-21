Log in
Ronson Development : Report No 65 Purchase of own shares

10/21/2019 | 10:16am EDT

Current Report No. 65 / 2019

Report Date: 21 October 2019

Abbreviated name of the issuer: Ronson Development SE

Subject: Purchase of own shares

The Management Board of Ronson Development SE (the " Issuer") hereby announces that within the implementation of the share buyback program approved by the Resolution No. 3 of the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Issuer dated 24 January 2019 (current report No. 2/2019 dated 24 January 2019), the brokerage house, acting on the Issuer's account:

  • on 14 October 2019 purchased 2,433 Issuer's treasury shares for an average price of PLN 0.840 per share. The total value of shares purchased amounted to PLN 2,043.72. The purchased shares constitute 0.00148% of the share capital of the Issuer and votes at the General Meeting of the Issuer,
  • on 15 October 2019 purchased 2,178 Issuer's treasury shares for an average price of PLN 0.840 per share. The total value of shares purchased amounted to PLN 1,829.52. The purchased shares constitute 0.00133% of the share capital of the Issuer and votes at the General Meeting of the Issuer,
  • on 16 October 2019 purchased 2,083 Issuer's treasury shares for an average price of PLN 0.840 per share. The total value of shares purchased amounted to PLN 1,749.72. The purchased shares constitute 0.00127% of the share capital of the Issuer and votes at the General Meeting of the Issuer,
  • on 17 October 2019 purchased 1,999 Issuer's treasury shares for an average price of PLN 0.840 per share. The total value of shares purchased amounted to PLN 1,679.16. The purchased shares constitute 0.00122% of the share capital of the Issuer and votes at the General Meeting of the Issuer,
  • on 18 October 2019 purchased 2,019 Issuer's treasury shares for an average price of PLN 0.840 per share. The total value of shares purchased amounted to PLN 1,695.96. The purchased shares constitute 0.00123% of the share capital of the Issuer and votes at the General Meeting of the Issuer.

The total number of own shares held by the Issuer after considering the above transactions is 522,783 shares, which constitute 0.31875% of the share capital of the Issuer and votes at the General Meeting of the Issuer.

Attached the Issuer submits a list with detailed information on transactions of purchase of own shares effected between 14- 18 October 2019.

Legal basis: Article 2 para. 3 Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards regarding the conditions applicable to buy-back programs and stabilization measures in connection with article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6 / EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directive 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC.

Attachment to the current report no. 65 / 2019 dated 21 October 2019

DATE OF THE

HOUR OF THE

QUANTITY

PRICE (PLN)

VALUE (PLN)

TRANSACTION

TRANSACTION

14 October 2019

09:38:23.670477

433

0.840 zł

363.72 zł

14 October 2019

13:40:04.973054

1,000

0.840 zł

840.00 zł

14 October 2019

16:33:36.941486

547

0.840 zł

459.48 zł

14 October 2019

16:33:36.941492

453

0.840 zł

380.52 zł

Sum 14 October 2019

2,433

2,043.72 zł

15 October 2019

10:12:23.253440

523

0.840 zł

439.32 zł

15 October 2019

10:12:23.253446

155

0.840 zł

130.20 zł

15 October 2019

12:21:34.039080

500

0.840 zł

420.00 zł

15 October 2019

16:44:01.952532

1,000

0.840 zł

840.00 zł

Sum 15 October 2019

2,178

1,829.52 zł

16 October 2019

11:48:48.253019

334

0.840 zł

280.56 zł

16 October 2019

11:48:48.253036

166

0.840 zł

139.44 zł

16 October 2019

15:44:07.949720

1,583

0.840 zł

1,329.72 zł

Sum 16 October 2019

2,083

1,749.72 zł

17 October 2019

12:05:00.184508

499

0.840 zł

419.16 zł

17 October 2019

16:45:55.147678

1,490

0.840 zł

1,251.60 zł

17 October 2019

16:45:55.147686

10

0.840 zł

8.40 zł

Sum 17 October 2019

1,999

1,679.16 zł

18 October 2019

11:23:35.774103

519

0.840 zł

435.96 zł

18 October 2019

13:33:29.245066

500

0.840 zł

420.00 zł

18 October 2019

15:43:02.428895

500

0.840 zł

420.00 zł

18 October 2019

16:12:14.564079

460

0.840 zł

386.40 zł

18 October 2019

16:12:14.564086

40

0.840 zł

33.60 zł

Sum 18 October 2019

2,019

1,695.96 zł

Disclaimer

Ronson Europe NV published this content on 21 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2019 14:15:06 UTC
