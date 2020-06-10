Log in
ROSENBAUER INTERNATIONAL AG

(ROS)
Rosenbauer International : opens new location in France

06/10/2020 | 06:43am EDT

The Rosenbauer subsidiary in France Service 18 relocated from Chambéry to Meyzieu near Lyon is operating under the name Rosenbauer France SARL since the beginning of June. At the new location with an area of around 1,700 m2 for workshops and warehouses as well as 250 m2 for offices and an outside area of 4,900 m2, the entire range of customer services will continue to be offered. The 20 employees in Meyzieu carry out repairs and maintenance of the numerous aerial devices stationed in France, trainings as well as service work for airport and forest firefighting vehicles and so-called 'véhicules urbains', the municipal vehicles of the French fire services. In future, sales activities will also be coordinated via the new location, the sales office in Mundolsheim near Strasbourg will continue to exist.

Disclaimer

Rosenbauer International AG published this content on 10 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2020 10:42:02 UTC
