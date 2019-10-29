Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Roper Technologies    ROP

ROPER TECHNOLOGIES

(ROP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Roper Technologies To Present At Baird Investor Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/29/2019 | 01:16pm EDT

SARASOTA, Fla., Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roper Technologies, Inc.  (NYSE: ROP) announced that it is presenting at an investor conference sponsored by Baird on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 3:30 PM (Central Time), at the Four Seasons Hotel in Chicago.  A link to the webcast presentation will be available in the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.ropertech.com.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies is a constituent of the S&P 500, Fortune 1000, and the Russell 1000 indices. Roper operates businesses that design and develop software (both license and software-as-a-service) and engineered products and solutions for a variety of niche end markets. Additional information about Roper is available on the Company’s website at www.ropertech.com.

Contact Information:
Investor Relations
+1 (941) 556-2601
investor-relations@ropertech.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ROPER TECHNOLOGIES
01:16pRoper Technologies To Present At Baird Investor Conference
GL
10/24CBORD : and Swipe Out Hunger Partner to Address College Student Hunger
BU
10/24ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financia..
AQ
10/24ROPER TECHNOLOGIES : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/24Roper Technologies Announces Record Third Quarter Results
GL
10/09DAT : Fewer trucks meant higher rates in September
GL
10/03ROPER TECHNOLOGIES : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/30ROPER TECHNOLOGIES : Schedules Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference C..
AQ
09/27Roper Technologies Schedules Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference ..
GL
09/27ROPER TECHNOLOGIES : AMETEK to Acquire Gatan from Roper Technologies
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 5 376 M
EBIT 2019 1 504 M
Net income 2019 1 162 M
Debt 2019 4 869 M
Yield 2019 0,57%
P/E ratio 2019 30,1x
P/E ratio 2020 31,5x
EV / Sales2019 7,35x
EV / Sales2020 6,81x
Capitalization 34 627 M
Chart ROPER TECHNOLOGIES
Duration : Period :
Roper Technologies Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROPER TECHNOLOGIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 378,38  $
Last Close Price 332,95  $
Spread / Highest target 35,2%
Spread / Average Target 13,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,90%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Laurence Neil Hunn President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Wilbur J. Prezzano Chairman
Robert Christopher Crisci Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John F. Fort Independent Director
Christopher Wright Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES24.93%34 627
ATLAS COPCO AB58.76%41 232
FANUC CORPORATION34.62%38 260
INGERSOLL-RAND33.82%29 492
PARKER HANNIFIN27.65%24 462
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER27.02%23 119
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group