ROODMICROTEC
RoodMicrotec : selected as key partner for EnSilica automotive ASIC project

08/09/2018

  • Strengthening position as key supplier in the automotive industry

  • Full automotive qualification and test services
  • High volume production to start in 2020

Zwolle, 09th August 2018 - RoodMicrotec N.V., the leading independent company for semiconductors supply and quality services, has been selected by EnSilica as a key partner to support a major automotive ASIC design win. EnSilica is one of Europe's leading companies in the field of custom mixed signal and digital ASIC design. This design win is an ASIC to a major automotive industry Tier-1 supplier.

This new engagement underscores RoodMicrotec's position as a key supplier in the European automotive ASIC industry. With its high quality services and the Reliability Competence Centre (RCC), RoodMicrotec is seeing significant growth in this segment. In 2016 automotive business contributed to 38% of the overall revenue. This increased to 41% last year and further growth in 2018 and beyond is anticipated. This growth is fuelled by RoodMicrotec's recognised position as qualified supplier to many companies in the automotive industry. This includes both OEMs and their suppliers. RoodMicrotec is fully equipped to execute qualifications according the AEC-Q 100 and related standards. These procedures and process flows meet the requirements of the automotive industry.

"We have been recognized for our unique capabilities, in-depth experience and excellent track record as a supplier to many automotive customers. We are most delighted to expand our collaboration with EnSilica in this area", says Martin Sallenhag, CEO of RoodMicrotec.

"EnSilica have already successfully worked with RoodMicrotec on a number of projects. We are pleased to partner with RoodMicrotec on this key high volume automotive project", says Ian Lankshear, CEO of EnSilica.

About EnSilica

Founded in 2001, EnSilica Limited is headquartered in Wokingham, Berkshire with design centres in Oxford, and India. It is a leading fabless design house focused on complete turn-key chip and systems design, development and supply. The company has world-class expertise in supplying custom analogue, mixed signal and digital IC's to its customers worldwide in the automotive, industrial and IoT markets. EnSilica has a track record in delivering high quality solutions to demanding industry standards.
Further information on EnSilica at www.ensilica.com


About RoodMicrotec

With more than 45 years' experience as an independent value-added service provider in the area of micro and optoelectronics, RoodMicrotec offers Fabless Companies, OEMs and other companies a one-stop shop proposition. With its powerful solutions RoodMicrotec has built up a strong position in Europe.

Our services comply with the industrial and quality requirements of the high reliability/space, automotive, telecommunications, healthcare, industrial and electronics sectors.

Our integrated quality management system is based on international DIN EN ISO 9001:2015 standards. In addition, our quality management is broadly consistent with the Automotive Specification ISO/TS 16949. The company also has an accredited laboratory for test activities and qualification to the ISO/IEC 17025 standard.

Its value-added services include (eXtended) supply chain management and total manufacturing solutions with partners, failure & technology analysis, qualification & burn-in, test & product engineering, production test (including device programming and end-of-line service), ESD/ESDFOS assessment & training and quality & reliability consulting.

RoodMicrotec has branches in Germany (Dresden, Nördlingen, Stuttgart), United Kingdom (Bath) and the Netherlands (Zwolle).

For more information visit https://www.roodmicrotec.com

Further information
Martin Sallenhag - CEO, Reinhard Pusch - COO, Arvid Ladega - CFO
Telephone: +31 38 4215216           Email: investor-relations@roodmicrotec.com       Web: www.roodmicrotec.com

This press release is published in English, Dutch and German. In case of conflict between these versions the English version shall prevail.

This communication contains information that qualifies as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The company's managing director and CEO Martin Sallenhag, is responsible for arranging for the release of this document on behalf of RoodMicrotec.



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: RoodMicrotec N.V. via Globenewswire
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 15,0 M
EBIT 2018 1,30 M
Net income 2018 1,00 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 28,90
P/E ratio 2019 14,45
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,39x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,22x
Capitalization 20,8 M
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Sallenhag Chief Executive Officer & Director
Victor George Tee Chairman-Supervisory Board
Reinhard Pusch Chief Operating Officer & Director
Arvid Ladega Chief Financial Officer
Herman Johan Bartelink Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROODMICROTEC-7.67%25
KLA-TENCOR CORPORATION12.47%18 435
TERADYNE, INC.4.92%8 414
ADVANTEST CORP24.55%4 821
TONGFU MICROELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%1 761
LASERTEC CORPORATION10.62%1 347
