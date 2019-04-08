Log in
Lexia PowerUp Literacy Named a 'Cool Tool' Finalist in 2019 EdTech Digest Awards

04/08/2019 | 09:01am EDT

BOSTON, April 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexia Learning, a Rosetta Stone Company (NYSE: RST), today announced that its personalized literacy program Lexia PowerUp Literacy (PowerUp) was chosen as a finalist in the 2019 EdTech Digest Cool Tool Awards.

For nearly a decade, the distinguished national awards program has sought to highlight and celebrate the innovators, leaders and trendsetters in the education technology industry. The Cool Tool awards are presented to the best new, emerging and established technology solutions for education. This year’s program featured over 50 different subcategories of Cool Tools including best video-based learning solutions, special needs/assistive technology solutions, emerging technologies, college prep solutions and more.

Recognized as a finalist in the best literacy/reading solution category, PowerUp is the latest addition to Lexia’s pre-K–12 portfolio of literacy solutions and is designed to help struggling students in grades 6 and above become proficient readers and confident learners. Blending online student-driven instruction with offline teacher-delivered lessons and activities, PowerUp accelerates the development of both fundamental literacy skills and higher-order thinking skills through adaptive learning paths. It addresses the instructional needs of struggling readers by identifying skill gaps and providing personalized, systematic instruction.

“PowerUp continues to get rave reviews having garnered the ISTE Best in Show award and the Tech Edvocate honors in 2018,” said Lexia President Nick Gaehde. “It’s so gratifying to have this panel of distinguished judges recognize the vision, hard work, and passion that our organization has put into building this literacy program—we are truly honored to be a finalist as one of the best literacy solutions in this year’s EdTech Digest awards program.”

Lexia Learning’s other offerings include Lexia Core5 Reading, a research-proven program that accelerates the development of fundamental literacy skills for students of all abilities in grades pre-K–5. Lexia RAPID Assessment is a computer-adaptive universal screener for K-12 students that assesses the skills most predictive of end-of-year reading success. Lexia has designed all three products to address the specific needs of the target age group, whether emergent readers or adolescent readers.

The full list of this year’s award finalists can be found at http://www.edtechdigest.com.

#  #  #


About Lexia Learning
Lexia Learning, a division of Rosetta Stone, empowers educators through adaptive assessment and personalized instruction. For more than 30 years, the company has been on the leading edge of research and product development as it relates to student reading skills. With a robust offering that includes solutions for differentiated instruction, personalized learning and assessment, Lexia Learning provides educators with the tools to intensify and accelerate literacy skills development for students of all abilities. For more information, visit www.lexialearning.com.

About Rosetta Stone
Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE: RST) is dedicated to changing people’s lives through the power of language and literacy education. The company’s innovative digital solutions drive positive learning outcomes for the inspired learner at home or in schools and workplaces around the world. Founded in 1992, Rosetta Stone’s language division uses cloud-based solutions to help all types of learners read, write, and speak more than 30 languages. Lexia Learning, Rosetta Stone’s literacy education division, was founded more than 30 years ago and is a leader in the literacy education space. Today, Lexia helps students build fundamental reading skills through its rigorously researched, independently evaluated, and widely respected instruction and assessment programs. For more information, visit www.rosettastone.com. “Rosetta Stone” is a registered trademark or trademark of Rosetta Stone Ltd. in the United States and other countries.

Media Contact:
Charlotte Andrist
charlotte@nickelcommpr.com
770-310-5244

Lexia_RS_Logo_@300 (1) (1).jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
About