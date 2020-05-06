Log in
News Summary

RoodMicrotec announces the outcome of the Extraordinary Meeting of Bondholders

05/06/2020 | 10:36am EDT

  • Majority of bondholders voted for extension of the current term of the bond loan with one year
  • The 2019 Annual Report will be published on the 4th June 2020
  • The 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) will be held on the 23rd July 2020

Deventer, 6th May 2020 – RoodMicrotec N.V., a leading independent company for semiconductors supply and quality services, today announces the outcome of the Extraordinary Meeting of Bondholders, held today at 13.00 CET via online communication platform. An overwhelming majority of the bondholders voted for extension of the current term of the bond loan with one year and thus until 30th June 2021. This will provide RoodMicrotec sufficient time to complete the refinancing of the bond loan and redeem the original amount in full to the bondholders.

This outcome enables RoodMicrotec to finalize the preparation of the 2019 Annual Report and the new date for publication is the 4th June 2020. The 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders will be held on the 23rd July 2020.

The existing bond loan in the amount of € 2.5 million (2,500 with a par value of €1,000 each), issued in June 2014, can be traded on the platform provided by NPEX in The Hague (ISIN-code NL0010811030).

About RoodMicrotec

RoodMicrotec is a leading independent company for semiconductor supply and quality services. With 50 years of experience in the semiconductor and electronics industry, RoodMicrotec is well-established as a highly valued partner for many companies worldwide. The company provides full-turnkey ASIC services for complex microchips that are customized to handle specific applications for individual customers. In cooperation with strong partners, RoodMicrotec manages the entire development and production flow of ASICs in the target volume, ranging from low quantities up to multiple millions per year. The turnkey solution includes project management, wafer test, assembly, final test, qualification, failure analysis and logistics. All services comply with the industrial and quality requirements of the high reliability, aerospace, automotive, healthcare and industrial sectors. RoodMicrotec’s headquarters are located in Deventer, Netherlands, with operational units in Nördlingen and Stuttgart, Germany.

Further information

Martin Sallenhag - CEO, Arvid Ladega – CFO
Telephone: +31 570 745623        Email: investor-relations@roodmicrotec.com       Web:  www.roodmicrotec.com

This press release is published in English and German. In case of conflict between these versions the English version shall prevail.

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
