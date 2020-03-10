Log in
ROS AGRO

ROS AGRO

(AGRO)
ROS Agro : AGRО PLC has announced the Board of Director recommendations for 2019 full year dividends declaration

03/10/2020 | 03:34am EDT
10.03.20

The Board has recommended to the Annual General Meeting of shareholders to be held on April 17, 2020 to approve distribution of RUB 4 533 124 875.56 as dividends for 2019, which constitutes 47% of total consolidated comprehensive income attributable to shareholders for 2019. Given that the Company has already approved and paid interim dividends for the year ending as of 31.12.2019 in amount of RUB 1 683 841 245.27, the outstanding amount for 2019 is RUB 2 849 283 630.29.

The payment of the dividends should be executed in US dollars based on the official exchange rate established by the Central Bank of the Russian Federation on 6 March 2020, which equals to RUB 66.1854 per USD 1. Therefore, the total outstanding dividend payment for the year ending as of 31.12.2019 will be USD 43 050 032.64. The total payout of dividends for the full year 2019 will be USD 68 605 099.52. The Company owns 2,135,313 of its own GDRs (5 GDRs represent 1 share), which will be excluded from dividend distribution; considering that, the Company will pay USD 1.60 (gross) per share or USD 0.32 (gross) per GDR. The dividend record date which is 17 April 2020 (the ex-dividend date is 16 April 2020).

The payment date is on or before 29 May 2020.

The Board proposes and recommends that the dividend payment is approved and adopted at the upcoming Annual General Meeting of the Company.

Disclaimer

Rusagro plc published this content on 10 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2020 07:33:04 UTC
Financials (RUB)
Sales 2019 138 B
EBIT 2019 14 247 M
Net income 2019 11 498 M
Debt 2019 49 224 M
Yield 2019 4,27%
P/E ratio 2019 10,9x
P/E ratio 2020 7,82x
EV / Sales2019 0,95x
EV / Sales2020 0,87x
Capitalization 82 290 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 831,37  RUB
Last Close Price 611,68  RUB
Spread / Highest target 99,4%
Spread / Average Target 35,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,8%
Managers
NameTitle
Maxim Dmitrievich Basov Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Vadim Nikolaevich Moshkovich Chairman
Alexey Podolyakin Chief Financial Officer
Richard Andrew Smyth Independent Non-Executive Director
Ganna Khomenko Non-Executive Director, MD & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROS AGRO-15.67%1 100
NESTLÉ S.A.-3.47%311 385
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC1.05%79 758
DANONE-21.35%44 755
GENERAL MILLS, INC.1.08%33 126
THE HERSHEY COMPANY2.74%32 782
