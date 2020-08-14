ROS AGRO : announces financial results for 2Q and 6M 2020 0 08/14/2020 | 06:53am EDT Send by mail :

14 August 2020 ROS AGRO financial results for 1H 2020 and 2Q 2020 14 August 2020 - Today ROS AGRO PLC (the "Company"), the holding company of Rusagro Group (the "Group"), a leading Russian diversified food producer with vertically integrated operations, has announced the financial results for the six months ended 30 June 2020. 1H 2020 Highlights Sales amounted to RR 71,236 million (US$ 1,027 million 1 ), an increase of RR 5,916 million (+9%) compared to 1H 2019;

), an increase of RR 5,916 million (+9%) compared to 1H 2019; Adjusted EBITDA 2 amounted to RR 12,125 million (US$ 175 million), an increase of RR 4,344 million (+56%) compared to 1H 2019;

amounted to RR 12,125 million (US$ 175 million), an increase of RR 4,344 million (+56%) compared to 1H 2019; Adjusted EBITDA margin rose from 12% in 1H 2019 to 17% in 1H 2020;

Net profit for the period amounted to RR 8,000 million (US$ 115 million), an increase of RR 5,432 million (+212%);

Net debt position 3 as of 30 June 2020 amounted to RR 51,620 million (US$ 738 million);

as of 30 June 2020 amounted to RR 51,620 million (US$ 738 million); Net Debt/ Adjusted EBITDA (LTM 4 ) as of 30 June 2020 was 2.17x. Commenting on the results, Maxim Basov, a member of the Board of Directors of ROS AGRO PLC and CEO of the Group, said: "Q2 2020 showed good results as sales and adjusted EBITDA of the Group continued to improve. Sales of Oil and Fat and Meat Segments increased significantly as the result of higher sales volumes of oil-and-fat products due to the lease of SolPro assets and increased sales volumes of processed pork due to production expansion in Tambov Region. Sugar and Agricultural Segments experienced decrease in sales mainly due to sugar sales price drop and management decision to postpone sales of sugar, wheat, barley and soybean from the beginning of 2019 towards 2Q 2019. Margins of Oil and Fat and Sugar Segments contributed the most to Group's adjusted EBITDA margin improvement. High margin was drawn from SolPro product sales, while it remained at SolPro entities in 1H 2019 under the tolling scheme. Sugar Segment benefited from the significant decrease of sugar beet purchase prices as well as the launch of second line of desugarisation, which increased volumes of higher margin sugar produced out of molasses. Meat and Agricultural Segments' margins remained rather flat. In 1H 2020 Company operated in the world pandemic environment, which had two key effects. The first one was the growth of demand for consumer products, and the second one was ruble devaluation as a result of oil price drop. Despite several identified cases among employees, travel and logistical disruptions, government restrictions Ros Agro managed to operate all plants and construction plants at high capacity and prepare for planting well. The company implemented new production protocols, improved liquidity position and supported the medical infrastructure of the main regions of operation." 1 Key consolidated financial performance indicators Six months ended Variance Three months ended Variance in RR million 30 June 30 June Units % 30 June 30 June Units % 2020 2019 2020 2019 Sales 1 71,236 65,3202 5,916 9 38,302 37,350 952 3 Gross profit 15,416 9,143 6,273 69 8,251 4,677 3,574 76 Gross margin, % 22% 14% 8 pp 22% 13% 9 pp Adjusted EBITDA 3 12,125 7,7814 4,344 56 6,963 3,825 3,138 82 Adjusted EBITDA 17% 12% 5 pp 18% 10% 8 pp margin, % Net profit for the period 5 8,000 2,568 5,432 212 4 802 915 3,887 425 Net profit margin % 11% 4% 7 pp 13% 2% 11 pp Sales for Agriculture segment were allocated between 1Q19 and 2Q19, effect RR -503 million for 1Q19 and RR +503 million for 2Q19 Sales and COS for 1H19 related to Oil & Fats (RR 7,396 million) and Other (RR 457 million) have been netted versus each other with no effect on Gross profit in accordance with p. 17(a) and 17(b) of IFRS15 Adjusted EBITDA calculation now also includes other operating income/(expenses), while other non- operating expenses are excluded, effect for 1Н19 RR -449 million; Cost of Sales for Agriculture segment were allocated between 1Q19 and 2Q19, effect RR +685 million for 1Q19 and RR -685 million for 2Q19 in terms of EBITDA Adjusted EBITDA for 2Q19 was decreased by RR 311 million due to revaluation procedure, performed at the year end Net profit for the period is affected by non-cash loss on revaluation of biological assets and agricultural produce. See details in business-sections below 2 Key financial performance indicators by segments Six months ended Variance Three months ended Variance in RR million 30 June 30 June Units % 30 June 30 June Units % 2020 2019 2020 2019 Sales, incl. 71,236 65,320 5,916 9 38,302 37,350 952 3 Sugar 14,269 15,674 (1,405) (9) 9,028 11,149 (2,121) (19) Meat 14,079 11,169 2,910 26 7,270 5,983 1,287 22 Agriculture 7,670 9,157 (1,487) (16) 3,246 4,282 (1,036) (24) Oil and Fat 34,444 28,941 5,503 19 18,297 15,519 2,778 18 Dairy Products 1,819 1,832 (13) (1) 829 969 (140) (14) Other 289 156 133 85 170 110 60 55 Eliminations (1,334) (1,609) 275 17 (538) (662) 124 19 Gross profit, incl. 15,415 9,142 6,273 69 8,250 4,678 3,572 76 Sugar 3,882 2,837 1,045 37 2,666 1,589 1,077 68 Meat 2,517 1,432 1,085 76 1,201 1,279 (78) (6) Agriculture 1,813 1,271 542 43 683 315 368 117 Oil and Fat 6,865 3,044 3,821 126 3,490 1,607 1,883 117 Dairy Products 213 150 63 42 94 86 8 9 Other 43 114 (71) (62) 38 108 (70) (65) Eliminations 82 294 (212) (72) 78 (306) 384 - Adjusted EBITDA, 12,125 7,781 4,344 56 6,963 3,825 3,138 82 Sugar 3,554 2,302 1,252 54 2,533 1,283 1,250 97 Meat 2,690 1,973 717 36 1,523 1,287 236 18 Agriculture 2,104 2,597 (493) (19) 786 1,024 (238) (23) Oil and Fat 4,350 406 3,944 971 2,338 103 2,235 2,170 Dairy Products (18) 1 (19) - (14) 9 (23) - Other (615) (813) 198 24 (216) (164) (52) (32) Eliminations 60 1,315 (1,255) (95) 13 283 (270) (95) Adjusted EBITDA 17% 12% 5 pp 18% 10% 6% margin, % Sugar 25% 15% 10 pp 28% 12% 16 pp Meat 19% 18% 1 pp 21% 22% (1) pp Agriculture 27% 28% (1) pp 24% 24% 0 pp Oil and Fat 13% 1% 12 pp 13% 1% 12 pp Dairy Products (1)% 0% (1) pp (2)% 1% (3) pp 3 Sugar Segment The financial results of the Sugar Segment of 1H20 and 2Q20 compared to 1H19 and 2Q19 respectively are presented in the table below: Six months ended Variance Three months ended Variance in RR million 30 June 30 June Units % 30 June 30 June Units % 2020 2019 2020 2019 Sales Cost of sales Net gain/ (loss) from trading derivatives 14,269 15,674 (1,405) (9) 9,028 11,149 (2,121) (19) (10,398) (12,831) 2,433 19 (6,373) (9,557) 3,184 33 11 (6) 17 - 11 (3) 14 - Gross profit 3,882 2,837 1,045 37 2,666 1,589 1,077 68 Gross profit margin 27% 18% 9 pp 30% 14% 16 pp Distribution and selling (1,091) (841) (250) (30) (580) (466) (114) (24) expenses General and administrative (686) (723) 37 5 (337) (358) 21 6 expenses Other operating income/ 95 17 78 459 75 16 59 367 (expenses), net Other non-operating income/ 468 406 62 15 415 347 68 20 (expenses), net Operating profit 2,668 1,696 972 57 2,239 1,128 1,111 98 Adjusted EBITDA 3,554 2,302 1,252 54 2,533 1,283 1,250 97 Adjusted EBITDA margin 25% 15% 10 pp 28% 12% 16 pp Sales decreased in 1H20 compared to 1H19 mainly due to sale price drop of 18% compensated by sales volumes increase of 3%. The decrease of selling prices was caused by sugar overproduction in Russia. However, in comparison to 4Q19 the sale price showed increase of 20% in 1H20 as a result of demand growth triggered by the implications of the COVID-19 pandemic, which also led to sales volumes increase. Quarterly sales volumes decreased in 2Q20 compared to 2Q19 due to management decision to postpone sales from 1Q19 to 2Q19 with expectation of prices growth. Sugar sales decrease was partially compensated by the sugar pulp sales growth of RR 635 million in 1H20 compared to 1H19 and of RR 388 million in 2Q20 compared to 2Q19. Sugar sales, production volumes and average sales prices per kilogram (excl. VAT) were as follows: Six months ended Variance Three months ended Variance 30 June 30 June Units % 30 June 30 June Units % 2020 2019 2020 2019 Sugar production volume 109 27 82 304 52 9 43 464 (thousand tonnes) Sales volume 466 453 13 3 297 348 (51) (15) (thousand tonnes) Average sales price 26.2 31.8 (5.6) (18) 26.9 30.3 (3.4) (11) (rubles per kg, excl. VAT) Cost of sales in 1H20 showed in comparison to 1H19 a higher decrease than Sales mainly due to the significant drop of sugar beet purchase prices by 36% when seasons 2019/2020 and 2018/2019 are compared. The launch of second line of desugarization at the end of 2019 led to increase of high-margin sugar produced out of molasses and therefore additional Cost of sales decrease. 4 Meat Segment The financial results of the Meat Segment of 1H20 and 2Q20 compared to 1H19 and 2Q19 respectively are presented in the table below: Six months ended Variance Three months ended Variance in RR million 30 June 30 June Units % 30 June 30 June Units % 2020 2019 2020 2019 Sales 14,079 11,169 2,910 26 7,270 5,983 1,287 22 Net gain/ (loss) on revaluation of 320 (256) 576 - (108) 103 (211) - biological assets and agricultural produce Cost of sales (11,882) (9,481) (2,401) (25) (5,961) (4,807) (1,154) (24) Gross profit 2,517 1,432 1,085 76 1,201 1,279 (78) (6) Gross profit margin 18% 13% 5 pp 17% 21% (4) pp Gross profit excl. effect of biological 2,197 1,688 509 30 1,309 1,176 133 11 assets revaluation Adjusted gross profit 16% 15% 1 pp 18% 20% (2) pp margin Distribution and selling (559) (368) (191) (52) (354) (211) (143) (68) expenses General and (781) (598) (183) (31) (322) (212) (110) (52) administrative expenses Other operating 51 (83) 134 - (23) (76) 53 70 income/ (expenses), net incl. reimbursement of - 2 (2) - (0) 2 (2) - operating costs Other non-operating income/ (expenses), net incl. reimbursement of non-operating costs (government grants) 204 125 79 63 135 66 69 104 - - - - - - - - Operating profit 1,432 510 922 181 637 848 (211) (25) Adjusted EBITDA 2,690 1,973 717 36 1,523 1,287 236 18 Adjusted EBITDA 19% 18% 1 pp 21% 22% (1) pp margin Sales of the Meat Segment increased by 26% in 1H20 and by 22% in 2Q20 compared to the respective periods of the prior year because of increase in production volumes of pork mainly due to launch of 3rd stage of Tambov Bacon in 3Q19. Sales volumes increase was partly compensated by decrease in sales price of livestock pigs and processed pork by 5% and 6% respectively, due to continuous domestic production growth and, thus, increased competition. Cost of sales increased by 25% due to higher volumes of livestock pigs transferred to meat processing. Net gain on revaluation of biological assets and agricultural produce in 1H20 resulted mainly from an increase in market prices for livestock pigs during the period compared to market prices at the end 2019 and respective increase in fair value of livestock in the closing balance. There was a decrease of net gain on revaluation of biological assets and agricultural produce in 2Q20 as a result of culling pigs from the reproductive herd for fattening and respective reflecting the effect of their revaluation. An increase in Distribution and selling expenses in 1H20 and 2Q20 compared to the same prior year periods due to the rise in the costs of marketing activities. 5 Pork sales volumes and the average pork sales prices per kilogram (excl. VAT) were as follows: Six months ended Variance Three months ended Variance 30 June 30 June Units % 30 June 30 June Units % 2020 2019 2020 2019 Sales volume 116 86 30 35 59 45 14 31 (thousand tonnes), incl. livestock pigs 11 8 3 38 6 4 2 46 processed pork 105 78 27 35 53 41 12 28 Average sale prices (rubles per kg, excl. VAT): livestock pigs 69.2 73.2 (4) (5) 71.4 76.1 (5) (8) processed pork 126.6 134.8 (8.2) (6) 129.0 136.4 (7.4) (5) An increase in General and administrative expenses in 1H20 compared to prior year period related to expenses of farms in construction. An increase in Other operating income in 1H20 compared to the same prior year period is due to the launch of the grain elevator in Primorie. 6 Agricultural Segment As at 30 June 2020 Group's area of controlled land stands at 642 thousand hectares (30 June 2019: 648 thousand hectares). The financial results of the Agricultural Segment of 1H20 and 2Q20 compared to 1H19 and 2Q19 respectively are presented below: Six months ended Variance Three months ended Variance in RR million 30 June 30 June Units % 30 June 30 June Units % 2020 2019 2020 2019 Sales Net gain/ (loss) on revaluation of biological assets and agricultural produce 7,670 9,157 (1,487) (16) 3,246 4,282 (1,036) (24) (1,006) (2,795) 1,789 64 (560) (1,392) 832 60 Cost of sales (4,850) (5,090) 240 5 (2,003) (2,575) 572 22 Net gain/ (loss) from trading - - - - - - - - derivatives Gross profit 1,814 1,272 542 43 683 315 368 117 Gross profit margin 24% 14% 10 pp 21% 7% 14 pp Gross profit excl. effect of biological assets and 2,820 4,067 (1,247) (31) 1,243 1,707 (464) (27) agricultural produce revaluation Adjusted gross profit margin 37% 44% (7) pp 38% 40% (2) pp Distribution and selling expenses General and administrative expenses Other operating income/ (expenses), net incl. reimbursement of operating costs (government grants) Other non-operating income/ (expenses), net incl. reimbursement of non- operating costs (government grants) (978) (1,592) 614 39 (498) (700) 202 29 (619) (591) (28) (5) (304) (319) 15 5 (76) (65) (11) (17) (44) (78) 34 44 61 72 (11) (15) 61 36 25 69 115 (43) 158 - 57 8 49 618 - - - - - - - - Operating profit 256 (1,019) 1,275 - (105) (774) 669 86 - - - - Adjusted EBITDA 2,105 2,597 (492) (19) 787 1,024 (237) (23) Adjusted EBITDA margin 27% 28% (1) pp 24% 24% - pp Sales in 1H20 vs 1H19 decreased due to lower sales volumes of wheat, barley and corn and lower sales prices of wheat and barley. Higher soybean volumes were sold in 1H20 mainly during 1Q20. Increased volumes of export sales were supported by higher export prices due to the devaluation of the ruble in March. Lower Sales in 2Q20 compared to 2Q19 were affected by management decision in 2018 to push sales timing towards 2Q19. 7 Sales volumes by product were as follows: Six months ended Variance Three months ended Variance Thousand tonnes 30 June 30 June Units % 30 June 30 June Units % 2020 2019 2020 2019 wheat 82 262 (180) (69) 36 83 (47) (57) barley 51 121 (70) (58) 28 72 (44) (61) corn 67 125 (58) (46) 59 40 19 47 sunflower seeds 18 8 10 125 1 8 (7) (84) soybean 179 130 49 38 57 91 (34) (37) The average sale prices per kilogram (excl. VAT) were as follows: RR per kilogram, excl. Six months ended Variance Three months ended Variance 30 June 30 June 30 June 30 June VAT Units % Units % 2020 2019 2020 2019 wheat 11.2 12.8 (1.6) (13) 11.6 12.9 (1.3) (10) barley 9.7 11.2 (1.5) (13) 9.5 11.0 (1.5) (14) corn 14.8 12.6 2.2 17 15.0 12.6 2.4 20 sunflower seeds 20.1 18.8 1.3 7 22.8 18.8 4.0 21 soybean 25.5 20.3 5.2 26 26.9 19.2 7.7 40 Net loss on revaluation of biological assets and agricultural produce in 1H20 and 2Q20 vs 2019 figures represents the realisation of gain from crops revaluation, recognised in the previous year financial statements and remained unrealised as at the year-end. Net gain/ (loss) on revaluation of crops and its subsequent realisation do not affect the adjusted EBITDA figure. Distribution and selling expenses decreased in 1H20 and 2Q20 vs 2019 figures as significantly lower volumes of crops were sold in the current year. Other non-operatingincome/(expenses),net include result from PPE disposal and foreign exchange. In 2Q20 Other non-operatingincome increased by RR 49 million compared to 2Q19 mainly as a result of higher foreign exchange gain. 8 Oil and Fat Segment The financial results of the Oil and Fat Segment for 1H20 and 2Q20 compared to 1H19 and 2Q19 respectively are presented below: Six months ended Variance Three months ended Variance in RR million 30 June 30 June Units % 30 June 30 June Units % 2020 2019 2020 2019 Sales 34,444 28,941 5,503 19 18,297 15,519 2,778 18 Cost of sales (27,579) (25,897) (1,682) (6) (14,807) (13,912) (895) (6) Gross profit 6,865 3,044 3,821 126 3,490 1,607 1,883 117 Gross profit margin 20% 11% 9 pp 19% 10% 9 pp Distribution and selling (1,808) (2,017) 209 10 (844) (1,070) 226 21 expenses General and administrative (985) (742) (243) (33) (456) (422) (34) (8) expenses Other operating income/ (34) (190) 156 82 (10) (179) 169 94 (expenses). net Other non-operating (176) (19) (157) (826) (238) (12) (226) (1,883) income/ (expenses). net Operating profit/ (loss) 3,862 76 3,786 4,982 1,943 (76) 2,019 - Adjusted EBITDA 4,350 406 3,944 971 2,338 103 2,234 2,148 Adjusted EBITDA margin 13% 1% 12 pp 13% 1% 12 pp Sales volumes to third parties by product were as follows: Six months ended Variance Three months ended Variance thousand tonnes 30 June 30 June Units % 30 June 30 June Units % 2020 2019 2020 2019 mayonnaise 64 57 7 12 33 37 (4) (10) margarine 20 19 1 5 10 10 0 1 bottled oil 83 67 16 24 47 36 11 32 industrial fats 134 91 43 47 57 62 (5) (7) bulk oil 216 207 9 4 115 96 19 20 meal 317 333 (16) (5) 155 168 (13) (8) The average sale prices per kilogram (excl. VAT) for sales to third parties were as follows: RR per kilogram, excl. Six months ended Variance Three months ended Variance 30 June 30 June 30 June 30 June VAT Units % Units % 2020 2019 2020 2019 mayonnaise 83.1 79.9 3.2 4 85.4 80.2 5.2 7 margarine 83.3 81.0 2.3 3 86.2 80.7 5.5 7 bottled oil 58.7 53.6 5.1 10 61.6 52.7 8.9 17 industrial fats 54.9 49.7 5.2 10 57.2 48.9 8.3 17 bulk oil 47.4 43.8 3.6 8 48.7 44.4 4.3 10 meal 13.4 14.9 (1.5) (10) 14.5 14.1 0.4 3 Sales increased as a result of increased capacity rented from SolPro (since 3Q19), and, as a result, higher sales volumes of industrial fats, supported by regained market share in 2H19, and higher sales volumes mayonnaise, while SolPro continued to sell own products in 1H19. At the same time, EBITDA margin increased to 13% in 1H20 as in 1H19 all sales have been transferred to Rusagro, while profit remained on SolPro entities and has been further withdrawn through interest income reflected in Other segment below EBITDA. Starting from July 2019 all the SolPro plants 9 are rented by Rusagro and margin is reflected in Rusagro EBITDA. EBITDA margin has increased by 12 pp in 1H20 compared to 1H19. Increase in General and administrative expenses by RR 243 million in 1H20 and by RR 34 million in 2Q20 compared to the prior period is attributed to higher number of employees in administrative function in Oil and Fat segment. Decrease in Other operating expenses by RR 156 million in 1H20 and by RR 169 million in 2Q20 was mainly write-off of RR 175 million as result of sunflower technological losses in 2Q19. Increase in Other non-operatingexpenses by RR 182 million in 1H20 was caused by a change in the exchange rate. 10 Dairy Products Segment The financial results of the Dairy Products Segment for 1H20 and 2Q20 compared to 1H19 and 2Q19 respectively are presented in the table below: Six months ended Variance Three months ended Variance in RR million 30 June 30 June Units % 30 June 30 June Units % 2020 2019 2020 2019 Sales 1,819 1,832 (13) (1) 829 969 (140) (15) Cost of sales (1,606) (1,682) 76 5 (735) (883) 148 17 Gross profit 213 150 63 42 94 86 8 9 Gross profit margin 12% 8% 4 pp 11% 9% 2 pp Distribution and selling (126) (74) (52) (70) (68) (32) (36) (113) expenses General and (77) (73) (4) (5) (41) (46) 6 12 administrative expenses Other operating (30) - (30) - (1) - (1) - income/ (expenses). net Other non-operating (1) (2) 1 50 1 (1) 2 - income/ (expenses). net Operating profit (21) 1 (22) - (14) 7 (21) - Adjusted EBITDA (18) 1 (19) - (14) 9 (23) - Adjusted EBITDA (1)% 0% (1) pp (2)% 1% (3) pp margin Group is now focusing on entering the retail chains with a consumer product, developing brands and increasing sales profitability. Sales volumes by product were as follows: Six months ended Variance Three months ended Variance Thousand tonnes 30 June 30 June Units % 30 June 30 June Units % 2020 2019 2020 2019 cheese and cheese 4 4 - - 2 2 - (3) product butter and spread 0 1 (1) - 0 1 (1) (69) dry mixes 7 7 - - 3 4 (1) (19) cream 2 0 2 - 1 0 1 - The average sale prices per kilogram (excl. VAT) were as follows: RR per kilogram, excl. Six months ended Variance Three months ended Variance 30 June 30 June 30 June 30 June VAT Units % Units % 2019 2018 2019 2018 cheese and cheese 210.7 224.7 (14.0) (6) 218.4 237.7 (19.3) (8) product butter and spread 242.1 290.3 (48.2) (17) 250.9 309.3 (58.4) (19) dry mixes 74.4 79.0 (4.6) (6) 73.5 81.2 (7.7) (9) cream 185.9 0.0 185.9 - 175.5 0.0 175.5 - Sales of dairy products decreased in 1H20 (RR -13 million, -1%) as a result of decrease of sales volume and shift of sales volume from cheese (more expensive product) to cheese products. Growth of Distribution and selling expenses due to brand development and promotion. Growth of General and administrative expenses due to newly hired during 2019 staff, including key personnel 11 Key consolidated cash flow indicators (not IFRS presentation*) The key consolidated cash flow indicators presented according to management accounts methodology were as follows: Six months ended Variance Three months ended Variance in mln Roubles 30 June 30 June Units % 30 June 30 June Units % 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net cash from operating activities, 19,053 18,823 230 1 12,574 15,060 (2,486) (17) incl. Operating cash flow before working 12,864 8,665 4,200 48 7,622 5,853 1,770 30 capital changes Working capital changes 6,449 10,248 (3,800) (37) 5,005 9,260 (4,256) (46) Net cash from investing activities, (4,765) (6,108) 1,343 22 (2,745) (3,143) 398 13 incl. Purchases of property plant and (4,825) (6,405) 1,580 25 (2,675) (3,437) 762 22 equipment and inventories intended for construction Net cash from financing activities (13,407) (11,651) (1,756) (15) (9,484) (9,996) 512 5 Net effect of exchange rate changes 173 (114) 287 - (147) (88) (59) (67) on cash and cash equivalents Net increase / (decrease) in cash 1,054 949 104 11 198 1,832 (1,635) (89) and cash equivalents (*) See Appendix 4 The main investments in property, plant and equipment and inventories intended for construction in 1H20 were made in the Meat Segment in the amount of RR 2,083 million (1H19: RR 3,795 million) related to the construction project in Far East region. Investments in Sugar Segment in the amount of RR 913 million (1H19: RR 1,672 million), Agriculture Segment in the amount of 1,181 million (1H19: RR 838 million) and Oil and Fat Segment in the amount of RR 648 million (1H19: RR 100 million) mainly relate to purchases of machinery and equipment for production facilities renewal and maintenance. 12 Debt position and liquidity management 31 December Variance in RR million 30 June 2020 2019 Units % Gross debt 88,809 97,876 (9,067) (9) Short-term borrowings 25,102 31,835 (6,733) (21) Long-term borrowings 63,707 66,041 (2,334) (4) Cash and cash equivalents, bank deposits and (37,189) (36,136) (1,053) (3) bonds Short-term cash, deposits and bonds (3,225) (2,171) (1,054) (49) Long-term cash, deposits and bonds (33,964) (33,965) 1 0 Net debt 51,620 61,740 (10,120) (16) Short-term borrowings, net 21,877 29,664 (7,787) (26) Long-term borrowings, net 29,743 32,076 (2,333) (7) Adjusted EBITDA (LTM4) 23,793 19,448 4,345 22 Net debt/ Adjusted EBITDA (LTM) 2.17 3.17 (1.0) pp Adjusted EBITDA (LTM) without other 24,186 20,045 4,141 21 operating income/expenses Net debt/ Adjusted EBITDA (LTM) without 2.13 3.08 (0.9) pp other operating income/expenses Net finance income/ (expense) Six months ended Variance Three months ended Variance in RR million 30 June 30 June Units % 30 June 30 June Units % 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net interest expense (2,582) (2,701) 119 4 (1,235) (1,134) (101) (9) Gross interest expense (3,357) (3,341) (15) (0) (1,655) (1,531) (124) (8) Reimbursement of 775 640 134 21 420 397 23 6 interest expense Interest income 3,572 3,996 (424) (11) 1,801 993 809 81 Net gain/ (loss) from (17) (23) 6 24 (16) (19) 3 15 bonds held for trading Other financial income, (1,351) (82) (1,269) (1,546) (211) 113 (324) - net Net foreign exchange (1,215) 11 (1,226) - (138) 69 (207) - gain/ (loss) Other financial income (137) (93) (43) (47) (73) 44 (117) - / (expenses), net Total net finance (379) 1,190 (1,569) - 339 (47) 386 - income/ (expenses) Net debt decreased at 30 June 2020 compared at 31 December 2019 as a result of repayment of loans and borrowings received and as a result of increase in cash balances and short-term bank deposits. In 1H20 the Group continued to enjoy benefits from the state agriculture subsidies programme. The Group continued to receive bank loans with decreased preferential interest rates under the programme of government support. Under this programme, the government provides subsidies to the banks to compensate the loss of income on credits with decreased interest rates, given by the banks to agricultural producers. In 1H20 IFRS accounts these credits are accounted according to its face value with no adjustments to prevailing market rates. The differences between nominal and market interest rate is presented in interest expenses in a statement of comprehensive income. 13 Net finance income of 1H19 in the sum of RR 1,190 million changed to net finance expense in the amount of RR 379 million in 1H20 as the result of negative dynamics in forex losses and decrease in interest income as a result of accrual of interest on rights to claims SolPro entities and interest receivable on bonds. ________________________________ The exchange rates used for translation of RR amounts into USD represent average Central Bank official exchange rate for the respective reporting period for income, expenses and profits and the Central Bank official exchange rate as at the reporting date for balance figures. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as operating profit before taking into account (i) depreciation included in operating profit, (ii) other non-operating income/ (expenses), net, (iii) net gain/ (loss) on revaluation of biological assets and agricultural produce, (iv) share-based remuneration (see Appendix 2 for the detailed calculation of adjusted EBITDA). Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under IFRS. It should not be considered as an alternative to profit for the period as a measure of operating performance or to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity. Our calculation of adjusted EBITDA may be different from the calculation used by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited. We believe that adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors because it is an indicator of the strength and performance of our ongoing business operations, including our ability to fund discretionary spending such as capital expenditures, acquisitions of subsidiaries and other investments and our ability to incur and service debt. The Group determines the net debt as short-term borrowings and long-term borrowings less cash and cash equivalents, bank deposits, bank promissory notes and bonds held for trading. LTM - The abbreviation for the "Last twelve months". 14 Note: ROS AGRO PLC (LSE: AGRO) - a holding company of Rusagro Group, a leading Russian diversified food producer with vertically integrated operations in the following branches: Sugar: Rusagro is one of the leading Russian sugar producers (№3 with 12% share in sugar production in Russia and №1 with 50% share of cube white sugar market), producing sugar from sugar beet at nine production sites in four regions. Group produces white and brown cube sugar and packaged sugar sold under the brands Russkii Sakhar, Chaikofsky, Mon Cafe and Brauni. Sugar Segment is vertically integrated and sugar beet is supplied by Rusagro's Agriculture Segment, which ensures a consistent supply of raw material. Sugar Segment also operates a cereal plant and sell buckwheat and rice under the brand Tyoplye Traditsii. Meat: Rusagro is the fourth largest pork producer in Russia with 5% share of pork produced in Russia. It operates 18 commercial pork complexes with correspondence to high biosecurity standards, has own compound feed production, slaughterhouses and meat processing plants in Tambov and Belgorod Regions. Since 2016 Rusagro sells retail products under its own brand Slovo Myasnika (Butcher's word). Agricultural: The Group currently controls one of the largest land banks among Russian agriculture producers, with 642 thousand hectares of land under control located in the highly fertile Black Earth region of Russia (in the Belgorod, Tambov, Voronezh, Kursk and Orel regions) and in the Far East Primorie Region. Land and production sites are strategically located within the same regions to optimize efficiency and minimize logistical costs. Rusagro is one of the major sugar beet producers in Russia, but it also produces wheat and barley, sunflower seeds and soybeans. These products are partially consumed by the Meat Segment, supporting a synergistic effect and lowering price change risk. Oil and Fat: Rusagro is the leading crude sunflower oil and consumer margarine producer, second largest industrial fats and mayonnaise producer in Russia with products sold under eight key brands, such as EZhK, Schedroye Leto, Mechta Khozyaiki, Moskovskiy Provansal, Novosibirskiy Provansal, Saratovskiy Provansal, Rossiyanka and Saratovskiy Slivochniy. The Group operates (including through ownership and the lease) five crushing and three oil and fats plants. Own sunflower and soy oil production allows to control the source of the vegetable oil required to produce oil and fats products. Dairy Products: Launched at the end of 2018 Dairy Products Segment operates two plants in Samara and Ulyanovsk Regions. It produces dry industrial mixes, cheeses, butter and cream. Consumer products are sold under three brands, which are Milie, Buterbrodnoe utro and Syrnaya Kultura. 15 Forward-looking statements This announcement includes statements that are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements do not relate to historical or current events, or to any future financial or operational activity of the Group. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to future events and circumstances, a number of which are beyond the Rusagro Group's control. As a result, actual future results may differ materially from the plans and expectations set out in these forward-looking statements. The Group undertakes no obligation to release the results of any revisions to any forward-looking statements that may occur due to any change in its expectations or to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this document. Rusagro management is organizing a conference call about its 1H and 2Q 2020 financial results for investors and analysts. Details of the call: Date 14 August 2020 Time 4:00 PM (Moscow) / 2:00 PM (London) Subject ROS AGRO PLC 2Q 2020 Financial results UK Toll Free 0 800 376 61 83 UK Local Line +44 207 194 37 59 USA Toll Free 1 844 286 06 43 USA Local Line +1 646 722 49 16 Russia Toll Free 8 800 500 98 63 Russian Local Line +7 495 646 93 15 Conference ID 12614968# Contacts: Svetlana Kuznetsova, Chief Investment Officer Phone: +7 495 363 1661, e-mail: ir@rusagrogroup.ru 16 Appendix 1. Consolidated statement of comprehensive income for the Six and Three months ended 30 June 2020 (in RR thousand) Sales Net gain/(loss) on revaluation of biological assets and agricultural produce Cost of sales Net gain/(loss) from trading derivatives Gross profit Distribution and selling expenses General and administrative expenses Other operating income/ (expenses), net Other non-operating income/ (expenses), net Six months ended Three months ended 30 June 30 June 2020 2019 2020 2019 71,235,810 65,320,244 38,302,446 37,349,303 (381,327) (3,911,093) (467,306) (1,951,989) (55,449,155) (52,260,687) (29,595,151) (30,717,410) 10,556 (5,823) 10,639 (2,542) 15,415,884 9,142,641 8,250,628 4,677,362 (4,315,568) (4,918,258) (2,212,587) (2,599,163) (3,682,032) (3,455,599) (1,672,556) (1,576,627) (173,149) (375,776) (83,708) (344,200) 1,616,650 1,059,262 826,635 991,675 Operating profit / (loss) 8,861,785 1,452,270 5,108,412 1,149,047 Interest expense (2,582,278) (2,701,155) (1,234,833) (1,133,815) Interest income 3,571,808 3,996,008 1,801,308 992,612 Net (loss)/gain from bonds (17,002) (22,515) (16,143) (19,013) Other financial income/ (expenses), net (1,351,245) (82,101) (211,247) 113,001 Profit before income tax 8,483,068 2,642,507 5,447,497 1,101,832 Income tax expense (483,072) (74,746) (645,269) (186,465) Profit for the period 7,999,996 2,567,761 4,802,228 915,367 Other comprehensive income Total comprehensive income for the 7,999,996 2,567,761 4,802,228 915,367 period Profit is attributable to: Owners of ROS AGRO PLC Non-controlling interest Profit for the period Total comprehensive income is attributable to: Owners of ROS AGRO PLC Non-controlling interest Total comprehensive income for the period Earnings per ordinary share for profit attributable to the owners of ROS AGRO PLC, basic and diluted (in RR per share) 8,034,829 2,590,348 4,809,911 928,945 (34,833) (22,586) (7,683) (13,578) 7,999,996 2,567,761 4,802,228 915,367 8,034,829 2,590,348 4,809,911 928,945 (34,833) (22,586) (7,683) (13,578) 7,999,996 2,567,761 4,802,228 915,367 298.65 96.30 178.77 34.53 17 Appendix 2. Segment information for the Six months ended 30 June 2020 (in RR thousand) 1H 2020 Sales Net gain/ (loss) on revaluation of biological assets and agricultural produce Cost of sales incl. Depreciation Net loss from trading derivatives Gross profit / (loss) Distribution and Selling, General and administrative expenses incl. Depreciation Other operating income/(expenses), net incl. Reimbursement of operating costs (government grants) Other non-operating income/(expenses), net incl. Reimbursement of non-operatingcosts (government grants) Sugar Meat Agriculture Oil and Fat Other Eliminations Total 14,268,955 14,079,193 7,669,632 34,444,160 2,107,471 (1,333,601) 71,235,810 - 320,426 (1,006,369) - - 304,616 (381,327) (10,397,787) (11,881,721) (4,850,232) (27,579,255) (1,851,412) 1,111,252 (55,449,155) (1,316,686) (1,670,932) (823,449) (234,117) (5,809) (8,858) (4,059,851) 10,556 - - - - - 10,556 3,881,724 2,517,898 1,813,031 6,864,905 256,059 82,267 15,415,884 (1,776,525) (1,339,052) (1,596,788) (2,793,445) (932,687) 440,897 (7,997,600) (37,737) (109,775) (134,094) (77,863) (88,504) 8,858 (439,116) 94,547 50,585 (75,780) (33,884) (51,181) (157,435) (173,149) 72,144 (439) 60,951 86,569 - - 219,225 467,585 203,824 114,620 (176,136) 5,635,172 (4,628,415) 1,616,650 - - - - - - - Operating profit / (loss) 2,667,331 1,433,255 255,083 3,861,440 4,907,363 (4,262,687) 8,861,785 Adjustments: Depreciation included in Operating Profit 1,354,423 1,780,707 957,543 311,980 94,313 - 4,498,966 Other non-operating (income) /expenses, (467,585) (203,824) (114,620) 176,136 (5,635,172) 4,628,415 (1,616,650) net Net gain/ (loss) on revaluation of biological - (320,426) 1,006,369 - - (304,616) 381,327 assets and agricultural produce Adjusted EBITDA* 3,554,169 2,689,712 2,104,375 4,349,556 (633,496) 61,112 12,125,428 * Non-IFRS measure 18 Appendix 2 (continued). Segment information for the Six months ended 30 June 2019 (in RR thousand) 1H 2019 Sales Net gain/ (loss) on revaluation of biological assets and agricultural produce Cost of sales incl. Depreciation Net gain/ (loss) from trading derivatives Gross profit Distribution and Selling, General and administrative expenses incl. Depreciation Other operating income/(expenses), net incl. Reimbursement of operating costs (government grants) Other non-operating income/(expenses), net incl. Reimbursement of non-operatingcosts (government grants) Sugar Meat Agriculture Oil and Fat Other Eliminations Total 15,674,283 11,169,171 9,156,605 28,940,747 1,987,194 (1,607,756) 65,320,244 - (255,627) (2,794,959) - - (860,507) (3,911,093) (12,831,202) (9,480,699) (5,090,364) (25,896,557) (1,724,163) 2,762,298 (52,260,687) (971,860) (1,271,581) (658,246) (236,525) (6,381) (5,853) (3,150,446) (5,817) - - - (6) - (5,823) 2,837,264 1,432,845 1,271,282 3,044,190 263,025 294,035 9,142,641 (1,565,172) (965,518) (2,182,756) (2,759,082) (1,061,815) 160,486 (8,373,857) (40,251) (61,621) (120,082) (74,453) (35,909) 5,853 (326,463) 17,360 (82,930) (64,679) (190,234) (55,293) - (375,776) - 1,575 71,783 - - - 73,358 406,349 125,498 (43,305) (19,260) 10,944,321 (10,354,341) 1,059,262 - - - - - - - Operating profit / (loss) 1,695,801 509,895 (1,019,458) 75,614 10,090,238 (9,899,820) 1,452,270 Adjustments: Depreciation included in Operating Profit 1,012,111 1,333,202 778,328 310,978 42,290 - 3,476,909 Other non-operating (income) /expenses, (406,349) (125,498) 43,305 19,260 (10,944,321) 10,354,341 (1,059,262) net Net gain/ (loss) on revaluation of biological - 255,627 2,794,959 - - 860,507 3,911,093 assets and agricultural produce Adjusted EBITDA* 2,301,563 1,973,226 2,597,134 405,852 (811,793) 1,315,028 7,781,010 * Non-IFRS measure 19 Appendix 3. Consolidated statement of financial position as at 30 June 2020 (in RR thousand) 30 June 2020 31 December 2019 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 3,224,443 2,170,779 Restricted cash 44 39 Short-term investments 23,498,905 23,456,552 Trade and other receivables 7,106,118 8,068,349 Prepayments 2,486,015 3,018,658 Current income tax receivable 390,054 225,315 Other taxes receivable 3,365,188 4,349,400 Inventories and short-term biological assets 45,023,884 49,386,797 Total current assets 85,094,651 90,675,889 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 83,029,805 80,629,483 Inventories intended for construction 3,566,226 3,157,369 Right-of-use assets 6,209,375 6,230,707 Goodwill 2,364,942 2,364,942 Advances paid for non-current assets 6,646,467 8,721,155 Long-term biological assets 2,306,739 2,279,335 Long-term investments and receivables 42,633,422 42,636,323 Investments in associates 200,070 165,070 Deferred income tax assets 2,611,150 1,852,983 Other intangible assets 592,790 608,635 Other non-current assets 47,477 173,002 Total non-current assets 150,208,463 148,819,004 Total assets 235,303,114 239,494,893 LIABILITIES and EQUITY Current liabilities Short-term borrowings 25,101,545 31,834,699 Lease liabilities 841,340 916,791 Trade and other payables 17,379,947 17,492,614 Current income tax payable 288,547 123,846 Other taxes payable 2,807,425 3,468,034 Total current liabilities 46,418,804 53,835,984 Non-current liabilities Long-term borrowings 63,707,011 66,040,784 Government grants 8,340,857 8,306,779 Lease liabilities 3,954,209 3,989,801 Deferred income tax liability 1,272,019 494,977 Total non-current liabilities 77,274,096 78,832,341 Total liabilities 123,692,900 132,668,325 Equity Share capital 12,269 12,269 Treasury shares (490,607) (490,607) Additional paid-in capital 26,964,479 26,964,479 Other reserves 1,313,691 1,313,691 Retained earnings 83,782,115 78,960,843 Equity attributable to owners of ROS AGRO PLC 111,581,947 106,760,675 Non-controlling interest 28,267 65,893 Total equity 111,610,214 106,826,568 Total liabilities and equity 235,303,114 239,494,893 20 Appendix 4. Consolidated statement of cash flows for the Six months ended 30 June 2020 (in RR thousand) - NOT IFRS PRESENTATION (*) Six months ended 30 June 2020 30 June 2019 Cash flows from operating activities Profit before income tax 8,483,068 2,642,507 Adjustments for: Depreciation and amortization 4,498,966 3,476,909 Interest expense 3,356,941 3,319,155 Government grants (1,306,625) (950,006) Interest income (3,571,808) (3,996,008) Loss / (gain) on disposal of property, plant and (50,577) 93,300 equipment Net (gain) / loss on revaluation of biological 381,327 3,911,093 assets and agricultural produce Lease finance expense 129,700 107,863 Realised deferred day-one gain (823,967) (359,202) Change in provision for net realisable value of 366,003 273,376 inventory Change in provision for impairment of (4,045) 71,869 receivables and prepayments Foreign exchange (gain) / loss, net 1,361,408 19,874 Lost harvest write-off 179,563 82,785 Net (gain) / loss from bonds held for trading 17,002 22,515 Settlement of loans and accounts receivable (2) (11) previously written-off Change in provision for impairment of advances 113,203 29,235 paid for property, plant and equipment Dividend income (186,506) - Gain on sale of subsidiaries, net - (364,880) Loss / (gain) on other investments - 575 Other non-cash and non-operating expenses, net (79,171) 283,800 Operating cash flow before working capital 12,864,480 8,664,749 changes Change in trade and other receivables and 1,307,967 (2,152,188) prepayments Change in other taxes receivable 984,212 631,855 Change in inventories and short-term biological 3,978,409 4,609,438 assets Change in trade and other payables 618,965 7,127,098 Change in other taxes payable (441,051) 32,176 Cash generated from operations 19,312,982 18,913,128 Income tax paid (259,734) (90,134) Net cash from operating activities 19,053,248 18,822,994 21 Appendix 4 (continued). Consolidated statement of cash flows the Six months ended 30 June 2020 (in RR thousand) - NOT IFRS PRESENTATION (*) Six months Cash flows from investing activities 30 June 2020 30 June 2019 Purchases of property, plant and equipment (4,016,179) (5,643,964) Purchases of other intangible assets (237,792) (47,092) Proceeds from sales of property, plant and 79,507 142,458 equipment Purchases of inventories intended for construction (808,586) (761,049) Purchases of associates (35,000) - Dividends received 186,506 - Movement in restricted cash - (277,327) Proceeds from sale of subsidiaries, net of cash - 478,710 disposed Other investing activities 66,487 - Net cash from investing activities (4,765,057) (6,108,264) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from borrowings 31,110,339 19,753,266 Repayment of borrowings (42,937,117) (34,813,882) Interest and other finance cost paid (2,161,798) (3,040,947) Change in cash on bank deposits* - 2,594,903 Proceeds from sales of bonds with maturity over - 2,323,560 three months* Purchases of loan issued* (1,840) (87,189) Loans repaid* 696,560 1,629,718 Interest received* 2,628,790 2,741,880 Proceeds from government grants 544,868 770,390 Dividends paid to owners Ros Agro PLC (3,216,539) (3,401,828) (Repayment)/proceeds of lease liabilities- (70,432) (121,227) principal Net cash from financing activities (13,407,169) (11,651,356) Net effect of exchange rate changes on cash and 172,642 (114,008) cash equivalents Net increase/ (decrease) in cash and cash 1,053,664 949,366 equivalents Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the 2,170,779 1,728,396 period Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the 3,224,443 2,677,762 period For the purpose of conformity with the methodology of the Group's net debt calculation investments in financial assets related to financial activities are presented in Cash flows from financing activities in the Group's management accounts. 22 Attachments Original document

