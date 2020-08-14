Log in
ROS Agro : AGRО PLC has announced the Board of Director recommendations for interim dividends for the year ending as of 31.12.2020

08/14/2020
14.08.20

The Board of Directors of the Company has recommended to the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company to be held on September 18, 2020 to approve distribution of USD 25 560 956.88 as interim dividend payment for the year ending as of 31.12.2020. The payment of the dividends should be executed in US dollars based on the official exchange rate established by the Central Bank of the Russian Federation on the date of payment.

Considering that the Company owns 2,135,313 of its own GDRs (5 GDRs represent 1 share), which will be excluded from dividenddistribution, the Company will pay USD 0.95 (gross) per share or USD 0.19 (gross) per GDR.

The dividend record date is September 18, 2020(the ex-dividend date is September 17, 2020), the payment date is on or before October 28, 2020.

The Board proposes and recommends that the dividend payment is approved and adopted at the upcoming Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company.

Disclaimer

Rusagro plc published this content on 14 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2020 10:52:22 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 141 B 1 922 M 1 922 M
Net income 2020 14 131 M 193 M 193 M
Net Debt 2020 61 960 M 845 M 845 M
P/E ratio 2020 7,96x
Yield 2020 5,77%
Capitalization 95 987 M 1 318 M 1 309 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,12x
EV / Sales 2021 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 19 700
Free-Float 91,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 902,21 RUB
Last Close Price 713,49 RUB
Spread / Highest target 93,6%
Spread / Average Target 26,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,86%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Maxim Dmitrievich Basov Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Vadim Nikolaevich Moshkovich Chairman
Alexey Podolyakin Chief Financial Officer
Richard Andrew Smyth Independent Non-Executive Director
Ganna Khomenko Non-Executive Director, MD & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROS AGRO PLC1.03%1 318
NESTLÉ S.A.4.10%333 949
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC1.69%80 030
DANONE-23.49%43 430
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY10.71%43 194
GENERAL MILLS, INC.17.57%38 470
