RoodMicrotec N : Jahreshauptversammlung am 23. Juli 2020

Convening notice

for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

to be held on 23 July 2020 at 15:00 CEST

RoodMicrotec N.V.

with its registered office in Deventer, the Netherlands

Shareholders and other persons holding attendance rights of RoodMicrotec N.V. ('the Company') are invited to attend the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ('the AGM') which will be held on Thursday 23 July 2020 at 15:00 CEST by webcast ('the Meeting').

Remote participation only in view of COVID-19

In light of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic and the ongoing safety measures imposed by the Dutch government, the Company will take all the recommended precautionary measures to protect the health and safety of our employees, shareholders and other stakeholders to the extent possible. This means, among other things, that the Board of Management and Supervisory Board have decided to organize the AGM in such manner, that it can only be attended by registered shareholders through a webcast. Shareholders do not have the option to attend the AGM in person, as the Meeting will only be held remotely via a digital platform (virtual meeting).

Shareholders can exercise their voting rights by means of an electronic voting instruction prior to the Meeting. For further details on how to exercise voting rights using an electronic voting instruction, we refer you to www.abnamro.com/evoting. The deadline for submitting your electronic voting instruction is Thursday 16 July 2020 at 17:00 CEST. Registered shareholders intending to attend the webcast can send an email to investor-relations@roodmicrotec.com(quoting your registration number, as obtained from ABN AMRO Bank N.V. when registering for the Meeting) to obtain the login details.

Due to these exceptional circumstances, registered shareholders are offered the opportunity to submit up to five questions in relation to the agenda items for this AGM prior to the Meeting. You must send your questions to investor-relations@roodmicrotec.com(quoting your registration number, as obtained from ABN AMRO Bank N.V. when registering for the Meeting) before Monday 20 July 2020 at 15:00 CEST. We will endeavor to answer during the Meeting all questions (arranged and combined per agenda item and within each agenda item per subject, if appropriate) received prior to this time. The Company may postpone answering questions if answering the number of questions exceeds the time frame of the AGM.

We will be monitoring developments related to the COVID-19 pandemic and any government measures on an ongoing basis, and will inform you if any of these measures have implications for the Meeting. We refer you to our website (www.roodmicrotec.com/en/investor-relations-en/annual-general-meeting) for the most recent information on our AGM and recommend that you regularly check the website.