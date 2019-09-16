Log in
ROS Agro : Rusagro starts sunflower seeds and soybeans processing season 2019/2020

0
09/16/2019
16.09.19

Group of Companies Rusagro announces the start of sunflower seeds and soybeans processing season 2019/2020 - on Friday, September 13 first plant was launched. This year there is a record short break period between the seasons. Other plants should be launched before the end of the month.

Processing season will last till September, 2020. Total maximum sunflower processing capacity is 4,610 tonnes per day, for the soybeans - 570 tonnes per day. Storage capacity in grains equivalent at elevators and plants of oil and fats business division is 1.2 million tonnes.

Disclaimer

Rusagro plc published this content on 16 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2019 09:11:05 UTC
