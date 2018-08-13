ROS AGRО PLC (LSE: AGRO) has announced the Board of Director recommendations for the 1st half of 2018 dividend payment

13.08.18

The Board of Directors of the Company has recommended to the Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders of the Company to be held on September 14, 2018 to approve the dividends for 1st half of 2018. The recommendation of the Board is to pay as dividends for the 1st half of 2018 1,026,425,986.25Roubles or 16,140,042.24 USD. The payout ratio is 44.3%. Given that the Company owns 2,166,313 of its own GDRs (5 GDRs represent 1 share), which will be excluded from dividend distribution, the dividend will be 38.15 (gross) Rubles per ordinary share or 7.63 (gross) Roubles per GDR. The payment of the dividends will be made in US dollars, based on the official foreign exchange rate established by the Central Bank of the Russian Federation on August 09, 2018, which is 63.5950. As a result, the Company will pay USD 0.60 (gross) per share or USD 0.12 (gross) per GDR.

The dividend Record date is September 14, 2018 (the ex-dividend date is September 13, 2018), the payment date is on or before September 28, 2018.