Rosehill Resources, Inc. to Present at EnerCom's The Oil and Gas Conference

HOUSTON, Aug. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosehill Resources Inc. (“Rosehill” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ROSE, ROSEW, ROSEU) today announced that it will be presenting and hosting one-on-one meetings at EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference in Denver.



Rosehill management will host one-on-one meetings on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 and Wednesday, August 14, 2019, and will give a presentation scheduled at 8:25 a.m. Mountain Time on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. The presentation will be webcast and can be accessed on the “Events” tab of the News & Media section of the Company’s website, www.rosehillresources.com. The Company will be uploading the presentation material to its website on the “Presentation” tab of the News & Media section on the day of the presentation.

