ROPER TECHNOLOGIES

(ROP)
Roper Technologies to Present at Barclays Investor Conference

02/12/2020 | 12:01pm EST

SARASOTA, Fla., Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ROP) announced that it is presenting at an investor conference sponsored by Barclays on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 1:15 PM (Eastern Time), at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel in Miami Beach, FL. A link to the webcast presentation will be available in the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.ropertech.com.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies is a constituent of the S&P 500, Fortune 1000, and the Russell 1000 indices. Roper operates businesses that design and develop software (both license and software-as-a-service) and engineered products and solutions for a variety of niche end markets. Additional information about Roper is available on the Company’s website at www.ropertech.com.

Contact Information:
Investor Relations
+1 (941) 556-2601
investor-relations@ropertech.com

