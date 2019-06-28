Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  WIENER BOERSE AG  >  Rosenbauer International AG    RBAV   AT0000922554

ROSENBAUER INTERNATIONAL AG

(RBAV)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Rosenbauer International : places first promissory note bond of EUR 150 million

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/28/2019 | 04:01am EDT
  • Order book oversubscribed more than twice over
  • Coupons at lower end of marketing range

Rosenbauer International AG has issued a promissory note bond ('Schuldscheindarlehen') for the first time in its history. With a final issue volume amounting to EUR 150 million plus USD 10 million, the order book was oversubscribed more than twice over. The promissory note was placed in tranches with terms of three, five and seven years and was offered both with fixed interest and with floating-rate interest. For each of the individual tranches, the coupon was at the lower end of the marketing range. The issue proceeds will be used to refinance existing liabilities and for the planned organic growth in the years ahead.

'I am delighted about this successful debut on the debt market and the strong interest from investors. This is an impressive vote of confidence,' says Sebastian Wolf, Chief Financial Officer of Rosenbauer International AG. 'With our first placement of a promissory note bond, we adapt our financing strategy in terms of a better predictability and we are securing very favorable interest rates on a long-term basis. Thus, the further development of our group is on a solid financial basis.'

The transaction was supported by Erste Group Bank AG as the lead arranger and Raiffeisen-Landesbank Oberösterreich AG as the co-lead arranger. Demand for the promissory note bond was widely diversified with around 50 individual orders. 85% of the volume was subscribed for by Austrian investors and 15% by international institutional investors.

Disclaimer

Rosenbauer International AG published this content on 28 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2019 08:00:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ROSENBAUER INTERNATIONAL A
04:01aROSENBAUER INTERNATIONAL : places first promissory note bond of EUR 150 million
PU
05/31ROSENBAUER INTERNATIONAL AG : Ad hoc announcement
AQ
05/27ROSENBAUER INTERNATIONAL AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/24ROSENBAUER INTERNATIONAL : Ad hoc authorization to acquire treasury shares
PU
05/02ROSENBAUER AT HONG KONG INTERNATIONA : a success story
AQ
05/02ROSENBAUER INTERNATIONAL : Everything PANTHER
PU
04/17ROSENBAUER INTERNATIONAL : presents new protective suit FIRE FLEX
PU
04/05ROSENBAUER INTERNATIONAL : Group Results 2018
PU
04/02ROSENBAUER INTERNATIONAL AG : annual earnings release
2018ROSENBAUER INTERNATIONAL : “Concept Fire Truck” passes important mil..
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 952 M
EBIT 2019 53,1 M
Net income 2019 25,3 M
Debt 2019 232 M
Yield 2019 2,99%
P/E ratio 2019 11,13
P/E ratio 2020 9,95
EV / Sales 2019 0,54x
EV / Sales 2020 0,52x
Capitalization 284 M
Chart ROSENBAUER INTERNATIONAL AG
Duration : Period :
Rosenbauer International AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROSENBAUER INTERNATIONAL A
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 39,5 €
Spread / Average Target -5,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dieter Siegel Chief Executive Officer
Christian Reisinger Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sebastian Wolf Chief Financial Officer
Daniel Tomaschko Chief Technology Officer
Rainer Siegel Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROSENBAUER INTERNATIONAL AG24.04%323
VOLVO26.00%32 081
XCMG CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO LTD--.--%5 158
SINOTRUK (HONG KONG) LIMITED18.97%4 865
JUNGHEINRICH AG14.45%2 990
SINOTRUK JINAN TRUCK CO LTD--.--%1 610
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About