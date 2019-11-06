Rosetta Stone : Q3 2019 Prepared Remarks

Q3 EARNINGS PREPARED REMARKS Jason Terry - Safe Harbor Thank you. Good afternoon everyone. Welcome to Rosetta Stone's third quarter 2019 earnings conference call. Speaking on the call today will be John Hass, Chairman and CEO, along with Nick Gaehde and Matt Hulett, Co-Presidents of Rosetta Stone. Additionally, Tom Pierno, the company's Chief Financial Officer will be available during the Q&A portion of today's call. We have posted to the Investor Relations section of our website at rosettastone.com, both the earnings release and a slide presentation which accompanies today's call. We've also posted supplemental information and analysis on our website. I want to remind everyone that as always, there will be elements in today's presentation which are forward looking and are based on our best view of the world and our business as we see them today. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. A description of these risks and uncertainties and other factors that could affect our financial results are included in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by law. Today's presentation and discussion also contains references to non-GAAP financial measures. The full definition, GAAP comparison, and a reconciliation of those measures are available in the aforementioned presentation and press release. I will now turn the call over to John.

John Hass - Opening Thank you and welcome everyone. We have a lot to cover so please turn to slide 2. Slide 2 - Rosetta Stone is a Global Leader in Digital Education We have shared this slide with you a few times in the past. Let me be clear as to why this background is critical to our future. We have the experience and expertise to be the leader in helping people build the communication skills necessary to improve their lives. Whether it is a child learning to read in a classroom or an adult learning a second language in retirement, we build equity and deliver positive societal change. Please turn to slide 3 for a review of our consolidated results. Slide 3 - Consolidated Results Consolidated bookings in the third quarter grew 21% to $81.5 million with contributions from every segment of the business. This is the largest year-over-year increase in organic bookings in the history of the company and is indicative of what we are capable of doing during the seasonally important third quarter. But it is not all we are capable of. We expected more and will talk today about what it will take to deliver that. Consolidated revenues grew 6% in the quarter to $45.5 million, our largest quarter-over-quarter dollar increase in 2019. Importantly, with over $80 million in bookings and $45 million in revenues, we added $36 million to deferred revenue in the quarter. Net income in Q3 was a loss of $2.9 million, an improvement of $3.6 million over the same period in 2018. This was driven by higher revenues and lower variable incentive compensation expense, partially offset by increased sales and marketing expense during our peak selling season. Adjusted EBITDA in the quarter improved to $2.5 million, versus a loss of $700 thousand in 2018.

We ended the quarter with $36.2 million of cash and no debt. A $25 million increase in our net cash position since the end of Q2 on $29 million of operating cash flow and $4 million of cap ex. When we utilized our seasonal borrowing facility we said it would be repaid by the end of the year. We are pleased that we repaid the line fully in Q3 and we will not use it again this year. Let's move to the performance of our business units beginning with Literacy on slide 4 and I will turn the call over to Nick. Slide 4 - Literacy Segment Results Thank you John and good afternoon everyone. Literacy bookings in the third quarter were a record $41 million, an increase of 21% versus the third quarter of 2018. To put this in context, this represents more than 85% of the total bookings we recorded in all of 2017 and more than double the full year Lexia joined the Rosetta Stone family. But as John said, we expected more in Q3. Revenue in Q3 in the Literacy segment was a record $15.6 million, an increase of 18% over Q3 2018. Literacy segment contribution more than doubled from $1 million to $2.1 million relative to Q3 last year. The key to bookings and revenue growth in Q3 was continued improvement in new sales performance through our core distribution channels, along with strong dollar-based renewal rates. I will unpack each of these in a moment, but first let me talk about the timing of bookings this year, as it continues to evolve. The third quarter is the season in which school budgets are released and it is critical to our growth. This year, however, we expect full year bookings growth to be positively impacted by bookings in both Q3 and Q4. In fact, based on business to date and our current pipeline we expect bookings in Q4 to be approximately 30% higher than in Q4 last year. Why are we seeing more bookings growth in Q4 this year than in past years? First, we heard from many districts that the Federal funding that supports schools with large low- income populations, was released later this year than last, causing many schools to delay both

new and renewal purchases. Secondly, as our business has grown, the volume of open deals at the end of the third quarter has grown as well. Many of these spilled into Q4 and are closing now. Overall, I am pleased with the growth in our core markets and distribution channels. We continue to penetrate our existing districts, as well as the 60% of the market where we currently don't have a presence. Over the last 12 to 18 months we invested in staff and marketing initiatives (along with product and services) to "open up" these targeted locations. We have been selective and focused in our approach, aware that while success can yield six or seven figure contracts, the time to gain acceptance and win programs - as well as overcome entrenched competition - is significant. That said, we have made solid progress in places like New York City, Arizona and Virginia. Texas has proven to be more challenging and although we have had district wins in that market, and have grown new business in that state by over 40% this year, overall closed business has been less than we had hoped. Many districts in Texas have focused their initial adoptions on filling traditional core print-based literacy curriculum needs and have deferred the selection of providers for digital blended learning solutions like ours. We are committed to the Texas opportunity and expect to see more success next year and the years following as districts address their supplemental curriculum needs. In all cases, we are confident that when we consistently demonstrate significant impact on student performance these relationships will expand over time. Please turn to the next slide. Slide 5 - Land and Expand Strategy We have made progress growing our presence, both in districts where we did not have customers and in districts where we have been able to expand based on the strength of our partnerships and the performance gains of the students we serve. In the third quarter we saw

an increase of over 35% in the number of new districts compared to the number of new districts in the third quarter of 2018. And even when we start with small initial purchases it represents a toe hold to expand in future years. There is more opportunity here. Please turn to the next slide. Slide 6 - Customer Expansion The investments in our product portfolio enable us to expand our district penetration and also the lifetime value of our customers. This growth is achieved through multi-building and multi- product sales. With the launch of PowerUp two years ago we began to build our presence in middle and high schools. In two years we have brought this solution for nonproficient readers to over 4,000 schools. Please turn to slide 7. Slide 7 - Strong renewal rates = Higher LTV = Literacy ARR Growth The growth in bookings in Q3 drove a 16% increase in ARR to $55.5 million. This growth was driven by an increasingly productive sales force with more solutions to offer, and is shown through continued strong renewal performance in the third quarter. Retention rates were 88% while renewal rates were 102%. We are achieving rates in K12 which are very strong, even as our business has undergone significant growth and structural change. This speaks to the excellent value we deliver to our customers. We conduct extensive analysis to understand the factors behind customers who don't renew their contracts. We see fewer larger accounts that do not renew, with the majority of non- renewals occurring among smaller accounts. That said, we are not satisfied if we lose any customers. We are confident that as we mature as an organization, we can do a better job of providing our Customer Success teams with the data they need to identify accounts that are showing early signs that they might not renew, and then re-establish customer commitment and minimize the risk of cancellation.

