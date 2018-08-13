Log in
ROS AGRО PLC (LSE: AGRO) has announced the Board of Director recommendations for the 1st half of 2018 dividend payment

08/13/2018 | 12:05pm CEST
13.08.18

The Board of Directors of the Company has recommended to the Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders of the Company to be held on September 14, 2018 to approve the dividends for 1st half of 2018. The recommendation of the Board is to pay as dividends for the 1st half of 2018 1,026,425,986.25Roubles or 16,140,042.24 USD. The payout ratio is 44.3%. Given that the Company owns 2,166,313 of its own GDRs (5 GDRs represent 1 share), which will be excluded from dividend distribution, the dividend will be 38.15 (gross) Rubles per ordinary share or 7.63 (gross) Roubles per GDR. The payment of the dividends will be made in US dollars, based on the official foreign exchange rate established by the Central Bank of the Russian Federation on August 09, 2018, which is 63.5950. As a result, the Company will pay USD 0.60 (gross) per share or USD 0.12 (gross) per GDR.

The dividend Record date is September 14, 2018 (the ex-dividend date is September 13, 2018), the payment date is on or before September 28, 2018.

Disclaimer

Rusagro plc published this content on 13 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2018 10:04:09 UTC
Financials (RUB)
Sales 2018 83 329 M
EBIT 2018 7 924 M
Net income 2018 8 589 M
Debt 2018 18 121 M
Yield 2018 3,69%
P/E ratio 2018 11,31
P/E ratio 2019 8,39
EV / Sales 2018 1,33x
EV / Sales 2019 1,17x
Capitalization 92 678 M
Managers
NameTitle
Maxim Dmitrievich Basov Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Vadim Nikolaevich Moshkovich Chairman
Alexey Podolyakin Chief Financial Officer
Richard Andrew Smyth Independent Non-Executive Director
Ganna Khomenko Non-Executive Director, MD & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROS AGRO2.63%1 369
NESTLÉ-3.89%251 421
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-23.29%73 150
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL-2.01%61 830
DANONE-3.47%53 331
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY24.43%28 121
