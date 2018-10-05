Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Roper Technologies    ROP

ROPER TECHNOLOGIES (ROP)
Roper Technologies Schedules Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results Conference Call

10/05/2018 | 05:31pm CEST

SARASOTA, Fla., Oct. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roper Technologies, Inc.  (NYSE: ROP) announced that its financial results for the third quarter of 2018, ended September 30, 2018, will be released before the market opens on Friday, October 26, 2018.  A conference call to discuss these results has been scheduled for 8:30 AM ET on Friday, October 26, 2018.  The call can be accessed via webcast or by dialing +1 888-378-4398 (US/Canada) or +1 323-701-0223, using confirmation code 707328.  You can also use the following Click to Join link 5-10 minutes prior to start time to have the conference system call you and connect you to the event: Go to Click to Join .  Webcast information and conference call materials will be made available in the Investors section of Roper’s website prior to the start of the call.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies is a constituent of the S&P 500, Fortune 1000, and the Russell 1000 indices. Roper operates businesses that design and develop software (both license and software-as-a-service) and engineered products and solutions for a variety of niche end markets. Additional information about Roper is available on the Company’s website at www.ropertech.com.

Contact Information:
Investor Relations
+1 (941) 556-2601
investor-relations@ropertech.com

RoperLogo_301_blue on white.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
Income Statement Evolution
