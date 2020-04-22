Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Moscow Micex - RTS  >  Rosneft Oil Company    ROSN   RU000A0J2Q06

ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY

(ROSN)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Chevron barred from drilling, transporting oil in Venezuela: U.S official

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/22/2020 | 12:41pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The logo of Chevron is seen at the company's office in Caracas

Chevron has been banned from drilling or transporting oil in Venezuela and its assets there are "mothballed" as the Trump administration cracks down on money going to the government of socialist President Nicolas Maduro, a senior U.S. official said.

Seeking to mount pressure on Maduro, the U.S. Treasury Department late on Tuesday imposed tight new restrictions on Chevron's joint ventures with Venezuelan state-run oil company PDVSA, which could pave the way for the California-based company's departure.

The license prohibits Chevron or any American company from drilling, bartering or selling oil or petroleum products with the Maduro government as of Tuesday night, the U.S. official told reporters on a call.

Chevron's assets "are mothballed and essentially it's ... a de facto wind-down, which allows them to just ensure that their assets remain viable and that the Venezuelan people that work for them are able to continue getting paid during these dire times," the official added.

The license gives Chevron until Dec. 1 to "wind down" operations in OPEC member Venezuela, but the license could be renewed at a later date, allowing the company to stay there longer.

The action targets what some officials in the administration of President Donald Trump say is a key financial lifeline for Maduro as Washington seeks to stifle trade in Venezuelan crude and loosen his grip on power.

Chevron, which has been in Venezuela for about 100 years, said the new license permits the company to undertake limited maintenance of essential operations in the country.

"We will continue to comply with applicable laws and regulations," said spokesman Ray Fohr.

Washington has ramped up sanctions on Venezuela in recent months as Trump's hardline approach has support in the Cuban-American community in south Florida, a key constituency in an important swing state as he seeks re-election in November.

Still, some U.S. officials have privately said Trump is frustrated over the failure of his Venezuela policy to unseat Maduro.

The U.S. Treasury recently blacklisted two trading units of Russian oil giant Rosneft, for conducting business with PDVSA. Rosneft had accused Washington of double standards for allowing U.S. companies to continue working in Venezuela.

Asked whether Rosneft has done enough to get sanctions lifted on its trading unit, the official said: "Not yet.

Washington was watching closely to see whether Rosneft Trading "permanently ceases any interaction with the Maduro regime," the official said.

Chevron last month canceled service contracts and procurement processes at the two joint ventures, a move the company attributed to falling crude prices.

The company said its share of output at its joint ventures with PDVSA dropped 16% in 2019 to 35,000 barrels per day, mirroring the decline in crude output across the country.

By Matt Spetalnick and Timothy Gardner

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY
03/28PUBLIC JOINT STOCK ROSNEFT OIL : Rosneft sells it venezuelan assets and becomes ..
PU
03/23PUBLIC JOINT STOCK ROSNEFT OIL : UBS started to purchase Rosneft stocks on the o..
PU
03/23PUBLIC JOINT STOCK ROSNEFT OIL : Rosneft Deutschland Increases Sales of Alfabit ..
PU
03/23PUBLIC JOINT STOCK ROSNEFT OIL : Rosneft's Board of Directors approves changes t..
PU
03/10RUSSIA VS SAUDI : How much pain can they take in oil price war?
RE
03/05PUBLIC JOINT STOCK ROSNEFT OIL : Rosneft Joins ‘Methane Guiding Principles..
PU
02/19PUBLIC JOINT STOCK ROSNEFT OIL : 2019 Full Year IFRS (Presentations)
PU
02/19PUBLIC JOINT STOCK ROSNEFT OIL : 2019 Full Year IFRS (Press release)
PU
02/19PUBLIC JOINT STOCK ROSNEFT OIL : Financial results for 4Q and 12М 2019
PU
02/19PUBLIC JOINT STOCK ROSNEFT OIL : Operating results for 4q and 12m 2019
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 85 352 M
EBIT 2020 11 422 M
Net income 2020 5 681 M
Debt 2020 54 526 M
Yield 2020 5,92%
P/E ratio 2020 8,26x
P/E ratio 2021 5,88x
EV / Sales2020 1,12x
EV / Sales2021 0,93x
Capitalization 41 449 M
Chart ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Rosneft Oil Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 5,76  $
Last Close Price 3,92  $
Spread / Highest target 119%
Spread / Average Target 47,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,07%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Igor Ivanovich Sechin Chairman-Management Board & Deputy Chairman
Gerhard Schroeder Chairman
Petr Ivanovich Lazarev Finance Director
Artur Matthias Warnig Deputy Chairman
Robert W. Dudley Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY1.60%41 449
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-0.34%1 565 620
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL-42.49%125 200
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-0.37%110 351
TOTAL S.A.-39.63%83 051
GAZPROM-0.67%53 743
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group