Rosetti Marino : takes part in the “Emilia Romagna Open ...

How is a megastructure project implemented?
On - - within the 'Emilia-Romagna Open event' '' in Marina di Ravenna to illustrate the phases and activities that make up a project.
, .
Registrations will close on September 25th.
#EmiliaRomagnaOpen, #rosettimarinogroup, hashtag#energymeetsreality.
Attachments
Disclaimer
Rosetti Marino S.p.A. published this content on 24 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2019 09:31:05 UTC