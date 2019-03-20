Log in
Global Distributors at International Spirits Show in London Show Serious Interest in Rooshine

03/20/2019 | 12:20pm EDT

ORMOND BEACH, Fla., March 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rooshine, Inc. (OTC PINK: RSAU) announces that the company received inquiries at the The Bulk International Wine & Spirits in London. Several international distributors have shown significant interest about RSAU’s line of spirit products using Rooshine’s proprietary process which allows spirits to taste like a smooth 20-year aged spirit after only a week of processing.  In the coming weeks, Rooshine will hold contract talks and start filling orders from around the world.

Les McCall, Chairman of the Board of Rooshine Inc., stated, “We've received serious interest from over a dozen of international distributors at the International Wine & Spirits Show held last week in London, England.  With aged spirits seeing increased demand across the globe, the other distilleries simply cannot fill the void and prices are rising.  RSAU’s aging process helps fill this demand for quality bespoke spirits.  I look forward to issuing multiple updates as we make progress on each contract.”

About Rooshine, Inc - The Company was formed under the laws of the State of Nevada in April 1998. The Company's business is currently focused on the importation, distribution and sale of alcoholic spirits. The Company entered into a Brand Licensing Agreement with The International Spirit Vault Ltd (ISV) (f/k/a Cloudburst Distribution Pty Ltd.), to be the exclusive distributor of ISV's Rooshine brand of spirits in North America. Rooshine’s proprietary process allow spirits to taste like a smooth 20-year aged spirit after only a week.  Our smoking process allows a permanent infusion of the smoky flavors that last the entire bottle.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Statement as to Forward-Looking Statements - certain statements in this release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be identified using words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "future," "may," "will," "would," "should," "plan," "projected," "intend," and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company's future operating results are dependent upon many factors, including but not limited to the Company's ability to: (i) obtain sufficient capital or a strategic business arrangement to fund its expansion plans; (ii) build the management and human resources and infrastructure necessary to support the growth of its business; (iii) competitive factors and developments beyond the Company's control; and (iv) other risk factors. We assume no obligation to update the information contained in this news release.

Contact:

Larry Curran, CEO, Rooshine, Inc.    
386-673-7246
Larry@ChooseRain.com        
www.drinkrooshine.com        
Twitter: @rooshine

© GlobeNewswire 2019
