ROSL RESUT

(ROSEU)
Rosehill Resources, Inc. to Present at EnerCom's The Oil and Gas Conference

08/09/2019 | 04:31pm EDT

HOUSTON, Aug. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosehill Resources Inc. (“Rosehill” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ROSE, ROSEW, ROSEU) today announced that it will be presenting and hosting one-on-one meetings at EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference in Denver.

Rosehill management will host one-on-one meetings on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 and Wednesday, August 14, 2019, and will give a presentation scheduled at 8:25 a.m. Mountain Time on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. The presentation will be webcast and can be accessed on the “Events” tab of the News & Media section of the Company’s website, www.rosehillresources.com. The Company will be uploading the presentation material to its website on the “Presentation” tab of the News & Media section on the day of the presentation.

About Rosehill Resources Inc.

Rosehill Resources Inc. is an independent oil and gas exploration company with assets positioned in the Delaware Basin portion of the Permian Basin. The Company’s strategy includes the focused development of its multi-bench assets in the Northern Delaware Basin and the Southern Delaware Basin, as well as adding economic drilling inventory to support future growth.

Contact Information:

Craig Owen
Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
281-675-3400		John Crain
Director of Investor Relations
281-675-3493

