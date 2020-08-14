ROS Agro : AGRО PLC has announced the Board of Director recommendations for interim dividends for the year ending as of 31.12.2020

14.08.20

The Board of Directors of the Company has recommended to the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company to be held on September 18, 2020 to approve distribution of USD 25 560 956.88 as interim dividend payment for the year ending as of 31.12.2020. The payment of the dividends should be executed in US dollars based on the official exchange rate established by the Central Bank of the Russian Federation on the date of payment.

Considering that the Company owns 2,135,313 of its own GDRs (5 GDRs represent 1 share), which will be excluded from dividenddistribution, the Company will pay USD 0.95 (gross) per share or USD 0.19 (gross) per GDR.

The dividend record date is September 18, 2020(the ex-dividend date is September 17, 2020), the payment date is on or before October 28, 2020.

The Board proposes and recommends that the dividend payment is approved and adopted at the upcoming Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company.