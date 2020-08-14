Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Moscow Micex - RTS  >  Rosneft Oil Company    ROSN   RU000A0J2Q06

ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY

(ROSN)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rosneft Posts 2Q Profit But Ebitda Plunged on Weak Production, Prices -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/14/2020 | 05:04am EDT

--Rosneft swung to profit in 2Q but Ebitda nearly halved

--The oil major's hydrocarbon output fell in the quarter due to OPEC+ agreement, while pandemic weighed on prices

--Capital expenditure for 1H was reduced from a year ago

By Jaime Llinares Taboada

Rosneft Oil Co. on Friday posted a profit for the second quarter but lower oil production and prices hit underlying performance.

The Russian oil-and-gas company recorded a net profit of 43 billion rubles ($589.9 million) for the three months ended June 30, compared with a RUB156 billion loss in the first quarter of 2020.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization plunged 45% to RUB170 billion, as the company had to cut production due to the new OPEC+ agreement.

Rosneft's hydrocarbon production declined 12.2% quarter-on-quarter to 5.05 million barrels of oil equivalent per day. As a result, the company saw sales decline 22% for crude oil, 14% for petroleum products, 17% for petrochemicals and 12% for gas.

In addition, dollar-denominated realized oil prices fell 35% quarter-on-quarter as the pandemic hit energy demand.

The group also reduced investments, blaming negative market conditions and the new OPEC+ agreement which is aimed at cutting oil supply. Capital expenditure totaled RUB367 billion over the first half of the year, down 16% from the same period of 2019, Rosneft said.

However, Chief Executive Igor Sechin said prices for crude and refined products have improved, which he expects will support a recovery in the company's future performance.

Shares in London at 0844 GMT were down $0.05, or 0.9%, at $5.21.

Write to Jaime Llinares Taboada at jaime.llinares@wsj.com; @JaimeLlinaresT

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INTER RAO UES -0.88% 5.64 End-of-day quote.11.86%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.31% 44.56 Delayed Quote.-31.35%
ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY 3.08% 389.35 End-of-day quote.-13.42%
WTI -1.31% 41.85 Delayed Quote.-30.68%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY
04:38aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK ROSNEFT OIL : 2020 Second quarter IFRS (Analysis (MD&A))
PU
04:33aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK ROSNEFT OIL : 2020 Second quarter IFRS (Press release)
PU
04:33aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK ROSNEFT OIL : 2020 Second quarter IFRS (Financial statements)
PU
03:03aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK ROSNEFT OIL : Operating results for 2q and 1h 2020
PU
03:03aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK ROSNEFT OIL : Financial results for 2Q 2020 and 1H 2020
PU
08/05PUBLIC JOINT STOCK ROSNEFT OIL : Rosneft will report its Q2 and 6M 2020 IFRS fin..
PU
07/31PUBLIC JOINT STOCK ROSNEFT OIL : Rosneft Discovers New Oilfield With More Than 2..
PU
07/31PUBLIC JOINT STOCK ROSNEFT OIL : Rosneft Contributes in Research and Conservatio..
PU
07/31PUBLIC JOINT STOCK ROSNEFT OIL : Rosneft and BP Russia Train Petroleum Engineeri..
PU
07/15PUBLIC JOINT STOCK ROSNEFT OIL : Rosneft completed dividend payments for 2019
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 77 823 M - -
Net income 2020 1 807 M - -
Net Debt 2020 55 056 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 63,5x
Yield 2020 1,88%
Capitalization 55 453 M 55 453 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,42x
EV / Sales 2021 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 325 600
Free-Float 11,3%
Chart ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Rosneft Oil Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 6,15 $
Last Close Price 5,25 $
Spread / Highest target 54,2%
Spread / Average Target 17,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Igor Ivanovich Sechin Chairman-Management Board & Deputy Chairman
Gerhard Schroeder Chairman
Petr Ivanovich Lazarev Finance Director
Artur Matthias Warnig Deputy Chairman
Robert W. Dudley Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY-13.42%55 453
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-4.96%1 766 823
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC-48.43%125 427
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-30.18%111 533
TOTAL SE-30.91%106 698
GAZPROM-24.17%62 149
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group