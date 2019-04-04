Rosita Mining : The Company Announces Consolidation of Shares Concurrent with Name Change

April 4, 2019 - The Company reports that management has determined it is appropriate to combine a consolidation of the Company's capital in conjunction with the proposed name change (previously announced on February 26, 2019) in order to enhance the Company's ability to attract investment capital. Accordingly, subject to regulatory approval, the Company intends to consolidate its capital on a five old shares for one new share basis The principal effects of the consolidation will be that the number of shares of the Company issued and outstanding will be reduced from 66,802,282 existing shares as of the date hereof to approximately 13,560,456 new shares, based on a consolidation ratio of one new for five old. No fractional shares will be issued.

Further information respecting the name change and consolidation will be provided once regulatory approval is obtained.

