ROSENBAUER INTERNATIONAL AG

ROSENBAUER INTERNATIONAL AG

(ROS)
Rosenbauer International : Early fire detection system from Rosenbauer receives VdS certification

04/23/2020 | 03:33am EDT
  • The first infrared early fire detection system with laser distance measurement and VdS accreditation
  • Infrared early fire detection system with unique active extinguishing window adjustment

The largest independent institute for corporate safety in Europe, VdS Schadensverhütung GmbH, has awarded its seal of approval to the IGNIS3D infrared camera unit.

m-u-t GmbH, a leading company in the field of photonics and part of the Nynomic Group, in collaboration with the leading manufacturer of fire fighting technology, Rosenbauer International AG, have thus achieved a further goal of their strategic partnership. Following the development and subsequent marketing of a highly innovative infrared camera system for early fire detection under the Rosenbauer Group brand, the IGNIS3D infrared camera unit can now officially bear the VdS seal of approval.

The state-of-the-art IGNIS3D camera unit is based on non-contact temperature measurement of surfaces using long-wave infrared video technology. Three-dimensional information is measured and used to precisely cool potential hazards. This technology is unique worldwide. Furthermore, the accuracy of the temperature measurement is considerably improved due to state-of-the-art distance measurement and leads to optimum and precise fire protection.

Among others, IGNIS3D is used in Rosenbauer's fully automatic turret extinguishing systems where large areas need to be protected, such as in waste and recycling plants or in storage areas. Compared with conventional spray deluge systems, Rosenbauer turret extinguishing systems, in combination with IGNIS3D, can deliver the extinguishing agent in a targeted manner in the event of an emergency. This reduces fire water damage and the associated disposal costs in the event of a fire.

Hubert Heissl, Managing Director of Rosenbauer Brandschutz, says: 'Our products are used across the globe. The VdS certification underscores Rosenbauer's position as a long-standing full-service supplier of firefighting technology and fire protection, and its position as the market's quality leader. Furthermore, the VdS accreditation gives our customers the certainty of having made the right purchase decision.'

Fabian Peters, Managing Director of m-u-t GmbH: 'Together with the Rosenbauer Group, we are delighted to be able to further strengthen market confidence with the VdS seal of approval. The VdS accreditation documents the high quality of the IGNIS3D infrared camera unit and creates further trend-setting market orientation.'

All IGNIS3D variants - from the basic system to the world's only system with real distance measurement or active camera component cooling - bear the VdS seal of approval.

Disclaimer

Rosenbauer International AG published this content on 23 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2020 07:32:06 UTC
EPS Revisions
