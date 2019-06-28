Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Roper Technologies    ROP

ROPER TECHNOLOGIES

(ROP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Roper Technologies Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/28/2019 | 08:31am EDT

SARASOTA, Fla., June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ROP) announced that its financial results for the second quarter of 2019, ended June 30, 2019, will be released before the market opens on Thursday, July 25, 2019.  A conference call to discuss these results has been scheduled for 8:00 AM ET on Thursday, July 25, 2019.  The call can be accessed via webcast or by dialing +1 888-204-4368 (US/Canada) or +1 929-477-0402, using confirmation code 3884712.  Webcast information and conference call materials will be made available in the Investors section of Roper’s website prior to the start of the call.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies is a constituent of the S&P 500, Fortune 1000, and the Russell 1000 indices. Roper operates businesses that design and develop software (both license and software-as-a-service) and engineered products and solutions for a variety of niche end markets. Additional information about Roper is available on the Company’s website at www.ropertech.com.

Contact Information:
Investor Relations
+1 (941) 556-2601
investor-relations@ropertech.com 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ROPER TECHNOLOGIES
08:31aRoper Technologies Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference..
GL
06/17Roper Technologies Announces Dividend
GL
06/14ROPER TECHNOLOGIES : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8..
AQ
06/13ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (fo..
AQ
06/11Spot Market Truckload Volumes Disappoint in May
GL
06/11THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC : and Roper kill plans for deal
AQ
06/10ROPER TECHNOLOGIES : Thermo Fisher scraps Roper deal after U.K. antitrust hurdle
RE
06/10THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC : U.K. Regulatory Issues Scupper Thermo Fisher's $925 M..
DJ
05/14ROPER TECHNOLOGIES : to Present at Electrical Products Group Investor Conference
AQ
05/10DAT TRUCKLOAD VOLUME INDEX : Spot freight volume and rates slip seasonally in Ap..
GL
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 5 386 M
EBIT 2019 1 557 M
Net income 2019 1 186 M
Debt 2019 3 594 M
Yield 2019 0,54%
P/E ratio 2019 32,06
P/E ratio 2020 33,16
EV / Sales 2019 7,66x
EV / Sales 2020 7,25x
Capitalization 37 688 M
Chart ROPER TECHNOLOGIES
Duration : Period :
Roper Technologies Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROPER TECHNOLOGIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 364 $
Spread / Average Target 0,37%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Laurence Neil Hunn President, CEO, COO, Director & EVP
Wilbur J. Prezzano Chairman
Robert Christopher Crisci Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
John F. Fort Independent Director
Christopher Wright Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES36.23%37 688
ATLAS COPCO39.00%37 002
FANUC CORP24.63%36 047
INGERSOLL-RAND36.30%29 988
FORTIVE CORPORATION18.81%26 939
SANDVIK AB34.15%22 917
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About