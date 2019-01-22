Log in
ROSETTA STONE INC
Rosetta Stone : Charter School K–5 Students at or Above Grade-Level Literacy Nearly Double After One Year with Lexia Core5 Reading

01/22/2019

BOSTON (Jan. 22, 2019)- According to a new report from Lexia Learning, a Rosetta Stone® (NYSE: RST) company, during the 2017-18 academic year, the Lexia® Core5® Reading (Core5) blended learning program demonstrated positive results for more than 105,000 K-5 students in 927 charter schools across the United States. Students of all abilities made substantial progress in Core5, and the proportion of students working in or above grade level had nearly doubled from 49 percent in September to 91 percent by June.

'In addition to that impressive surge in literacy gains, we found that over two-thirds (67%) of the students in the study reached their grade-level benchmark in Core5,' said Lexia President Nick Gaehde. 'Students who started the year below grade level substantially reduced their risk for reading failure, ending the year working on skills in or above their grade-level benchmark in Core5. In fact, the proportion of students who were below grade level fell from 51 percent to just eight percent.'

'Core5 adapts to every child and provides much more individualized instruction than I possibly could,' said Brittaney Hernandez, a kindergarten teacher at Clay Charter Academy in Middleburg, Florida. 'The program accelerates learning for my students who struggle and even my high flyers can advance and continue to learn.'

Lexia Core5 Reading is a research-proven, technology-based program that accelerates the development of fundamental literacy skills for students of all abilities in grades pre-K-5. Following a rigorous scope and sequence built for college- and career-ready standards, Core5 provides explicit, systematic instruction through personalized learning paths in six areas of reading. Core5 seamlessly adapts with student performance, targeting skill gaps as they emerge, and equipping teachers with the data and instructional resources they need to personalize instruction for every student. Embedded assessment technology predicts students' year-end performance and provides ongoing norm-referenced and actionable data to help teachers prioritize and plan instruction with the offline instructional materials.

'This latest study is one of many that demonstrate Lexia's track record of accelerating literacy gains for students of all reading abilities,' said Gaehde. 'We look forward to continuing to partner with schools and districts across the nation to help every child succeed in school and beyond.'

# # #

About Lexia Learning

Lexia Learning, a Rosetta Stone company, empowers educators through adaptive assessment and personalized instruction. For more than 30 years, the company has been on the leading edge of research and product development as it relates to student reading skills. With a robust offering that includes solutions for differentiated instruction, personalized learning, and assessment, Lexia Learning provides educators with the tools to intensify and accelerate literacy skills development for students of all abilities. For more information, visit www.lexialearning.com.

About Rosetta Stone

Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE: RST) is dedicated to changing people's lives through the power of language and literacy education. The company's innovative digital solutions drive positive learning outcomes for the inspired learner at home or in schools and workplaces around the world.

Founded in 1992, Rosetta Stone's language division uses cloud-based solutions to help all types of learners read, write, and speak more than 30 languages. Lexia Learning, Rosetta Stone's literacy education division, was founded more than 30 years ago and is a leader in the literacy education space. Today, Lexia helps students build fundamental reading skills through its rigorously researched, independently evaluated, and widely respected instruction and assessment programs.

For more information, visit www.rosettastone.com. 'Rosetta Stone' is a registered trademark or trademark of Rosetta Stone Ltd. in the United States and other countries.

# # #

Contact: Charlotte Andrist
Nickel Communications
charlotte@nickelcommpr.com
Media Inquiries Only: 770-310-5244

Disclaimer

Rosetta Stone Inc. published this content on 22 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 January 2019 00:33:01 UTC
