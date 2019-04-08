Lexia PowerUp Literacy Named a ‘Cool Tool' Finalist in 2019 EdTech Digest Awards

BOSTON, April 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexia Learning, a Rosetta Stone Company (NYSE: RST), today announced that its personalized literacy program Lexia PowerUp Literacy (PowerUp) was chosen as a finalist in the 2019 EdTech Digest Cool Tool Awards .

For nearly a decade, the distinguished national awards program has sought to highlight and celebrate the innovators, leaders and trendsetters in the education technology industry. The Cool Tool awards are presented to the best new, emerging and established technology solutions for education. This year’s program featured over 50 different subcategories of Cool Tools including best video-based learning solutions, special needs/assistive technology solutions, emerging technologies, college prep solutions and more.

Recognized as a finalist in the best literacy/reading solution category, PowerUp is the latest addition to Lexia’s pre-K–12 portfolio of literacy solutions and is designed to help struggling students in grades 6 and above become proficient readers and confident learners. Blending online student-driven instruction with offline teacher-delivered lessons and activities, PowerUp accelerates the development of both fundamental literacy skills and higher-order thinking skills through adaptive learning paths. It addresses the instructional needs of struggling readers by identifying skill gaps and providing personalized, systematic instruction.

“PowerUp continues to get rave reviews having garnered the ISTE Best in Show award and the Tech Edvocate honors in 2018,” said Lexia President Nick Gaehde. “It’s so gratifying to have this panel of distinguished judges recognize the vision, hard work, and passion that our organization has put into building this literacy program—we are truly honored to be a finalist as one of the best literacy solutions in this year’s EdTech Digest awards program.”

Lexia Learning’s other offerings include Lexia Core5 Reading, a research-proven program that accelerates the development of fundamental literacy skills for students of all abilities in grades pre-K–5. Lexia RAPID Assessment is a computer-adaptive universal screener for K-12 students that assesses the skills most predictive of end-of-year reading success. Lexia has designed all three products to address the specific needs of the target age group, whether emergent readers or adolescent readers.

The full list of this year’s award finalists can be found at http://www.edtechdigest.com .

