RoodMicrotec reports unaudited annual figures for 2018: Positive net result of EUR 0.13 million and sales revenue increase of 11% year‐on‐year 0 03/14/2019 | 03:49am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Martin Sallenhag, CEO Reinhard Pusch, COO Arvid Ladega, CFO RoodMicrotec N.V. 'Rembrandt'; Dokter van Deenweg 58 NL‐8025 BC Zwolle +31 38 4215216

@ investor‐relations@roodmicrotec.com

www.roodmicrotec.com RoodMicrotec reports unaudited annual figures for 2018: Positive net result of EUR 0.13 million and sales revenue increase of 11% year‐on‐year Sales revenue climbs 11% to a level of EUR 13.4 million

Positive net result of EUR 0.13 million

Cash flow from operating activities of EUR 0.56 million positive Zwolle, 14thMarch 2019 -RoodMicrotec N.V., the leading independent company for semiconductors supply and quality services, released today its unaudited annual figures for 2018. The company reports a positive result of EUR 0.13 million, which includes EUR 0.39 million in one‐time costs related to the legal case previously reported, VAT corrections and pension obligations corrections. The company increased its sales revenue by 11% to EUR 13.4 million. Another strong leading indicator is the positive cash flow from operating activities which the company achieved during 2018. The revenue shows a strong and steady increase in Supply Chain Management and Test Operations which continues to run at a good utilization level. In Qualification & Failure Analysis the order situation is steadily improving. The consistent increase in revenue in the automotive market sector also shows thatRoodMicrotec is well positioned in one of the fast‐growing sectors for the future. The order book at the end of 2018 is higher than the year before and this enablesRoodMicrotec to plan the production capacity moving into 2019. Martin Sallenhag, CEORoodMicrotec: "2018 was another very good year forRoodMicrotec. We strengthened our position in the ASIC sector by moving additional SCM projects into production and being chosen by EnSilica as a key partner for an automotive project. Consequently, we were able to increase revenue and achieve a positive net result in 2018. The increase of the order books compared to the beginning of 2018 together with high staff motivation levels and improvements in operational efficiency gives us confidence in our sustainable growth." 2018 HIGHLIGHTS Commercial/operational Solid growth of 11% in sales revenue, EUR 13.4 million (2017: EUR 12.1 million).

Significant increase in sales revenue in Test Operations and Supply Chain Management.

Continued growth of business in the two major market segments ‐ automotive and industrial.

The book‐to‐bill ratio in 2018 was above 1.0 which gives us a higher order book at the end of 2018 compared to the year before.

RoodMicrotec was chosen by EnSilica, UK as key partner for an automotive ASIC project for which we perform qualification and test services. Volume production will start in 2020. During 2018 we have moved additional SCM projects into production which contributed to the significant increase in SCM revenue with 34% year on year.

The increase in SCM revenue also brought additional business to the Test Operations unit which showed a growth of 22% year on year.

Additional partners have been added to the existing major collaboration agreements with several European leading and successful Fabless Companies (design houses).

Accreditation of our laboratories according to ISO/IEC 17025 and our ISO 9001:2015 certification have both successfully been renewed in 2018.

A joint workshop about semiconductor supply chain management, organized by BCS (Business Cluster Semiconductors Netherlands) andRoodMicrotec, was successfully concluded with about 30 interested participants.

The unit Test Engineering has been merged into Test Operations, since Test Engineering is a supporting function enabling future test to be performed in Test Operations. Failure & Technology Analysis and Qualification & Reliability Investigations have been merged into the new unit Qualification & Failure Analysis. Both areas are part of the accredited laboratory. Financials Sales in 2018 of EUR 13.4 million, 11% increase compared to 2017 (EUR 12.1 million).

Net debt improved to EUR 0.9 million (2017: EUR 2.4 million).

EBITDA: EUR 1.4 million positive (2017: EUR 0.9 million positive).

EBIT (operating result) EUR 0.37 million positive (2017: EUR 0.07 million negative).

Net profit: EUR 0.13 million positive (2017: EUR 0.04 million negative).

Solvency increased to 38% (2017: 36%).

Balance sheet total increased to EUR 13.6 million (2017: 13.4 million).

The plan assets related to the pension obligations with Plentum were written down by EUR 0.94 million due to changes in the portfolio valuation.

RoodMicrotec started legal proceedings against a debtor concerning a dispute about the (non)fulfilment of the contractual obligations as per agreement between the parties, EUR 0.13 million has been taken as provisions.

One‐time extraordinary costs of EUR 0.26 million taken for VAT and pension corrections (2013 to 2018).

New shares have been issued (EUR 0.50 million) to Blikkenburg BV for investments into new equipment to enable the company to speed up the transition into new business areas.

Warrants Series III, ISIN code NL0011556972, were for the last time exercisable in December 2018 and are now delisted.

As of 30 September 2018, the German subsidiaryRoodMicrotec Dresden GmbH has been merged intoRoodMicrotec GmbH. Key figures (EUR x 1,000 unless stated otherwise) Unaudited 2018 2017 Sales and result Net sales Gross margin EBITDA EBIT (operating result) EBT Net result Cash flow from operating activities 13,425 12,127 10,880 10,157 1,383 949 365 ‐69 124 ‐327 125 ‐44 563 628 Capital, debt & liquidity ratiosTotal assets Group equity Net debt Capital (=net debt + equity) Gearing ratio (net debt / capital) Solvency (group equity / total assets) Debt ratio (net debt / EBITDA) Net working capital Working capital ratio (current assets / current liabilities) Assets Tangible and intangible fixed assets Investments in (in)tangible fixed assets Depreciation of (in)tangible fixed assets Issue of nominal shares At year‐end (x 1,000) Number of FTEs (permanent) Average 13,606 13,416 5,209 4,767 915 2,451 6,124 7,218 15% 34% 38% 36% 0.7 2.6 1,932 452 1.78 1.17 7,683 8,451 576 1,199 1,018 1,018 72,779 66,716 94 91 Sales / FTE 143 133 Sales and result The sales results broken down by customer segment: (x EUR 1,000) 2018 2017 Change Automotive 5,395 5,011 +8% Industrial/Healthcare 6,024 5,563 +8% HiRel/Aerospace 937 620 +51% Others 1,069 933 +15% TOTAL 13,425 12,127 11% The increase in the automotive market is a result of the focus we have set on this very exciting market segment. The growth is anticipated to continue due to the developments with electrical cars, autonomous driving and in‐car communications. Our growth in this sector is very much in line with our strategic goals to expand our activities in this industry and shows that the turnkey ASIC projects that we have booked over the last years now pay off in higher revenue. The industrial/healthcare segment saw an increase of 8% compared to 2017 due to a clear focus to regain market shares in this segment. Some of the long‐term customers have also returned with higher volumes in this segment. The increase of 51% in the HiRel/Aerospace segment is also very encouraging. It mainly consists of failure analysis and qualification work and this is very much depending on the design cycles at our customers. We still consider this area of importance to our business and foresee a future increase. The unit Test Engineering has been merged into Test Operations, since Test Engineering is a supporting function enabling future test to be performed in Test Operations. Failure & Technology Analysis and Qualification & Reliability Investigations have been merged into the new unit Qualification & Failure Analysis. Both areas are part of the accredited laboratory. The sales results of the operational units were as follows: (x € 1,000) 2018 2017 Change Supply Chain Management 3,283 2,448 +34% Test Operations 6,060 4,964 +22% Qualification & Failure Analysis 4,082 4,715 ‐13% TOTAL 13,425 12,127 +11% Developments Revenue in Supply Chain Management (SCM) saw a substantial growth compared to the earlier years. This is due to some of the major SCM projects now being in volume production but also thanks to the revised organisational workflow within the department that enables us to handle the many new projects that are ramping to production over the next years in a professional way. It is very encouraging that we now see the change of strategy bearing fruit and we will focus even more on the growth in this area in the upcoming years. Our expertise in SCM is furthermore being endorsed by partnerships we have forged with other leaders in the industry. The sales in Test Operations increased by 22% as a result of new installed test equipment together with the increase in the turnkey SCM projects. It was also very encouraging that some older customers came back with additional volumes of their old products. This shows that the flexibility ofRoodMicrotec is appreciated and that we can handle upsides of old products in a professional way. The major SCM projects thatRoodMicrotec is running also contributed significantly to the increase in Test Operations since some of them are now in volume production. Our Qualification & Failure Analysis saw a decrease in revenue from 2017 which is due to the cyclical behaviour of this business. It depends on the short‐term needs of our customers for failure analysis combined with the actual start of qualification of the large ongoing projects. In 2018 we continued to promote our services in the market, and this has already paid off with a significant increase of customer inquiries. We also see additional orders coming in to support qualification of standard components for the expanding automotive market. With the excellent reputation thatRoodMicrotec has in these services, we see that it is also leading to new long‐term contracts with existing customers. TheRoodMicrotec management team remains positive about the future development of the company based on the considerable increase in revenue in the strategic important area of Supply Chain Management. This will also bring growth to the other areas within the company. We are also convinced that the focus on the automotive and industrial/healthcare sectors is the right strategy for the company. Industry wide, growth of semiconductor businesses in Europe saw a 12.1% increase, with a projected 1.9% increase in 2019 (WSTS Forecast Summary November 2018).RoodMicrotec expects to outperform this since we focus on the automotive and industrial sectors where the electrification will continue to grow even in a softer economy. Personnel and organisation During 2018RoodMicrotec continued the consolidation process in personnel and organisation. Furthermore, we recruit highly experienced personnel to be able to support our plans for the future. The average number of full‐time employees (FTE) was at 94 FTEs in 2018. Sales per full‐time employee increased from EUR 133,000 in 2017 to EUR 143,000 in 2018. Our policy is to continue to strive for growth of sales per FTE. Outlook Based on several new engagements as well as an increasing number of ASIC supply chain projects in the pipeline,RoodMicrotec expects a continuing revenue increase over the next years and the company expects to report yearly improving positive net results. With a softer market and geopolitical uncertainties revenue for 2020 is expected to be in the range of EUR 16 million till EUR 18 million. Martin Sallenhag, CEORoodMicrotec: "The outlook is due to a significant drop in demand from one of our customers after they lost a major project, combined with the softer market and geopolitical situation." Conference call today, 14thMarch 2019, starts at 9:30 am You are invited to take part inRoodMicrotec's conference call for press and analysts on Thursday,14thMarch 2019 at 9.30 am. The management will present the Unaudited Annual Figures 2018 in detail and answer your questions. Please dial into the conference call using the following telephone number:+31 (0) 20 531 5850(via operator). Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer RoodMicrotec NV published this content on 14 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2019 07:48:11 UTC 0 Latest news on ROODMICROTEC 03/11 ROODMICROTEC N.V. : annual earnings release 01/10 UNAUDITED PRELIMINARY REVENUE : RoodMicrotec ends 2018 with double-digit sales g.. AQ 01/07 ROODMICROTEC N.V. : annual sales release 2018 TRADING UPDATE : RoodMicrotec noteert weer een succesvol kwartaal AQ 2018 TRADING UPDATE : RoodMicrotec noteert weer een succesvol kwartaal AQ 2018 ROODMICROTEC : 3rd quarter results CO 2018 ROODMICROTEC : Admission of new securities CO 2018 ROODMICROTEC : selected as key partner for EnSilica automotive ASIC project AQ 2018 ROODMICROTEC : selected as key partner for EnSilica automotive ASIC project GL 2018 ROODMICROTEC : ends the first half of 2018 with a positive net result GL