Roper Technologies : Prices Public Offering Of $500 Million Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2024 And $700 Million Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029

Sarasota, Florida, August 19, 2019 -- Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ROP) (the 'Company') announced today the pricing of its public offering of $500 million of 2.350% Senior Notes due 2024 (the '2024 notes') and $700 million of 2.950% Senior Notes due 2029 (the '2029 notes' and, together with the 2024 notes, the 'notes'). The offering is expected to close, subject to customary closing conditions, on August 26, 2019.

The 2024 notes will bear interest at the rate of 2.350% per year and the 2029 notes will bear interest at the rate of 2.950% per year. Interest on the notes will be payable semi-annually on March 15 and September 15 of each year, beginning March 15, 2020. The 2024 notes will mature on September 15, 2024 and the 2029 notes will mature on September 15, 2029. The notes will be senior unsecured obligations of the Company.

Net proceeds from the sale of the notes will be used for general corporate purposes and acquisitions.

For the offering of the notes, BofA Securities, Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC are serving as joint book-running managers, and Mizuho Securities USA LLC, MUFG Securities Americas Inc., PNC Capital Markets LLC, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc., TD Securities (USA) LLC, BB&T Capital Markets, a division of BB&T Securities, LLC, RBC Capital Markets, LLC and Regions Securities LLC are serving as co-managers.

The offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement, and only by means of a preliminary prospectus supplement dated August 19, 2019 and accompanying prospectus dated November 26, 2018. Full details of the offering, including a description of the notes and certain risk factors related to the notes, are contained in the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus. Copies of these documents may be obtained for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov or by contacting BofA Securities, Inc., 200 North College Street, NC1-004-03-43, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department, telephone: toll-free 1-800-294-1322, email: dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, 383 Madison Avenue, New York, New York, 10179, Attention: Investment Grade Syndicate Desk- 3rd Floor, telephone: 1-212-834-4533 or Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, 608 2nd Avenue South, Suite 1000, Minneapolis, Minnesota, 55402, Attention: WFS Customer Service, telephone: toll-free: 1 800-645-3751, email: wfscustomerservice@wellsfargo.com.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the notes or any other securities, nor will there be any sale of the notes or any other securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale is not permitted.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies is a constituent of the S&P 500, Fortune 1000, and the Russell 1000 indices. Roper operates businesses that design and develop software (both license and software-as-a-service) and engineered products and solutions for a variety of niche end markets. Additional information about Roper is available on the Company's website at www.ropertech.com.

