Rosetta Stone : Charter School K–5 Students at or Above Grade-Level Literacy Nearly Double After One Year with Lexia Core5 Reading

BOSTON (Jan. 22, 2019)- According to a new report from Lexia Learning, a Rosetta Stone® (NYSE: RST) company, during the 2017-18 academic year, the Lexia® Core5® Reading (Core5) blended learning program demonstrated positive results for more than 105,000 K-5 students in 927 charter schools across the United States. Students of all abilities made substantial progress in Core5, and the proportion of students working in or above grade level had nearly doubled from 49 percent in September to 91 percent by June.

'In addition to that impressive surge in literacy gains, we found that over two-thirds (67%) of the students in the study reached their grade-level benchmark in Core5,' said Lexia President Nick Gaehde. 'Students who started the year below grade level substantially reduced their risk for reading failure, ending the year working on skills in or above their grade-level benchmark in Core5. In fact, the proportion of students who were below grade level fell from 51 percent to just eight percent.'

'Core5 adapts to every child and provides much more individualized instruction than I possibly could,' said Brittaney Hernandez, a kindergarten teacher at Clay Charter Academy in Middleburg, Florida. 'The program accelerates learning for my students who struggle and even my high flyers can advance and continue to learn.'

Lexia Core5 Reading is a research-proven, technology-based program that accelerates the development of fundamental literacy skills for students of all abilities in grades pre-K-5. Following a rigorous scope and sequence built for college- and career-ready standards, Core5 provides explicit, systematic instruction through personalized learning paths in six areas of reading. Core5 seamlessly adapts with student performance, targeting skill gaps as they emerge, and equipping teachers with the data and instructional resources they need to personalize instruction for every student. Embedded assessment technology predicts students' year-end performance and provides ongoing norm-referenced and actionable data to help teachers prioritize and plan instruction with the offline instructional materials.

'This latest study is one of many that demonstrate Lexia's track record of accelerating literacy gains for students of all reading abilities,' said Gaehde. 'We look forward to continuing to partner with schools and districts across the nation to help every child succeed in school and beyond.'

