ROS Agro : Rusagro announces the end of sunflower and soy processing season 2018/2019

05.09.19

Rusagro Group announces the end of sunflower seeds and soybeans processing season 2018/2019 at four plants - CJSC Samaraagroprompererabotka in Samara Region, JSC Atkarskiy MEZ and LLC Volzhskiy Terminal in Saratov Region and LLC Primorskaya Soya in Ussuriysk.

Sunflower processing season at Rusagro lasted up to 335 days from September 23, 2018 to September 2, 2019. During the season it processed 1,283 thousand tonnes of sunflower seeds (+217%), incl. 971 thousand tonnes since the beginning of this year (+236%), and produced 562 thousand tonnes of sunflower oil (+211%), incl. 427 thousand tonnes in 2019 (+231%). Production of sunflower meal during the season reached 492 thousand tonnes (+233%), incl. 373 thousand tonnes since the start of 2019 (+252%). Growth of processing volumes and oil and meal production is attributed to operations at two plants of Solnechnye Producty.

Soy processing season at the Company lasted 213 days from October 7, 2018 to August 25, 2019. During the season it processed 104 thousand tonnes of soybeans (-10%), incl. 79 thousand tonnes since the beginning of this year (+4%), and produced 18 thousand tonnes of soy oil (-10%), incl. 13 thousand tonnes in 2019 (+6%). Soy meal output for the reporting period accounted to 80 thousand tonnes (-12%), incl. 61 thousand tonnes during this year (+2%).

New season starts at the second half of September.