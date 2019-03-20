Global Distributors at International Spirits Show in London Show Serious Interest in Rooshine

ORMOND BEACH, Fla., March 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rooshine, Inc. (OTC PINK: RSAU) announces that the company received inquiries at the The Bulk International Wine & Spirits in London. Several international distributors have shown significant interest about RSAU’s line of spirit products using Rooshine’s proprietary process which allows spirits to taste like a smooth 20-year aged spirit after only a week of processing. In the coming weeks, Rooshine will hold contract talks and start filling orders from around the world.



Les McCall, Chairman of the Board of Rooshine Inc., stated, “We've received serious interest from over a dozen of international distributors at the International Wine & Spirits Show held last week in London, England. With aged spirits seeing increased demand across the globe, the other distilleries simply cannot fill the void and prices are rising. RSAU’s aging process helps fill this demand for quality bespoke spirits. I look forward to issuing multiple updates as we make progress on each contract.”

About Rooshine, Inc - The Company was formed under the laws of the State of Nevada in April 1998. The Company's business is currently focused on the importation, distribution and sale of alcoholic spirits. The Company entered into a Brand Licensing Agreement with The International Spirit Vault Ltd (ISV) (f/k/a Cloudburst Distribution Pty Ltd.), to be the exclusive distributor of ISV's Rooshine brand of spirits in North America. Rooshine’s proprietary process allow spirits to taste like a smooth 20-year aged spirit after only a week. Our smoking process allows a permanent infusion of the smoky flavors that last the entire bottle.

