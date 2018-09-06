Log in
ROS AGRO (AGRO)
ROS Agro : Rusagro Group announces the end of sunflower and soy processing season 2017/2018.

09/06/2018 | 10:57am CEST
06.09.18

Rusagro Group announces the end of sunflower seeds and soy beans processing season 2017/2018 at two Company's plants in Samara region and the Russian Far East.

Sunflower processing season at ZAO Samaraagroprombererabotka lasted 330 days from September 25, 2017 to September 2, 2018. During the season it processed 405.3 thousand tonnes of sunflower seeds (-1 %), incl. 289.3 thousand tonnes since the beginning of this year, and produced 180.8 thousand tonnes of sunflower oil (+3 %), incl. 129.0 thousand tonnes in 2018.

Soy processing season at OOO Primorskaya Soya lasted 286 days from September 18, 2017 to July 7, 2018. During the season it processed 115.7 thousand tonnes of soy (+12%), incl. 75.4 thousand tonnes since the beginning of this year, and produced 19.7 thousand tonnes of soy oil (+13%), incl. 12.7 thousand tonnes in 2018. Soy meal output for the reporting period accounted to 91.0 thousand tonnes (+14%), incl. 59.5 thousand tonnes during this year

Next season starts at the second half of September.

Disclaimer

Rusagro plc published this content on 06 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2018 08:56:03 UTC
