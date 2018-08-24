Roper Technologies Appoints Neil Hunn President and Chief Executive Officer; Succeeds Brian Jellison Who Remains Executive Chairman

SARASOTA, Fla., Aug. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ROP), a leading diversified technology company, announced that Neil Hunn has been appointed President and Chief Executive Officer, effective September 1, 2018. Mr. Hunn is currently Roper’s Chief Operating Officer and has served as an Executive Vice President and Group Vice President since joining the Company in 2011. The Company anticipates that Mr. Hunn will be elected to its Board of Directors in the near future.



In accordance with the Company’s long-term succession planning process, Mr. Hunn will succeed Brian Jellison, who will remain Executive Chairman of Roper’s Board of Directors. Mr. Jellison has decided to step down from his positions as President and Chief Executive Officer to focus on his health following the diagnosis of a medical condition at the end of last week.

Mr. Hunn has been instrumental in driving Roper’s performance and positioning the Company for future growth. He has played a key leadership role in a broad range of operational initiatives, including spearheading growth across all of the Company’s software and medical technology businesses, and he has been instrumental in the Company’s investment in and development of its application software platforms. Mr. Hunn has also improved both Roper’s operating review and long term strategic planning processes.

Mr. Jellison said: “In his seven years since joining Roper, including his time as our Chief Operating Officer, Neil has distinguished himself as an extraordinary leader. He and I have worked side-by-side, and I have watched him drive the growth of our businesses, expand our portfolio and develop our talent. Neil understands the strategic and operating disciplines that have driven Roper’s success for almost two decades, and I am fortunate to be able to pass the torch to such a strong leader.”

“Though this recent development in my personal life has accelerated this transition, we have had a succession plan in place for several years and these changes represent the culmination of our disciplined plan. While it’s important for me to step away from the day-to-day responsibilities of the CEO role, I am very pleased to remain involved in charting Roper’s long-term path forward as Executive Chairman and to serve as a resource for Neil and our Board,” Mr. Jellison added.

Mr. Hunn commented: “I am grateful to the Board for its confidence in me. Roper has demonstrated a unique ability to consistently compound cash flows and shareholder returns over the past 17 years. This performance is underpinned by governance and capital deployment processes that enable our results. A key part of my job will be to ensure our strategy is executed with continued discipline and rigor. We are thankful that Brian will remain as Executive Chairman and look forward to benefiting from his continued guidance and support.”

Wilbur Prezzano, Roper’s Lead Independent Director, added: “On behalf of the Board of Directors and all of Roper’s 15,000 plus employees, we thank Brian for his contributions over the past 17 years. Due to his leadership, Roper has evolved into a leading technology company with robust growth and a positive financial outlook. We are confident that under Neil’s leadership Roper will build on its industry-leading position, and continue its focus on creating exceptional shareholder value and long-term growth.”

About Neil Hunn

Mr. Hunn joined Roper in 2011 as Group Vice President with the Company’s medical segment and served as Executive Vice President before becoming Chief Operating Officer. He has been instrumental in driving the growth and capital deployment activities throughout Roper’s businesses with a particular focus on the Company’s application software strategies. Prior to joining Roper, Mr. Hunn served ten years at MedAssets, an Atlanta-based SaaS company, in a variety of positions, including as Executive Vice President and CFO and as President of its revenue cycle technology businesses. He successfully led MedAssets’ initial public offering and the execution of several M&A transactions. He was previously with CMGI, an incubator of Internet businesses, and Parthenon Group, a strategy consulting firm. Mr. Hunn earned his MBA from Harvard Business School and his bachelor’s degree in finance and accounting from Miami University (Ohio).

About Brian Jellison

Mr. Jellison, age 72, has enjoyed a 50 year career of business success. Mr. Jellison joined Roper as President and CEO in 2001 and became Chairman of the Board in 2003. During his tenure, the Company has grown its market capitalization from $1.5 billion to over $30 billion. Prior to joining Roper, Mr. Jellison previously served as Corporate Executive Vice President at Ingersoll-Rand, a global diversified industrial company.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies is a constituent of the S&P 500, Fortune 1000, and the Russell 1000 indices. Roper operates businesses that design and develop software (both license and software-as-a-service) and engineered products and solutions for a variety of niche end markets. Additional information about Roper is available on the Company’s website at www.ropertech.com.

