AQ
DAT Adds Integrations to Support Thousands of TMS Users

04/05/2019 | 01:47pm EDT

PORTLAND, Ore., April 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Users of eight transportation management systems (TMS) can now access brand new integrations from DAT Solutions, providing a full suite of tools that range from load board access and freight pricing to carrier qualifying and onboarding.

The latest integrations from DAT extend the transportation stalwart’s reach, supplying greater technological efficiencies for the thousands of employees at freight brokerages, 3PLs, shippers and motor carriers who rely on these TMS software providers for their operations.

Chameleon Software, PriorityShip TMS (Oracle NetSuite Native SuiteApp), SmartSCM, Teknowlogi, TMSfirst, and UTECH TMS have added load board functionality in order to advertise available truckloads or trucks, plus search for freight and capacity from within the software.

Chameleon Software has also integrated DAT RateView, which provides current and historical freight rates on more than 65,000 lanes, based on more than $60 billion in annual transactions. EKA Solutions now includes DAT CarrierWatch for monitoring carriers' authority, insurance and safety data. 3PL Systems integrates with DAT OnBoard, which allows freight brokers to bring new carriers onto service in minutes electronically.  

“These new integrations are another way that DAT strives to eliminate the inefficiencies associated with moving freight,” said Paul Floreck, VP of Product at DAT. “Accessing these powerful tools from right inside the TMS is a huge advantage when working in such a fast-paced environment.”

About DAT

DAT market trends and data insights are derived from 256 million annual freight matches and a database of $60 billion in annual market transactions. Related services include a comprehensive directory of companies with business history, credit, safety, insurance and company reviews; broker transportation management software; authority, fuel tax, mileage, vehicle licensing, and registration services; and carrier onboarding.

Founded in 1978, DAT Solutions, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP), a diversified technology company and constituent of the S&P 500, Fortune 1000 and Russell 1000 indices. www.DAT.com

Media Contact

Eileen Hart, Vice President, Marketing & Corporate Communications
DAT Solutions
Eileen.Hart@dat.com
503-672-5132

TMS Contacts

3PL Systems Inc.
Cameron Robertson | 800.965.8205 x104
cameron@3plsystems.com

Chameleon Software LLC
Robb Guyer | 412.847.1500 x1529
RGuyer@chameleontms.com

EKA Solutions, Inc.
Steve Weiby | 833.352.8364 x701
steve@go-eka.com

PriorityShip TMS (Oracle NetSuite Native SuiteApp)
Robert Regnier | 913.461.9662
robert.regnier@priority-logistics.com

SmartSCM LLC
Sunil Bhandari | 913.636.5607
sbhandari@smartscm.com

Teknowlogi, LLC
AJ Jayasinghe | 877-261-4004 x131
aj@teknowlogi.com

TMSfirst
Don Kleinfeld | 216.272.6410
dkleinfeld@tmsfirst.com

UTECH TMS
Igor Fedyak | 888.228.4460 x802
igor.fedyak@utechcorp.com

