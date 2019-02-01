Roper Technologies Announces Record 2018 Financial Results
02/01/2019 | 06:01am EST
Fourth Quarter Revenue Increased 12% and Organic Revenue Increased 9%
Full Year Operating Cash Flow Increased 16% to $1.43 Billion
SARASOTA, Fla., Feb. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ROP), a leading diversified technology company, reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2018.
Roper reports results – including revenue, gross margin, earnings before taxes, net income, and diluted earnings per share (“DEPS”) – on both a GAAP basis and an adjusted basis.
Fourth Quarter 2018
Fourth quarter GAAP and adjusted revenue both increased 12% to $1.38 billion. Organic revenue increased 9%. GAAP gross margin expanded 100 basis points to 63.4% and adjusted gross margin expanded 90 basis points to 63.5%. EBITDA increased 12% to $496 million and EBITDA margin expanded 30 basis points to 36.0%.
GAAP DEPS was $2.46 while adjusted DEPS was $3.22, a 19% increase. Operating cash flow increased 26% to $464 million. Free cash flow increased 27% to $447 million, representing 32% of adjusted revenue.
Full Year 2018
Full year GAAP revenue increased 13% to $5.19 billion and adjusted revenue increased 11% to $5.20 billion. Organic revenue increased 8%. GAAP and adjusted gross margin were both 63.2%, expanding 100 basis points and 60 basis points, respectively. EBITDA increased 13% to $1.81 billion and EBITDA margin expanded 30 basis points to 34.7%.
GAAP earnings before taxes grew 16% to $1.20 billion and adjusted earnings before taxes grew 15% to $1.57 billion. Operating cash flow increased 16% to $1.43 billion. Free cash flow increased 17% to $1.37 billion, representing 26% of adjusted revenue.
"This was a tremendous operational year for Roper with strong organic growth, margin expansion, and excellent cash performance across our diversified set of technology businesses," said Neil Hunn, Roper's President and CEO. "Organic revenue grew 8% for the year with outstanding execution across our software, network, and product businesses. Free cash flow grew 17% in 2018, enabling us to reduce leverage while deploying $1.3 billion toward high-quality software acquisitions."
2019 Outlook and Guidance
"We expect our businesses to continue their solid execution in 2019 benefitting from niche market leadership positions and high levels of recurring revenue," said Mr. Hunn. "Our strong balance sheet and pipeline of attractive acquisition opportunities position us well to continue compounding cash flow in 2019.”
Roper expects full year adjusted DEPS of $12.00 - $12.40 with first quarter adjusted DEPS between $2.74 and $2.80.
The Company’s guidance excludes the impact of future acquisitions or divestitures and includes the impact of the previously announced Scientific Imaging divestiture to Teledyne Technologies, which is expected to close in the first quarter of 2019. The pending Gatan divestiture is still subject to U.K. regulatory review and the Company’s guidance assumes the transaction will close in the second half of 2019.
Conference Call to be Held at 7:30 AM (ET) Today
A conference call to discuss these results has been scheduled for 7:30 AM ET on Friday, February 1, 2019. The call can be accessed via webcast or by dialing +1 888-254-3590 (US/Canada) or +1 323-994-2093, using confirmation code 4558510. Webcast information and conference call materials will be made available in the Investors section of Roper’s website (www.ropertech.com) prior to the start of the call. The webcast can also be accessed directly by using the following URL https://event.webcast. Telephonic replays will be available for up to two weeks and can be accessed by using the following registration URL https://event.replay with access code 4558510.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information
The Company supplements its consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis with certain non-GAAP financial information to provide investors with greater insight, increase transparency and allow for a more comprehensive understanding of the information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in the accompanying financial schedules or tables. The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, and the financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations from these results should be carefully evaluated.
Table 1: Adjusted Revenue Reconciliation and Growth Detail ($M)
Q4 2017
Q4 2018
V %
GAAP Revenue
$
1,227
$
1,376
12
%
Purchase accounting adjustment to acquired deferred revenue
8
1
A
Adjusted Revenue
$
1,235
$
1,378
12
%
Components of Adjusted Revenue Growth
Organic
9
%
Acquisitions
4
%
Foreign Exchange
(1
)
%
Total Adjusted Revenue Growth
12
%
FY 2017
FY 2018
V %
GAAP Revenue
$
4,607
$
5,191
13
%
Purchase accounting adjustment to acquired deferred revenue
A
8
1
A
Adjusted Revenue
$
1,235
$
1,378
12
%
GAAP Gross Profit
$
765
$
873
Purchase accounting adjustment to acquired deferred revenue
8
1
A
Adjusted Gross Profit
$
773
$
874
13
%
GAAP Gross Margin
62.4
%
63.4
%
+100 bps
Adjusted Gross Margin
62.6
%
63.5
%
+90 bps
FY 2017
FY 2018
V% / Bps
GAAP Revenue
$
4,607
$
5,191
13
%
Purchase accounting adjustment to acquired deferred revenue
57
8
A
Adjusted Revenue
$
4,665
$
5,199
11
%
GAAP Gross Profit
$
2,865
$
3,280
Purchase accounting adjustment to acquired deferred revenue
57
8
A
Adjusted Gross Profit
$
2,922
$
3,287
12
%
GAAP Gross Margin
62.2
%
63.2
%
+100 bps
Adjusted Gross Margin
62.6
%
63.2
%
+60 bps
Table 3: Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation ($M)
Q4 2017
Q4 2018
V% / Bps
GAAP Revenue
$
1,227
$
1,376
12
%
Purchase accounting adjustment to acquired deferred revenue
8
1
A
Adjusted Revenue
$
1,235
$
1,378
12
%
GAAP Net Earnings
444
257
Taxes
(140
)
61
Interest Expense
43
47
Depreciation
13
12
Amortization
74
82
EBITDA
$
433
$
460
6
%
Purchase accounting adjustment to acquired deferred revenue
8
1
A
Purchase accounting adjustment for commission expense
(1
)
—
One-time expense for accelerated vesting B
—
35
Adjusted EBITDA
$
441
$
496
12
%
% of Adjusted Revenue
35.7
%
36.0
%
+30 bps
FY 2017
FY 2018
V% / Bps
GAAP Revenue
$
4,607
$
5,191
13
%
Purchase accounting adjustment to acquired deferred revenue
57
8
A
Adjusted Revenue
$
4,665
$
5,199
11
%
GAAP Net Earnings
972
944
Taxes
63
254
Interest Expense
181
182
Depreciation
50
50
Amortization
295
318
EBITDA
$
1,560
$
1,748
12
%
Purchase accounting adjustment to acquired deferred revenue
57
8
A
Debt extinguishment charge C
—
16
One-time expense for accelerated vesting B
—
35
Purchase accounting adjustment for commission expense
(5
)
—
Gain on sale of divested energy product line
(9
)
—
Impairment charge on minority investment
2
—
Adjusted EBITDA
$
1,605
$
1,806
13
%
% of Adjusted Revenue
34.4
%
34.7
%
+30 bps
Table 4: Adjusted Earnings Before Taxes Reconciliation ($M)
Q4 2017
Q4 2018
V %
GAAP Earnings Before Taxes
$
303
$
318
5
%
Purchase accounting adjustment to acquired deferred revenue
8
1
A
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets D
73
81
One-time expense for accelerated vesting B
—
35
Purchase accounting adjustment for commission expense
(1
)
—
Adjusted Earnings Before Taxes
$
383
$
435
14
%
FY 2017
FY 2018
V %
GAAP Earnings Before Taxes
$
1,035
$
1,198
16
%
Purchase accounting adjustment to acquired deferred revenue
57
8
A
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets D
292
314
Debt extinguishment charge C
—
16
One-time expense for accelerated vesting B
—
35
Purchase accounting adjustment for commission expense
(5
)
—
Gain on sale of divested energy product line
(9
)
—
Impairment charge on minority investment
2
—
Adjusted Earnings Before Taxes
$
1,371
$
1,571
15
%
Table 5: Adjusted DEPS Reconciliation E
Q4 2017
Q4 2018
V %
GAAP DEPS
$
4.27
$
2.46
(42
)
%
Purchase accounting adjustment to acquired deferred revenue
0.05
0.01
A
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets D
0.46
0.61
One-time expense for accelerated vesting B
—
0.26
Measurement period adjustment to 2017 provisional income tax amounts resulting from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act F
—
(0.11
)
Recognition of deferred tax benefit due to held-for-sale classification of Scientific Imaging businesses G
—
(0.02
)
One-time net gain resulting from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act
(2.07
)
—
Purchase accounting adjustment for commission expense
(0.01
)
—
Rounding
—
0.01
Adjusted DEPS
$
2.70
$
3.22
19
%
FY 2017
FY 2018
V %
GAAP DEPS
$
9.39
$
9.05
(4
)
%
Purchase accounting adjustment to acquired deferred revenue
0.36
0.06
A
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets D
1.83
2.38
Recognition of deferred tax expense due to held-for-sale classification of Gatan H
—
0.10
Recognition of deferred tax benefit due to held-for-sale classification of Scientific Imaging businesses G
—
(0.02
)
Measurement period adjustment to 2017 provisional income tax amounts resulting from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act F
—
(0.14
)
Debt extinguishment charge C
—
0.12
One-time expense for accelerated vesting B
—
0.26
Gain on sale of divested energy product line
(0.06
)
—
Impairment charge on minority investment
0.01
—
One-time net gain resulting from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act
(2.08
)
—
Purchase accounting adjustment for commission expense
(0.03
)
—
Adjusted DEPS
$
9.42
$
11.81
25
%
Table 6: Free Cash Flow Reconciliation ($M)
Q4 2017
Q4 2018
V %
Operating Cash Flow
$
369
$
464
26
%
Capital Expenditures
(13
)
(15
)
Capitalized Software Expenditures
(3
)
(2
)
Free Cash Flow
$
353
$
447
27
%
FY 2017
FY 2018
V %
Operating Cash Flow
$
1,234
$
1,430
16
%
Capital Expenditures
(49
)
(49
)
Capitalized Software Expenditures
(11
)
(10
)
Free Cash Flow
$
1,175
$
1,371
17
%
Table 7: Forecasted Adjusted DEPS ReconciliationE
Q1 2019
Full Year 2019
Low End
High End
Low End
High End
GAAP DEPS
$
2.12
$
2.18
$
9.52
$
9.92
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets D
0.62
0.62
2.48
2.48
Adjusted DEPS
$
2.74
$
2.80
$
12.00
$
12.40
A.
Q4'18 acquisition-related fair value adjustment to deferred revenue related to the acquisitions of Onvia and PowerPlan ($1M pretax, $1M after-tax). FY'18 acquisition-related fair value adjustment to deferred revenue related to the acquisitions of Deltek, Onvia, and PowerPlan ($8M pretax, $6M after-tax).
B.
One-time expense for accelerated vesting associated with the passing of Brian Jellison ($35M pretax, $28M after-tax).
C.
Debt extinguishment charge ($16M pretax, $13M after-tax) related to the early redemption of 2019 Senior Notes.
D.
Actual results and forecast of estimated amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets ($M, except per share data); for comparison purposes, prior period amounts are also shown below. Tax rate of 35% applied to amortization in 2017, and tax rate of 21% applied to amortization in 2018 and 2019.
Q4 ‘17A
FY ‘17A
Q4 ‘18A 2018A
FY ‘18A
Q1 ‘19E
FY ‘19E
Pretax
$
73
$
292
$
81
$
314
$
82
$
330
After-tax
$
47
$
190
$
64
$
248
$
65
$
260
Per share
$
0.46
$
1.83
$
0.61
$
2.38
$
0.62
$
2.48
E.
All 2017 adjustments taxed at 35%, all 2018 and 2019 adjustments taxed at 21%.
F.
Measurement period adjustment of $12 million for Q4 2018 and $14 million for the full year 2018 to 2017 provisional income tax amounts resulting from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.
G.
Recognition of $2 million deferred tax benefit due to held-for-sale classification of Scientific Imaging businesses.
H.
Recognition of $10 million deferred tax expense due to held-for-sale classification of Gatan.
Note: Numbers may not foot due to rounding.
About Roper Technologies
Roper Technologies is a constituent of the S&P 500, Fortune 1000, and the Russell 1000 indices. Roper operates businesses that design and develop software (both license and software-as-a-service) and engineered products and solutions for a variety of niche end markets. Additional information about Roper is available on the Company’s website at www.ropertech.com.
The information provided in this press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements may include, among others, statements regarding operating results, the success of our internal operating plans, and the prospects for newly acquired businesses to be integrated and contribute to future growth, profit and cash flow expectations. Forward-looking statements may be indicated by words or phrases such as "anticipate," "estimate," "plans," "expects," "projects," "should," "will," "believes," "intends" and similar words and phrases. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are not guarantees of future performance. They involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Such risks and uncertainties include our ability to identify and complete acquisitions consistent with our business strategies, integrate acquisitions that have been completed, realize expected benefits and synergies from, and manage other risks associated with, the newly acquired businesses. We also face other general risks, including our ability to realize cost savings from our operating initiatives, general economic conditionsand the conditions of the specific markets in which we operate, changes in foreign exchange rates, difficulties associated with exports, risks associated with our international operations, increased product liability and insurance costs, increased warranty exposure, future competition, changes in the supply of, or price for, parts and components, environmental compliance costs and liabilities, risks and cost associated with asbestos related litigation, potential write-offs of our substantial intangible assets, and risks associated with obtaining governmental approvals and maintaining regulatory compliance for new and existing products. Important risks may be discussed in current and subsequent filings with the SEC. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. These statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update publicly any of them in light of new information or future events.
Roper Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
(Amounts in millions)
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
364.4
$
671.3
Accounts receivable, net
700.8
641.7
Inventories, net
190.8
204.9
Income taxes receivable
21.7
24.4
Unbilled receivables
169.4
143.6
Other current assets
80.0
73.5
Current assets held for sale
83.6
—
Total current assets
1,610.7
1,759.4
Property, plant and equipment, net
128.7
142.5
Goodwill
9,346.8
8,820.3
Other intangible assets, net
3,842.1
3,475.2
Deferred taxes
52.2
30.7
Other assets
101.1
88.3
Assets held for sale
167.9
—
Total assets
$
15,249.5
$
14,316.4
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:
Accounts payable
$
165.3
$
171.1
Accrued compensation
248.3
198.0
Deferred revenue
677.9
566.4
Other accrued liabilities
258.0
266.6
Income taxes payable
58.3
26.4
Current portion of long-term debt
1.5
800.9
Current liabilities held for sale
38.9
—
Total current liabilities
1,448.2
2,029.4
Long-term debt, net of current portion
4,940.2
4,354.6
Deferred taxes
931.1
829.6
Other liabilities
191.5
239.2
Total liabilities
7,511.0
7,452.8
Common stock
1.1
1.0
Additional paid-in capital
1,751.5
1,602.9
Retained earnings
6,247.7
5,464.6
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(243.3
)
(186.2
)
Treasury stock
(18.5
)
(18.7
)
Total stockholders' equity
7,738.5
6,863.6
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
15,249.5
$
14,316.4
Roper Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (unaudited)
(Amounts in millions, except per share data)
Three months ended December 31,
Twelve months ended December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Net revenues
$
1,376.3
$
1,226.6
$
5,191.2
$
4,607.5
Cost of sales
503.2
461.5
1,911.7
1,742.7
Gross profit
873.1
765.1
3,279.5
2,864.8
Selling, general and administrative expenses
508.7
418.2
1,883.1
1,654.6
Income from operations
364.4
346.9
1,396.4
1,210.2
Interest expense, net
47.3
43.4
182.1
180.6
Loss on debt extinguishment
—
—
15.9
—
Other income/(expense), net
1.0
(0.1
)
—
5.1
Earnings before income taxes
318.1
303.4
1,198.4
1,034.7
Income taxes
61.0
(140.5
)
254.0
62.9
Net earnings
$
257.1
$
443.9
$
944.4
$
971.8
Earnings per share:
Basic
$
2.49
$
4.33
$
9.15
$
9.51
Diluted
$
2.46
$
4.27
$
9.05
$
9.39
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:
Basic
103.4
102.4
103.2
102.2
Diluted
104.5
103.9
104.4
103.5
Roper Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Selected Segment Financial Data (unaudited)
(Amounts in millions and percents of net revenues)
Three months ended December 31,
Twelve months ended December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Amount
%
Amount
%
Amount
%
Amount
%
Net revenues:
RF Technology
$
589.0
491.4
$
2,168.4
$
1,862.1
Medical & Scientific Imaging
402.4
367.8
1,522.4
1,410.4
Industrial Technology
222.8
207.0
900.0
783.7
Energy Systems & Controls
162.1
160.4
600.4
551.3
Total
$
1,376.3
$
1,226.6
$
5,191.2
$
4,607.5
Gross profit:
RF Technology
$
375.1
63.7
%
$
306.8
62.4
%
$
1,384.7
63.9
%
$
1,136.9
61.1
%
Medical & Scientific Imaging
287.7
71.5
%
262.1
71.3
%
1,087.5
71.4
%
1,015.2
72.0
%
Industrial Technology
113.7
51.0
%
102.8
49.7
%
458.1
50.9
%
396.2
50.6
%
Energy Systems & Controls
96.6
59.6
%
93.4
58.2
%
349.2
58.2
%
316.5
57.4
%
Total
$
873.1
63.4
%
$
765.1
62.4
%
$
3,279.5
63.2
%
$
2,864.8
62.2
%
Operating profit*:
RF Technology
$
170.3
28.9
%
$
136.6
27.8
%
$
613.8
28.3
%
$
479.3
25.7
%
Medical & Scientific Imaging
141.9
35.3
%
130.0
35.3
%
521.0
34.2
%
486.6
34.5
%
Industrial Technology
70.3
31.6
%
60.9
29.4
%
284.3
31.6
%
235.0
30.0
%
Energy Systems & Controls
57.4
35.4
%
51.7
32.2
%
180.8
30.1
%
151.2
27.4
%
Total
$
439.9
32.0
%
$
379.2
30.9
%
$
1,599.9
30.8
%
$
1,352.1
29.3
%
*Segment operating profit is before unallocated corporate general and administrative expenses. These expenses were $75.5 and $32.2 for the three months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively, and $203.5 and $141.8 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively.
Roper Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)
(Amounts in millions)
Years ended December 31,
2018
2017
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net earnings
$
944.4
$
971.8
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to cash flows from operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization of property, plant and equipment
49.5
49.5
Amortization of intangible assets
317.5
295.5
Amortization of deferred financing costs
6.3
7.2
Non-cash stock compensation
133.8
83.1
Loss on debt extinguishment
15.9
—
Gain on sale of assets
—
(9.4
)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquired businesses: