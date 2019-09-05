Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  ROS Agro    AGRO

ROS AGRO

(AGRO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ROS Agro : Rusagro announces the end of sunflower and soy processing season 2018/2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2019 | 04:07am EDT
05.09.19

Rusagro Group announces the end of sunflower seeds and soybeans processing season 2018/2019 at four plants - CJSC Samaraagroprompererabotka in Samara Region, JSC Atkarskiy MEZ and LLC Volzhskiy Terminal in Saratov Region and LLC Primorskaya Soya in Ussuriysk.

Sunflower processing season at Rusagro lasted up to 335 days from September 23, 2018 to September 2, 2019. During the season it processed 1,283 thousand tonnes of sunflower seeds (+217%), incl. 971 thousand tonnes since the beginning of this year (+236%), and produced 562 thousand tonnes of sunflower oil (+211%), incl. 427 thousand tonnes in 2019 (+231%). Production of sunflower meal during the season reached 492 thousand tonnes (+233%), incl. 373 thousand tonnes since the start of 2019 (+252%). Growth of processing volumes and oil and meal production is attributed to operations at two plants of Solnechnye Producty.

Soy processing season at the Company lasted 213 days from October 7, 2018 to August 25, 2019. During the season it processed 104 thousand tonnes of soybeans (-10%), incl. 79 thousand tonnes since the beginning of this year (+4%), and produced 18 thousand tonnes of soy oil (-10%), incl. 13 thousand tonnes in 2019 (+6%). Soy meal output for the reporting period accounted to 80 thousand tonnes (-12%), incl. 61 thousand tonnes during this year (+2%).

New season starts at the second half of September.

Disclaimer

Rusagro plc published this content on 05 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2019 08:06:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ROS AGRO
04:07aROS AGRO : Rusagro announces the end of sunflower and soy processing season 2018..
PU
09/02ROS AGRO : announces the results of internal investigation
PU
08/19ROS AGRО PLC (LSE : AGRO) has announced the Board of Director recommendati..
PU
08/19ROS AGRO : has announced 1H and 2Q 2019 Financial Results
PU
05/15ROS AGRO PLC : quaterly earnings release
04/30ROS AGRO : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/22ROS AGRO : announces a trading update for 1Q 2019
PU
03/21ROS AGRO : announces the statement re internal investigation
PU
01/16ROS AGRО PLC (LSE : AGRO) has announced the end of sugar production season
PU
01/09ROS AGRО PLC (LSE : AGRO) announces its first shipment of corn to China
PU
More news
Financials (RUB)
Sales 2019 138 B
EBIT 2019 11 993 M
Net income 2019 12 792 M
Debt 2019 48 042 M
Yield 2019 4,73%
P/E ratio 2019 9,59x
P/E ratio 2020 8,18x
EV / Sales2019 1,07x
EV / Sales2020 1,02x
Capitalization 99 520 M
Chart ROS AGRO
Duration : Period :
ROS Agro Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROS AGRO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 917,87  RUB
Last Close Price 739,92  RUB
Spread / Highest target 67,1%
Spread / Average Target 24,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,87%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Maxim Dmitrievich Basov Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Vadim Nikolaevich Moshkovich Chairman
Alexey Podolyakin Chief Financial Officer
Richard Andrew Smyth Independent Non-Executive Director
Ganna Khomenko Non-Executive Director, MD & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROS AGRO-1.93%1 504
NESTLÉ S.A.39.02%324 425
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL40.39%80 241
DANONE33.31%58 088
THE HERSHEY COMPANY49.22%33 518
GENERAL MILLS39.47%32 770
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group